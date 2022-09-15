15 Cute Amazon Fashion Dresses to Wear Now Through Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to shopping for dresses, relying on one retailer is the best way to find reliable options. However, finding the one place with everything is rare unless it’s, of course, Amazon. Whether it’s a summer dress, cocktail dress, casual dress or shirt dress, Amazon’s fashion dresses make investing in one-and-done pieces seamless. You can expect a wide range of designs for every style and budget, as well as quality garments, feminine prints, and on-trend silhouettes that solve the between-season layering and dressing dilemma. Amazon’s dresses are fail-safe, multifunctional pieces that elevate your on-and-off-duty look come rain or shine. Plus, the fast shipping and easy returns— especially for Prime Members — are great cherries on top.

Whether you’re a die-hard Amazon fan or newly curious, you may know that the site features an extensive array of clothing options. However, you may not know there are different shops within the platform. From the Luxury Stores to The Shop by Shopbop and The Drop, there are many places to find your hero dress of the season.

Amazon is an online retail giant for a reason, and it’s not easy to dig around without knowing what you’re looking for. This is why we’re sharing tips and tricks for becoming an expert Amazon shopper. First, we recommend sorting the page by five-star reviews. It’s even helpful to look out for Amazon badges such as “Best Seller” or “Amazon’s Choice” since you can rely on them for tried-and-true purchases. Additionally, reading customer reviews is a smart way to understand more about the garment, such as how it fits, to ensure you’ll be the best dressed now through the fall.

Read on to shop the best Amazon dresses that you won’t be able to stop wearing now through the fall.

Top Amazon Fashion Dresses of 2022

Dannijo Midi Slip Dress

Best Slip Dress on Amazon

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Bronze

Bronze Special features: 100% silk

100% silk Best for: Dinner and drinks with friends

Fashion’s love affair with the ’90s is on fire, so indulge in your desire for nostalgia with a slip dress. This bronze midi style from New York-based label Dannijo is a staple that boasts infinite versatility. The lightweight pure silk fabric will keep you comfortable, while the adjustable straps can be loosened to your needs. Pull off an effortless, timeless fall look with knee-high boots and a mini bag.

DANNIJO Women's Midi Slip Dress, Bronze, XS $325 Buy Now

Norma Kamali Strapless Flared Dress

Best Strapless Dress on Amazon

Sizes: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Black and blush

Black and blush Special features: Machine washable and wrinkle-free

Machine washable and wrinkle-free Best for: A casual birthday dinner

If you’re on the hunt for a great strapless dress, try this flared option from Norma Kamali. “This dress fit me like a glove! The quality is super nice, and it’s wrinkle-free because it’s a heavy-duty material. I’m pretty short, so I bought it with the intention of it being full length on me, and it did not disappoint,” writes one reviewer of the style. Since the dress is form-fitting with a little stretch, many Amazon reviewers suggest buying true to size, so you may want to keep that in mind when ordering. Style it with ballet flats and a leather jacket when heading to the office or with slingback pumps for a casual dinner.

$195 Buy Now

The Drop Tent Dress

Best Affordable Dress on Amazon

Sizes: XXS-5X

XXS-5X Colorways: Off-black, mushroom, ginger, olive oil, white, rosette, dusty purple, navy, lemon

Off-black, mushroom, ginger, olive oil, white, rosette, dusty purple, navy, lemon Special Features: Adjustable length straps that can be crossed

Adjustable length straps that can be crossed Best for: Sunday strolling in the city

“This dress is worth the price. It’s not thin nor made with cheap material, so I can tell this piece will last me years. The stitching is immaculate. I appreciate when fashion and quality meet,” writes one Amazon reviewer of this simple tiered dress. Not only does the flowy, simple silhouette offer a relaxed option for those needing a wear-on-repeat piece, but it also has adjustable straps with buttons, allowing for additional versatility in terms of fit. When unsure of what to wear, throw this style on with combat boots and a cashmere cardigan.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, Off-Black, M $59.90 Buy Now

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress

Best Everday Dress on Amazon

Sizes: S-XXL

S-XXL Colorways: Black, burgundy, caramel, green, navy, pink, purple, navy, sage green, yellow, black, polka dot black, polka dot coffee, polka dot green, polka dot navy, polka dot red, polka dot yellow, printed geometry, printed geometry orange, printed plaid, houndstooth, multicolored geometry, multicolored plaid, striped black

