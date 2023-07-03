7 Flattering and Affordable Amazon Bodysuits Our Editors Are Buying This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t shopped the best-selling Amazon bodysuits, you’re missing out on some amazing, high-quality steals. Bodysuits are an essential building block to every wardrobe because they can be used for layering, lounging, and body-sculpting support. There are thousands of Amazon bodysuits to shop at astoundingly affordable prices you won’t find anywhere else, so we’ve rounded up the most popular and flattering styles to simplify your search.

The best bodysuits come in all shapes and sizes for an endless amount of functional wear. They make outfit-building a breeze because they ground the look in a singular piece to layer on. Many bodysuit options on Amazon come with a built-in bra, while romper or jumpsuit styles provide a complete look in one slip-on-and-go garment. Wearing flattering bodysuits on their own has become a major street style trend in recent years, often paired with chunky sneakers and a cute shoulder bag, but they can also act as game-changing shapewear under your favorite slip dresses, midi skirts, or baggy jeans. The Amazon bodysuits below are designed with special compression technology to smooth your shape and enhance your natural curves with supportive seams, so you can count on feeling secure and confident all day long. Their stretchy, breathable, and sweat-wicking fabrication also makes for functional activewear or stylish loungewear, with a soft, second-skin feel that goes far beyond your typical sweatpants.

Amazon is a one-stop shop for all kinds of fashion essentials — from trendy T-shirt dresses, women’s jeans, and even wedding gowns. It’s the best site to stock up on basics like bodysuits because they come in multipacks for bargain deals, as well as wide assortments of sizing and color options. Plus, you can always rely on speedy Amazon Prime shipping if you find yourself in a fashion emergency.

If you’re still on the hunt for a holy grail bodysuit that fits you like a glove, make sure to visit Amazon’s Newly Released fashion section that curates fresh trending finds, including top-rated bodysuits and stylish summer clothing to complete your look. And don’t forget to flag a few favorites to score discounts on during the marathon of Amazon Prime Day fashion and beauty deals.

Shop our editor-approved Amazon bodysuit guide below for popular styles that won’t disappoint or break the bank.

Related:

Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals

Best Amazon Beauty Products

Best Workout Leggings

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Pumiey Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Size range: X-small to XX-large

X-small to XX-large Colorways : Black, white, brown, blue, hot pink, bright blue, gray, nude, sage, khaki, red, and more

: Black, white, brown, blue, hot pink, bright blue, gray, nude, sage, khaki, red, and more Materials: 5% polyamide, 25% elastane

5% polyamide, 25% elastane Special notes: Amazon #1 New Release The Short Sleeve Bodysuit from PUMIEY is as versatile as your everyday T-shirt but goes one step further. It’s part of the brand’s Smoke Cloud collection, which is designed to provide a thin, “creamy” fabric feel that hugs your body for a flattering fit. It’s lightweight without being sheer, thanks to its double fabric lining. What reviewers say: “I absolutely love this bodysuit. I bought it because of a TikTok recommendation and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. Everyone has been asking where I got it!! It’s insanely soft and I love the thickness of it. This is a very high quality product — the quality for this price is outstanding. I highly suggest adding this to your closet, as I will be getting more! My only suggestion is to make sure to pick the larger size if you are in between. I am a medium-large and I bought a large and it fits perfectly. Treat yourself to this!” Pumiey Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit $26 Buy Now At Amazon

Shaperx Seamless Sculpting Bodysuit Size range: XX-small to 5X-large

XX-small to 5X-large Colorways : Black, beige, umber, blue, pink

: Black, beige, umber, blue, pink Materials: 80% nylon, 20% spandex

80% nylon, 20% spandex Special notes: Amazon #1 Best Seller Shaperx’s Seamless Sculpting Bodysuit is a must-have if you’re looking to shop shapewear on Amazon. It’s a #1 bestseller with over 8,800 five-star ratings and is available in a wide range of sizing. It has simple spaghetti strapping and fits snug to smooth the midsection, lift the the bust and butt, and enhance your natural curves. What reviewers say: “I’m 5’3” with a curvy body (I have a 28in waist, 43in hips, and wear 34DD in most bras), so finding the right fit has always been a challenge for me because I’m always between sizes. I was going to order the L/XL size to make sure it fit my bust & hips, but opted for a S/M instead… and I’m glad I did! My waist/ tummy area feels super snatched and supported and there’s no awkward bunching anywhere in the boob and hip area. It doesn’t have a “too-tight” fit either.” Courtesy of Amazon SHAPERX Seamless Sculpting Bodysuit $36 Buy Now At Amazon

Qinsen Spaghetti Strap Flare Jumpsuits Size range: Small to X-large

Small to X-large Colorways : Purple, black, brown, coffee, army green, navy blue, dark gray

: Purple, black, brown, coffee, army green, navy blue, dark gray Materials: 83% nylon 17% spandex

