Amazon’s Luxury Store Is Having a Secret Sale on La Perla Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so there’s no better time to treat your partner or yourself to romantic gifts. Chocolate-covered strawberries and flower deliveries are great, but Amazon’s lingerie selection has the ultimate offerings that show someone you care. Lucky for you, Amazon’s Luxury Store is having a secret sale on La Perla items with discounts of up to 30% off.

Amazon’s Luxury Store is a shopping destination with the latest collections and exclusive items from luxury fashion and beauty brands. Today, all Amazon shoppers can save big on a wide variety of La Perla garments that extend far beyond its best-sellers. For example, shoppers can expect La Perla’s signature push-up bras, lace thongs, plush robes, and slip dresses, but also the label’s comfortable underwear, T-shirt bras, and supportive bras for large busts. In conclusion, these Valentine’s day lingerie options will suit any need.

While there are many iconic lingerie brands, La Perla is the first brand that comes to mind when many think of luxury lingerie. Founded in 1954 by Ada Masotti, the Italian lingerie house quickly became interchangeable with timeless, feminine silhouettes. Today, La Perla remains committed to quality craftsmanship and is known for its attention to detail and luxurious fabrics. Plus, the pieces are sexy, playful, and practical and are offered in an inclusive size range — no wonder it’s a favorite amongst celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Margot Robbie.

With that in mind, we went through Amazon and picked out our favorite discounted La Perla items. We recommend clicking “add to cart” — because nothing says “treat yourself” like a new La Perla piece.

La Perla Outset Underwired Triangle Bra

Size range: 32B-32C

32B-32C Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell

Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane.

La Perla Outset Underwired Triangle Bra $200 $140 Buy Now at amazon

La Perla Outset Slip Dress

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell

Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Elastane.

La Perla Outset Slip Dress $335 $268 Buy Now at amazon

La Perla Ballet Blanc Push-Up Bra

Size range: 34B-36D

34B-36D Material: 60% Polyester, 23% Polyamide, 15% Cotton, 2% Elastane.

La Perla Ballet Blanc Push-Up Bra $520 $364 Buy Now at amazon

La Perla Outset Medium Brief

Size range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell

Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

La Perla Outset Medium Brief $145 $116 Buy Now at amazon

La Perla Like a Butterfly Underwire Bra

Size range: 32B-40C

32B-40C Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

La Perla Like a Butterfly Underwire Bra $335 $268 Buy Now at amazon

La Perla Outset Long Nightgown

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell

Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Elastane

La Perla Outset Long Nightgown $395 $277 Buy Now at amazon

La Perla Outset Short Robe

Size range: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell

Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Elastane