Black, burgundy, caramel, green, navy, pink, purple, navy, sage green, yellow, black, polka dot black, polka dot coffee, polka dot green, polka dot navy, polka dot red, polka dot yellow, printed geometry, printed geometry orange, printed plaid, houndstooth, multicolored geometry, multicolored plaid, striped black Special Features: 100% dacron

100% dacron Best for: Brunch with family

A long sleeve mini dress is an easy go-to during crisp fall days when the sun is beaming down. This dress from Amoretu has over 54,000 reviews on Amazon and is a number one bestseller, so you know it’s been tried and tested. Many reviewers suggest sizing down as it fits loosely. Also, it’s worth noting that there is no elasticity or tightness, so it’s best for women who prefer light and breathable fabrics. Still, it’s supple on the body, and purchasers find it universally flattering. Opt for one of the 23 hues and team your frock with white sneakers for Sunday brunch.

Amoretu Women's Deep V Neck Loose Shift Pleated Tunic Dress Long Sleeves Black S $45.99 $30.98 Buy Now

Sergio Hudson A-Line Shirt Dress

Best Long-Sleeve Dress on Amazon

Sizes: 0-6

0-6 Colorways: White

White Best for: Dinner at the country club

Thanks to brands such as Miu Miu and Coach, preppy style is cropping up everywhere. This pretty option from Sergio Hudson speaks to the trend with its feminine and smart appeal. It has a tiered skirt, spread collar, pleat flap pockets, and button details that add a classic and clean touch. Plus, this white choice provides the perfect canvas for high-contrast accents and edgy accessories. If you’re one to experiment with new fads, try this dress on for size.

Sergio Hudson, A-Line Shirt Dress, 0, White $1295 Buy Now

Line & Dot Britney Ribbed Dress

Best Short-Sleeve on Amazon

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Camel

Camel Best for: Running errands on the weekend

The change in season has long been signified by a cozy knit and jeans, but this year it’s all about the ribbed-knit dress. Line & Dot’s camel mini dress combines the feminine polish of a dress with the snug coziness of a sweater. It features a cotton and nylon blend with a pullover design that requires little effort when layering during the fall. Just add a statement-making knee-high boot and a structured tote bag.

Line & Dot Women's Brittany Ribbed Mini Dress, Camel, Tan, S $102 Buy Now

The Drop Sam Vegan Leather Shirtdress

Best Plus-Size Dress on Amazon

Sizes: XXS-5X

XXS-5X Colorways: Olive, coffee bean, black

Olive, coffee bean, black Special features: 100% PU leather

100% PU leather Best for: A fall workday in the office

The Drop’s Sam Shirtdress is everything you could want in a fall wardrobe essential. It’s made of vegan leather and offers buttons and a tie-belted closure for a unique design element that accentuates the waist. Plus, the A-line style can be styled in a multitude of ways. Available in sizes XXS-5X in olive, coffee bean, and black, it’s sure to be on your rotation from days in the office to meetings and drinks.

The Drop Women's Sam Vegan Leather Shirtdress, Olive, 5X $73.17 Buy Now

Significant Other Rhiannon Dress

Best One-Shoulder Dress on Amazon

Sizes: 2-12

2-12 Colorways: Cream

Cream Special features: Hidden zip at the side

Hidden zip at the side Best for: An elegant dinner party

Australian label Significant Other has gained popularity among the style set for its relaxed and flattering silhouettes that speak to the modern-day woman. This iteration is just the look for your cold evenings out and will become a must-wear, year after year. It’s made from non-stretch satin with a high-neck and bell sleeve and is eye-catching without being over the top. Complete your look with strappy heels and a clutch for your next special occasion.

Significant Other Women's Rhiannon Dress, Cream, Off White, 2 $314 Buy Now

Amanda Uprichard Poise Dress

Best Mini Dress on Amazon

Sizes: S-L

S-L Colorways: Cyan

Cyan Best for: Dancing the night away

Short hems are rising, and one brand leading the charge is Amanda Uprichard. This fun and flirty ruffle dress is made from Tencel lyocell in a light blue. The one-shoulder neckline with a double shoulder strap rests easily on the decolletage and extends down the back for an open-back design. Overall, the dress hangs a bit looser, allowing for breathability and comfort. So, if you’re ready to bring up the hemline, here’s your starting place.