83% nylon 17% spandex Special notes: Amazon #1 New Release The Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit from Qinsen is another great wardrobe staple to add to your rotation. The relaxed yet supportive silhouette and trendy flare leg is perfect as loungewear on the weekends or as activewear for yoga, pilates, and cardio workouts. This piece also lends itself to artful layering with a cozy sweater, polished leather jacket, or easy vintage tee over top for a complete look. What reviewers say: “I am not kidding when I say my jaw dropped when I tried this on. I feel so confident and comfortable in this. It’s super slimming and the material is thick but still breathable. I bought the black color in a size small (I am 5’10 140lbs) and it fits like a charm. I was skeptical when ordering since I am pretty tall, but it the perfect length for me — note for my tall friends!!! I have nothing bad to say about this pantsuit, its my new staple! going back for more colors soon.” Courtesy of Amazon Qinsen Spaghetti Strap Flare Jumpsuits $36 Buy Now At Amazon

OQ Ribbed Short Sleeve Romper Size range: Small to large

Small to large Colorways : Gray, white, black, brown, dark brown, blue, pink

: Gray, white, black, brown, dark brown, blue, pink Materials: 90% nylon, 10% spandex If you’re looking for a short sleeve body suit with shorts, check out this ribbed romper from OQ. The extended bottoms increase the versatility of a bodysuit because they can serve as spandex under short skirt for coverage as well as act as a complete outfit. This romper is a great building block for all kinds of occasions — whether you wear it for a workout with sporty Nike running shoes, to run errands with a chic crossbody bag, or with a long trench coat and over the knee boots for an elevated evening ensemble. What reviewers say: “I love this bodysuit so much. I wore it on vacation and it sucked me in in all the right places. The material feels like butter and I went back and bought a few more colors. This is definitely a wardrobe must have!” Courtesy of Amazon OQ Ribbed Short Sleeve Romper $20 $12 Buy Now At Amazon

Qinsen Square Neck Bodycon Romper Size range: Small to X-large

Small to X-large Colorways : Black, white, navy, army green, purple, light brown, dark brown, gray, rose

: Black, white, navy, army green, purple, light brown, dark brown, gray, rose Materials: 75% nylon, 25% elastane This super flattering square neck tank romper will hug you in all the right places. The material is designed for breathable compression to celebrate your natural shape and keep your bust secure without the need for a bra. It comes in a variety of muted tones, including soft rose, navy, and green hues, that can be styled for daytime activities with a trusty designer tote bag and comfortable walking sandals. What reviewers say: “This one piece is amazing!!! The material is great quality — double lined and buttery. There’s a shelf bra in the top which is great as a bigger chested person. The short length is perfect as it doesn’t scrunch right under my butt and they don’t roll up! There is no front seem so no ‘camel toe.’ It isn’t super thick so I won’t get too hot in the summer and it’s not thin and see through. I see this piece lasting a while and I don’t feel afraid to wash it.” Courtesy of Amazon Qinsen Square Neck Bodycon Romper $30 Buy Now At Amazon

What to Look for in an Amazon Bodysuit

Style: There are infinite styles of Amazon bodysuits to choose from that vary by fit, function, and length. You can shop shapewear bodysuits, fitness unitards, casual rompers and jumpsuits, or bodycon silhouettes with stylish necklines, from spaghetti straps, tube tops, short-sleeves, long-sleeves, square necks, scoop necks, and more.

There are infinite styles of Amazon bodysuits to choose from that vary by fit, function, and length. You can shop shapewear bodysuits, fitness unitards, casual rompers and jumpsuits, or bodycon silhouettes with stylish necklines, from spaghetti straps, tube tops, short-sleeves, long-sleeves, square necks, scoop necks, and more. Size: You’ll want your bodysuit to fit you like a glove without being so tight that it makes you feel restricted. Especially for shaping bodysuits, select your normal size since the garment will be designed for a snug and supportive fit. Many Amazon brands offer a wide range of sizes for all kinds of bodysuit styles to fit anywhere from XX-small to 5X-large.

You’ll want your bodysuit to fit you like a glove without being so tight that it makes you feel restricted. Especially for shaping bodysuits, select your normal size since the garment will be designed for a snug and supportive fit. Many Amazon brands offer a wide range of sizes for all kinds of bodysuit styles to fit anywhere from XX-small to 5X-large. Material: Most Amazon bodysuits come in soft, stretchy materials that lay snug against your natural curves. They’re often created from elastane, nylon, spandex, and polyamide for a thin and lightweight feel. Bodysuit materials will vary in different textures and finishes, from buttery-smooth or ribbed fabrics to simple designs with flattering seams.

How We Selected These Top Amazon Bodysuits

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

In order to curate the best Amazon bodysuits, we scrolled the retailer site for a variety of top-rated styles. We paid special attention to the function, silhouette, and available size ranges in our bodysuit selections. These product picks reflect thorough analysis and comparisons of customer reviews in order to recommend the most-loved and best-quality bodysuits on Amazon. We conducted research across the apparel market for the most popular bodysuit styles, fits, and fabrics, as well as employed our own editor-approved product testing for this shopping guide. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City, with a closet featuring some of the best Amazon fashion finds.