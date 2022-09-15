15 Cute Amazon Fashion Dresses to Wear Now Through Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
When it comes to shopping for dresses, relying on one retailer is the best way to find reliable options. However, finding the one place with everything is rare unless it’s, of course, Amazon. Whether it’s a summer dress, cocktail dress, casual dress or shirt dress, Amazon’s fashion dresses make investing in one-and-done pieces seamless. You can expect a wide range of designs for every style and budget, as well as quality garments, feminine prints, and on-trend silhouettes that solve the between-season layering and dressing dilemma. Amazon’s dresses are fail-safe, multifunctional pieces that elevate your on-and-off-duty look come rain or shine. Plus, the fast shipping and easy returns— especially for Prime Members — are great cherries on top.
Whether you’re a die-hard Amazon fan or newly curious, you may know that the site features an extensive array of clothing options. However, you may not know there are different shops within the platform. From the Luxury Stores to The Shop by Shopbop and The Drop, there are many places to find your hero dress of the season.
Amazon is an online retail giant for a reason, and it’s not easy to dig around without knowing what you’re looking for. This is why we’re sharing tips and tricks for becoming an expert Amazon shopper. First, we recommend sorting the page by five-star reviews. It’s even helpful to look out for Amazon badges such as “Best Seller” or “Amazon’s Choice” since you can rely on them for tried-and-true purchases. Additionally, reading customer reviews is a smart way to understand more about the garment, such as how it fits, to ensure you’ll be the best dressed now through the fall.
Read on to shop the best Amazon dresses that you won’t be able to stop wearing now through the fall.
Top Amazon Fashion Dresses of 2022
Dannijo Midi Slip Dress
Best Slip Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: XS-XL
- Colorways: Bronze
- Special features: 100% silk
- Best for: Dinner and drinks with friends
Fashion’s love affair with the ’90s is on fire, so indulge in your desire for nostalgia with a slip dress. This bronze midi style from New York-based label Dannijo is a staple that boasts infinite versatility. The lightweight pure silk fabric will keep you comfortable, while the adjustable straps can be loosened to your needs. Pull off an effortless, timeless fall look with knee-high boots and a mini bag.
Norma Kamali Strapless Flared Dress
Best Strapless Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: XXS-XL
- Colorways: Black and blush
- Special features: Machine washable and wrinkle-free
- Best for: A casual birthday dinner
If you’re on the hunt for a great strapless dress, try this flared option from Norma Kamali. “This dress fit me like a glove! The quality is super nice, and it’s wrinkle-free because it’s a heavy-duty material. I’m pretty short, so I bought it with the intention of it being full length on me, and it did not disappoint,” writes one reviewer of the style. Since the dress is form-fitting with a little stretch, many Amazon reviewers suggest buying true to size, so you may want to keep that in mind when ordering. Style it with ballet flats and a leather jacket when heading to the office or with slingback pumps for a casual dinner.
The Drop Tent Dress
Best Affordable Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: XXS-5X
- Colorways: Off-black, mushroom, ginger, olive oil, white, rosette, dusty purple, navy, lemon
- Special Features: Adjustable length straps that can be crossed
- Best for: Sunday strolling in the city
“This dress is worth the price. It’s not thin nor made with cheap material, so I can tell this piece will last me years. The stitching is immaculate. I appreciate when fashion and quality meet,” writes one Amazon reviewer of this simple tiered dress. Not only does the flowy, simple silhouette offer a relaxed option for those needing a wear-on-repeat piece, but it also has adjustable straps with buttons, allowing for additional versatility in terms of fit. When unsure of what to wear, throw this style on with combat boots and a cashmere cardigan.
Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress
Best Everday Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: S-XXL
- Colorways: Black, burgundy, caramel, green, navy, pink, purple, navy, sage green, yellow, black, polka dot black, polka dot coffee, polka dot green, polka dot navy, polka dot red, polka dot yellow, printed geometry, printed geometry orange, printed plaid, houndstooth, multicolored geometry, multicolored plaid, striped black
- Special Features: 100% dacron
- Best for: Brunch with family
A long sleeve mini dress is an easy go-to during crisp fall days when the sun is beaming down. This dress from Amoretu has over 54,000 reviews on Amazon and is a number one bestseller, so you know it’s been tried and tested. Many reviewers suggest sizing down as it fits loosely. Also, it’s worth noting that there is no elasticity or tightness, so it’s best for women who prefer light and breathable fabrics. Still, it’s supple on the body, and purchasers find it universally flattering. Opt for one of the 23 hues and team your frock with white sneakers for Sunday brunch.