Amanda Uprichard Women's Posie Dress, Cyan, Blue, L $255 Buy Now

The Drop Ellen Puff-Sleeve Open Back Midi Shirt

Best Open Back Dress on Amazon

Sizes: XXS-5X

XXS-5X Colorways: Auburn, black, mushroom

Auburn, black, mushroom Best for: A day trip to the vineyard

This shirtdress may look like a sleek rust dress from the front, but behind, the open back adds a touch of intrigue. The cotton blend material is soft but still provides structure, creating an elegant line when wearing the dress. Pair it with minimalist gold jewelry, and you’ll feel instantly confident. Plus, the dress’ pockets mean you can leave your purse at home.

The Drop Women's Ellen Puff-Sleeve Open Back Midi Shirt Dress $59.90 Buy Now

WOOSEA Sleeveless V Neck Split Evening Cocktail Long Dress

Best Black-Tie Gown on Amazon

Sizes: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Black, burgundy, green, magenta, navy blue, purple, red, royal blue, teal

Black, burgundy, green, magenta, navy blue, purple, red, royal blue, teal Best for: A bridesmaid

Create your very own red carpet moment in WOOSEA’s Cocktail Long Dress. This glorious gown evokes the elegance of Hollywood’s old glamour with its split mermaid hem and V-neck. Plus, it has over 9,000 reviews and is dubbed one of Amazon’s choices, so it’s ensured to be worth the purchase. “If you’re on the fence about sizing, I would recommend ordering a size down. There is enough stretch in the fabric to be somewhat forgiving yet enough substance to the fabric to hold in what needs to be held in,” one reviewer notes. Simply finish with a tennis necklace and barely-there heels for a refined evening look.

WOOSEA Women Sleeveless V Neck Split Evening Cocktail Long Dress Black $58.99 Buy Now

Rodarte Floral Silk Midi Dress

Best Floral Dress on Amazon

Sizes: 0-12

0-12 Colorways: Purple and muave

Purple and muave Special features: 100% silk

100% silk Best for: A garden wedding in Europe

Florals for fall? This season designers have debuted dark, romantic floral dresses that conjure the magic of crisp nights. Championed by fashion houses, these styles are showstoppers. Rodarte’s Floral Midi Dress is pure silk with puff sleeves, a tiered skirt, and a V-neckline. Plus, it’s accentuated with removable flowers. For a destination wedding, accessorize with gold heels and a matching clutch.

Rodarte, Floral Silk Dress With Rose, 12, Purple and Mauve $1850 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Isobel Dress

Best Puffed-Sleeve Dress on Amazon

Sizes: 00-12

00-12 Colorways : Sunrise

: Sunrise Special features: 100% cotton

100% cotton Best for: Apple picking

For days when long sleeves are needed, give Ulla Johnson’s dress a spin. The delightful gingham print in deep orange and ivory makes us excited for all fall outdoor activities such as apple picking or picnicking in the park. Plus, the puffed sleeves, ruched front with ruffle trim, and asymmetrical skirt are unique details that make this piece stand out. Additionally, the cotton fabric will help keep you cool on a hot day.

Ulla Johnson Women's Isobel Dress, Sunrise, Plaid, Red, 0 $545 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Logan Lace Dress

Best Edgy Dress on Amazon

Sizes: 0-12

0-12 Colorways: Bright yellow

Bright yellow Best for: An edgy cocktail-attire look

Look at any recent red carpet look, and you’ll understand the power of lace detailing. This dress by Rag & Bone strikes the right balance between edgy and fashionable with its pale yellow silk body and black chantilly lace trims. Even better, this piece is remarkably wearable as it can be dressed up or down. For balmy evenings add closed-toe sandals and slicked-back hair. When the temperatures drop, layer a heavy texture wool coat over the top and a pair of statement earrings.

rag & bone Women's Logan Lace Slip Dress, Bright Yellow, 2 $495 Buy Now

Black Halo Haiku Mini Dress

Best Colored Dress on Amazon

Sizes: 2-16

2-16 Colorways: Pink

Pink Special features: 100% cotton

100% cotton Best for: A winter vacation in the Caribbean

Many hues own this season, but hot pink is the most noticeable. Celebrities such as Anna Hathaway and Kylie Jenner are on board and even heritage designers such as Tom Ford and Versace. The color may look intimidating to style, but trust us, it will feel right in place with your wardrobe. This mini dress tops our list for its carefree attitude and natural boldness. When putting together your look, we recommend formulating it one of two ways: opting for a full pink look or honing in on this trend by having one accent piece that speaks for itself. If you want to try the former, we suggest choosing pieces in lighter or dark shades than the main piece.

Black Halo Women's Haiku Mini Dress, Fuchsia Pop, 14 $137.50 Buy Now