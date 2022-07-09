Skip to main content
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sandals Sale Before Prime Day

Amazon's shoe selection is having a major sale on everything from athletic slides to designer sandals.

Amazon shoe sale
Amazon

It is full-on summer, and summer trips are here and happening. It’s the perfect time to get a new pair of cute sandals for all those treks to the beach — not only because your trip is next week, but also because you can get those shoes on sale right now. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon dropped a secret sale on some very good summer shoes with options from top designer brands like Michael Kors and Aquazzura.

Amazon’s sandal selection, notable for its wide range of shoe styles and price points, delivers on all types of summer footwear needs any shopper could have this . You can snag a pair of slides for less than $50, or finally invest in a pair of fancier designer heels at nearly half price off. Designer, affordable, somewhere in between — all on the ballot here. You can change up the styles you’re looking at, too. You can go for a pair of flat, easy-to-wear sandals in an athletic Adidas Adilette slides or go for something a little more trend-forward, like flatform sandals. Maybe you really just need a pair of fuzzy slide-on slippers to pad around the house on the weekend. Those are here, too.

Look to Amazon Prime Day fashion deals to get a few new things for the late summer vacation you have planned. Maybe you need a pair of sandals that are great for traveling — easy on the weight and solid on the support — or walking sandals comfortable enough for pounding the pavement around a new city. Wear them with your favorite summer pants or your go-to linen dress for a no-brainer outfit. Here, we rounded up a few of the best Amazon deals on a bunch of sandals to round out the rest of your summer.

Adidas Adilette Slides

The Adidas Adilette is a classic athletic slide, and there’s not a single footwear-wearing person that would be worse off with a pair in their closet. Wear them with denim shorts and a white T-shirt, or keep them as your beach shoe. An Adilette slide has never looked out of place paired with a swimsuit.

Adidas Adilette $17.99 - $49.9  $17.99 Buy Now

Steve Madden Sandals

Steve Madden Sandals have the two strap style that is truly everywhere this season. These straps come in a summery raffia, which look great with the summer dresses you have on rotation. Wear them day and night.

Steve Madden Sandals $48.33 - $64.99  $48.22 Buy Now

Vionic Backstrap Sandals

Vionic Backstrap Sandals are hands-down one of the best Amazon sandals to grab if you’re looking for a comfortable flat option. These have a cute, easy-to wear thick strap over the top of the foot, but the real secret is in the midsole. These have a built-in orthotic insole that provides a bit of arch support — both things that are virtually unheard of in a minimal sandal. But that is Vionic’s way: make a shoe you want to wear with all of the attention to good foot health.

Vionic Backstrap Sandals $79.99 - $131.71   $89.95 Buy Now

Michael Kors August Sandals

Michael Kors August Sandals are an easy leather sandal that go well with virtually all other summer clothes. They are a simple slip on, but the leather strap around the foot and around the toe make them feel less casual. These are great with linen pants during the day and airy dresses at night.

Michael Kors August Sandals $80.10 - $184.78  $80.99  Buy Now

Aquazzura Panarea Flat

Amazon has some sneaky designer options and these Aquazzura Panarea Flats are one of them. These are a delicate, well-made sandal that is perfect for something a little fancier. Perhaps a nice dinner on vacation or maybe just on a Monday because you feel like it. Wear them with a pair of your most stylish sunglasses and an oversized oxford shirt for a whole summer ’22 vibe.

Aquazurra Panarea Flat $625  $315 Buy Now

Senso Slippers

Senso Slippers have all of the ease and comfort of a comfy slipper but without any of the heavy fabrics that make your feet sweat in the summer. Instead, these are made with terry cloth. They feel lightweight on and will wick away any sweat as it comes. Wear them around the house or to the pool.

Senso Slippers $107  $46.80 Buy Now

Tory Burch Capri Sandals

These Tory Burch Capri Sandals are a great option for something versatile. They look cool with all summer clothes — shorts, airy pants, dresses — for both day and night. Although, there’s something about the Capri feel that makes it seem like they need to be worn with linen pants and sun hats. Trip to Capri not necessary.

Tory Burch Sandals $201.74 - $228.00  $201 Buy Now

The Drop Issi Quilted Flatform

The Drop Issi Quilted Flatform is quite the opposite of a delicate sandal. It’s thick-soled and chunky, and it’s an on-trend shoe for wearing during the day. They’re a little nicer than your standard slide-on sandal, and we’d wear them with our brand-new swim coverup for a minimal, relaxed kind of outfit.

The Drop Issi Quilted Flatform $49.90  $39.55 Buy Now

