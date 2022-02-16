14 Cute and Cozy Amazon Fashion Deals You’ll Want to Shop Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but you will seriously never regret investing in high-quality loungewear.

Right now, Amazon is offering lots of amazing deals on cozy items — all of which you’ll want to toss on the second you walk in the door at the end of the day. And the best part is that for Prime members, these products can be at your door within two days and with free shipping.

Now get this: Alongside staple brands, various designer labels are offering up to 60% off select sizes of some of their amazing pieces. For instance, Altuzarra has marked down this adorable sweater bustier top that’s perfect for bringing sexy comfort to your next dinner date, as well as a stunning sweater-scarf combo that would look amazing whether you decide to wear it out with leather pants or for a movie night in with your favorite sweats.

There are also tons of deals on lingerie and luxury robes, like this sleek silk number from Rodarte, as well as everyday intimates, such as this classic Hanes bra that will keep you supported without the use of often uncomfortable underwire. This latest Amazon sale also provides a great opportunity to upgrade your pajamas, and there’s no better brand for the job than Eberjey. Its cozy PJs will help you feel put together even when you’re doing your nighttime skin-care routine. The brand has even marked down multiple styles of its iconic PJs, so go ahead and invest in more than one pair.

Naturally, the sale also features work-from-home essentials like matching sweat sets that are so cute, you’ll be sad you can’t wear them into the office. We’ve also rounded up a selection of discounted slippers, fuzzy socks and general items to transform your home into a spa-like oasis. Shop our favorite savings below.

Eberjey Frida – The Whip Stitch Long PJ Set

It simply doesn’t get more soft and luxurious than Eberjey’s PJs. The Whip Stitch set has a long-sleeved top, but both the top and pants are made of breathable modal and spandex, making them just as comfortable as they are cute.

Eberjey Frida - The Whip Stitch Long PJ Set

Acorn Women’s Oh Ewe Sheepskin Booties These Acorn booties are lined with thick, plush sheepskin. Although it look like the upper is made of suede, it’s also crafted from sheepskin to expertly lock in warmth. These slippers have a rubber sole just in case you want to wear them out (read: You will definitely want to wear them out).

Acorn Women's Oh Ewe Sheepskin Booties

Altuzarra Piper Top

Made of Italian yarn, this Altuzarra top is majorly marked down. It features a sweetheart neckline and a corset-style bodice that’s super flattering. It would look amazing with a blazer thrown over the top or worn on its own with jeans.

Altuzarra Piper Top

Christopher Kane Beaded Sweatshirt

Talk about a luxe take on a classic sweatshirt. This Christopher Kane sweatshirt features glass black and white beads around the neckline for dramatic flair. The beads go all the way around the back as well, so make sure you wear your hair up to show them off.

Christopher Kane Beaded Sweatshirt

Altuzarra Fisher Scarf Sweater

Cozy up with this Altuzarra scarf sweater. It’s made of merino wool and cashmere to keep you both comfy and warm. The scarf is attached, and it features drop shoulders for a more casual look.

Rodarte Rose Silk Robe

Who needs a bouquet of roses when you can have this stunning Rodarte robe instead? Made of 100% silk, the fabric features a rose and heart pattern that will truly make your heart flutter. It has a sash belt so that you can adjust it.

Rodarte Rose Silk Robe

Dearfoams Women's Bailey Plush Scuff Slippers These Dearfoams slippers are covered in the softest faux fur and feature rubber bottoms for stability. Even better, the sole is made of memory foam so your feet stay cushioned and cozy.