Sergio Hudson A-Line Shirt Dress
Best Long-Sleeve Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: 0-6
- Colorways: White
- Best for: Dinner at the country club
Thanks to brands such as Miu Miu and Coach, preppy style is cropping up everywhere. This pretty option from Sergio Hudson speaks to the trend with its feminine and smart appeal. It has a tiered skirt, spread collar, pleat flap pockets, and button details that add a classic and clean touch. Plus, this white choice provides the perfect canvas for high-contrast accents and edgy accessories. If you’re one to experiment with new fads, try this dress on for size.
Line & Dot Britney Ribbed Dress
Best Short-Sleeve on Amazon
- Sizes: XS-L
- Colorways: Camel
- Best for: Running errands on the weekend
The change in season has long been signified by a cozy knit and jeans, but this year it’s all about the ribbed-knit dress. Line & Dot’s camel mini dress combines the feminine polish of a dress with the snug coziness of a sweater. It features a cotton and nylon blend with a pullover design that requires little effort when layering during the fall. Just add a statement-making knee-high boot and a structured tote bag.
The Drop Sam Vegan Leather Shirtdress
Best Plus-Size Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: XXS-5X
- Colorways: Olive, coffee bean, black
- Special features: 100% PU leather
- Best for: A fall workday in the office
The Drop’s Sam Shirtdress is everything you could want in a fall wardrobe essential. It’s made of vegan leather and offers buttons and a tie-belted closure for a unique design element that accentuates the waist. Plus, the A-line style can be styled in a multitude of ways. Available in sizes XXS-5X in olive, coffee bean, and black, it’s sure to be on your rotation from days in the office to meetings and drinks.
Significant Other Rhiannon Dress
Best One-Shoulder Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: 2-12
- Colorways: Cream
- Special features: Hidden zip at the side
- Best for: An elegant dinner party
Australian label Significant Other has gained popularity among the style set for its relaxed and flattering silhouettes that speak to the modern-day woman. This iteration is just the look for your cold evenings out and will become a must-wear, year after year. It’s made from non-stretch satin with a high-neck and bell sleeve and is eye-catching without being over the top. Complete your look with strappy heels and a clutch for your next special occasion.
Amanda Uprichard Poise Dress
Best Mini Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: S-L
- Colorways: Cyan
- Best for: Dancing the night away
Short hems are rising, and one brand leading the charge is Amanda Uprichard. This fun and flirty ruffle dress is made from Tencel lyocell in a light blue. The one-shoulder neckline with a double shoulder strap rests easily on the decolletage and extends down the back for an open-back design. Overall, the dress hangs a bit looser, allowing for breathability and comfort. So, if you’re ready to bring up the hemline, here’s your starting place.
The Drop Ellen Puff-Sleeve Open Back Midi Shirt
Best Open Back Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: XXS-5X
- Colorways: Auburn, black, mushroom
- Best for: A day trip to the vineyard
This shirtdress may look like a sleek rust dress from the front, but behind, the open back adds a touch of intrigue. The cotton blend material is soft but still provides structure, creating an elegant line when wearing the dress. Pair it with minimalist gold jewelry, and you’ll feel instantly confident. Plus, the dress’ pockets mean you can leave your purse at home.
WOOSEA Sleeveless V Neck Split Evening Cocktail Long Dress
Best Black-Tie Gown on Amazon
- Sizes: S-XL
- Colorways: Black, burgundy, green, magenta, navy blue, purple, red, royal blue, teal
- Best for: A bridesmaid
Create your very own red carpet moment in WOOSEA’s Cocktail Long Dress. This glorious gown evokes the elegance of Hollywood’s old glamour with its split mermaid hem and V-neck. Plus, it has over 9,000 reviews and is dubbed one of Amazon’s choices, so it’s ensured to be worth the purchase. “If you’re on the fence about sizing, I would recommend ordering a size down. There is enough stretch in the fabric to be somewhat forgiving yet enough substance to the fabric to hold in what needs to be held in,” one reviewer notes. Simply finish with a tennis necklace and barely-there heels for a refined evening look.
Rodarte Floral Silk Midi Dress
Best Floral Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: 0-12
- Colorways: Purple and muave
- Special features: 100% silk
- Best for: A garden wedding in Europe
Florals for fall? This season designers have debuted dark, romantic floral dresses that conjure the magic of crisp nights. Championed by fashion houses, these styles are showstoppers. Rodarte’s Floral Midi Dress is pure silk with puff sleeves, a tiered skirt, and a V-neckline. Plus, it’s accentuated with removable flowers. For a destination wedding, accessorize with gold heels and a matching clutch.
