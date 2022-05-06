Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Levi’s, Paige and More Top Jean Styles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best jeans can be a commitment in terms of time and money. That said, there’s absolutely nothing better than finding the pair that’s best suited for your body type.

Right now, Amazon has tons of jeans up to 32% off, so it’s a great time to invest in your favorites or try out new styles from brands you love. Included in the discounts are classic pairs from Levi’s, including non-stretch Ribcage and Wedgie jeans that are known to be universally flattering. Also marked down are options from other top brands like Paige and Joie in various washes, destroyed fabrics and flared and straight-leg cuts — so there really is something for everyone.

The best part is Amazon Prime members can count on receiving their new jeans in two days, just in time for the next event on their calendars.

From super flared to baggy, straight-legged jeans that look straight out of the ’90s, it seems just about every denim style is trending at the moment. If you’re looking to integrate some of these styles into your everyday outfits, consider opting for some black flared jeans, which are easy to dress up and won’t leave you feeling like you’re leaning too hard into the aesthetic. You can also still go for skinny jeans if that’s what your heart desires, and feel free to try them out in a new wash or rise.

To make your shopping simple, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite jeans to make the sale — including trendy seasonal pieces and long-time staples. Shop them below.

Paige Women’s Leenah Jeans

Paige’s high-quality jeans will last you years. This style from the brand is subtly flared and features cute pocket details. It’s high-waisted and would look amazing paired with heels.

Joie Women’s High Rise Park Skinny Jeans These cropped, cigarette-style pants form Joie have such a flattering design. They’re off-white, made of stretchy denim and feature cargo-style pockets on the front with a zipper detailing.