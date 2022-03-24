Amazon Fashion Has Great Spring Style Deals on Top Brands Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Spring always feels like a fresh start — a time for emerging out of hibernation, jumping on vacation planning and refreshing your closet for an extra feel-good boost during any outing. Whether you’re in the market for tried-and true staples to build your foundational wardrobe or some bold, vibrant styles (after all, maximalism is here to stay), Amazon Fashion has a range of amazing options to choose from.
You’ll find them carefully curated under the Warm-Weather Edit hub, which the e-tailer recently added to its Fashion landing page. And even better yet, many top styles there are currently on sale. For instance, you’ll find up to 32% off breezy shorts from Levi’s, Paige and BlankNYC, including denim cutoffs that look right at home with an equally classic white tee. Also included in the sale are some stunning frocks you can easily dress up or down. We’re currently eyeing this slinky slate blue slip dress courtesy of line and dot for all the weddings on our calendars and this summery orange midi via beloved lifestyle brand Rebecca Taylor for a fun-yet-elegant pop of color. (Note: Both silhouettes are up to 34% off right now).
To round out your looks, tons of summer sandals and mules are discounted, too, such as cute crossover, lug-soled and wicker styles. For comfort fiends, there’s even a sporty Ugg sandal with three layers of cushioning down from $99 to $80 (Bonus: It comes in the cutest neon pink and green hues).
Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to discover our favorite marked down pieces, and make sure to keep tabs on Amazon’s sales and deals page for the latest on all top deals in fashion, beauty and more.
Vince Glyn Platform Sandals
Levi’s Premium 501 Mid Thigh Shorts
Ted Baker Flat Sandals
BlankNYC Denim Shorts
Free People Marlie Pullover
Franco Sarto Sunny Mules
Ugg Emily Mesh Slide Sandals
Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Midi Dress
Paige Anessa Shorts
line and dot Makena Midi Dress
Alexis Terza Dress