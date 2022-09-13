×
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Love Levi’s Wedgie Jeans — And They’re on Sale on Amazon Today

Unleash your inner supermodel.

Levi's Wedgie Amazon Sale lead art
Photo Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Since 1853, Levi’s has assembled a star-studded fashion set for its iconic denim styles that fit like a dream. Today, its highly sought-after Wedgie Jeans, loved by Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdale, are on Amazon for 40% off, making them less than $45.

Levi’s hip-huggers are not your standard baggy jeans. They’re high-waisted, but instead of flattening the behind, they feature a low-stretch denim fabric that plumps it up. The Wedgie jeans were inspired by the label’s vintage designs and are available in different styles and washes that lay the foundation for any outfit.

While Bieber, Hadid, Duff, and Tisdale all have their own personal style, these stylish celebrities can all appreciate the versatility of the Wedgie silhouette to be dressed up or down for all occasions. Whether you style the jeans with a simple T-shirt and designer sneakers like Bieber or pair them with a blouse, mules, and sunglasses à la Tisdale, Levi’s Wedgie Jeans are an off-duty must-have to add to your denim rotation.

Celebrities aren’t the only fans of Levi’s Wedgie jeans — the style is a top-seller on Amazon and it even has the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge seal of approval.

As part of today’s Amazon deal, Prime members can get their newfound hero piece in minimal time with two-day shipping. Plus, the Prime Try Before You Buy option lets you bring the fitting room home and see if the Amazon Choice label lives up to its title. However, the deal can vary based on your size and colorway choice.

“I have never come across a better-fitting cut of jeans. This is my third pair of Wedgie fit jeans, and they are just as I expected,” writes one super fan Amazon reviewer. “They’re the trendy pair I wear when I want to go for the mom jean look. I am also impressed by how flattering they are and how the button fly holds you in.”

Act fast to save big on the trendy-yet-timeless Levi’s Wedgie Jeans. And if you already own a pair, consider this your opportunity to stock up on your go-to jeans for less.

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, Bridge Of Bellflower, 27 $79.50  $44.99 Buy Now

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, Cosmic Comet, 27 $79.50  $44.99 Buy Now

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, Forget Me Not Forever (Waterless), 27 $69.50  $44.99 Buy Now