Ulla Johnson Isobel Dress
Best Puffed-Sleeve Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: 00-12
- Colorways: Sunrise
- Special features: 100% cotton
- Best for: Apple picking
For days when long sleeves are needed, give Ulla Johnson’s dress a spin. The delightful gingham print in deep orange and ivory makes us excited for all fall outdoor activities such as apple picking or picnicking in the park. Plus, the puffed sleeves, ruched front with ruffle trim, and asymmetrical skirt are unique details that make this piece stand out. Additionally, the cotton fabric will help keep you cool on a hot day.
Rag & Bone Logan Lace Dress
Best Edgy Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: 0-12
- Colorways: Bright yellow
- Best for: An edgy cocktail-attire look
Look at any recent red carpet look, and you’ll understand the power of lace detailing. This dress by Rag & Bone strikes the right balance between edgy and fashionable with its pale yellow silk body and black chantilly lace trims. Even better, this piece is remarkably wearable as it can be dressed up or down. For balmy evenings add closed-toe sandals and slicked-back hair. When the temperatures drop, layer a heavy texture wool coat over the top and a pair of statement earrings.
Black Halo Haiku Mini Dress
Best Colored Dress on Amazon
- Sizes: 2-16
- Colorways: Pink
- Special features: 100% cotton
- Best for: A winter vacation in the Caribbean
Many hues own this season, but hot pink is the most noticeable. Celebrities such as Anna Hathaway and Kylie Jenner are on board and even heritage designers such as Tom Ford and Versace. The color may look intimidating to style, but trust us, it will feel right in place with your wardrobe. This mini dress tops our list for its carefree attitude and natural boldness. When putting together your look, we recommend formulating it one of two ways: opting for a full pink look or honing in on this trend by having one accent piece that speaks for itself. If you want to try the former, we suggest choosing pieces in lighter or dark shades than the main piece.
The Different Types of Fall Dresses to Buy on Amazon
As temperatures drop, take note of the current collection of dresses, and consider which of the season’s upcoming trends are worth mixing into your rotation with more standard silhouettes.
- Midi dresses: The beauty of the midi dress is that it has a love-forever appeal with the ability to feel smart and casual. This season, designers such as Dannijo and The Drop on Amazon have taken the midi dress to task, delivering an array of iterations that will bolster your every day and evening wardrobes. One major theme is colored garments shown by a simple knit style or the ubiquitous patchwork prints. These designs have been proven popular by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner, who style them with combat boots or designer sneakers.
- Mini dresses: Hemlines are shrinking this season, and there’s one for every taste and occasion. Amazon’s Amoretu Shift Dress can be styled correctly for year-round appeal with designer tights and loafers — an outfit formula loved by Hailey Bieber. Line & Dot’s Britney Dress, with a sporty collar and rib-knit texture, is ideal when worn with knee-high boots and an oversized blazer.
- Maxi dresses: Dresses should be all about ease, which is exactly what a maxi dress embodies. Comfortable, chic, and perennially modern, a maxi dress will always be a go-to no matter the time of year. This season we’re seeing minimalistic designs —dainty patterns and subdued hues— that act as wardrobe staples and will stick with you for the long haul. Add a statement necklace or a belt for a sophisticated look.
- Day-time dresses: A breathable dress is a no-brainer if you know you’ll be out and about all day. You can throw a denim jacket or a trench coat over it with sneakers, and you’ll be set to tackle your to-do list. The best part is that most day-time dresses can be night-time dresses if you bring a change of shoes that elevate your uniform, such as slingback heels.
- Evening dresses: Party season is upon us, and excitement extends into our wardrobes. Whether you’re heading to an intimate dinner with friends or a lavish cocktail party, there’s a dress on Amazon to suit the mood. This season there’s an array of delights to indulge in, from Amanda Uprichard’s Poise Dress to Significant Other’s Rhiannon Dress, both of which put dancing back on the agenda.
- Work dresses: Dresses that mean business are back and better than ever. These pieces adhere to most corporate dress codes and require little skill or effort to style properly. Plus, they’ll make your mornings easier with their throw-on-and-go capabilities. With the arrival of fall, opt for a silhouette that embraces the sleeve and style it with chunky loafers.