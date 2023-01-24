Amazon’s Luxury Store Is Having a Secret Sale on La Perla Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so there’s no better time to treat your partner or yourself to romantic gifts. Chocolate-covered strawberries and flower deliveries are great, but Amazon’s lingerie selection has the ultimate offerings that show someone you care. Lucky for you, Amazon’s Luxury Store is having a secret sale on La Perla items with discounts of up to 30% off.
Amazon’s Luxury Store is a shopping destination with the latest collections and exclusive items from luxury fashion and beauty brands. Today, all Amazon shoppers can save big on a wide variety of La Perla garments that extend far beyond its best-sellers. For example, shoppers can expect La Perla’s signature push-up bras, lace thongs, plush robes, and slip dresses, but also the label’s comfortable underwear, T-shirt bras, and supportive bras for large busts. In conclusion, these Valentine’s day lingerie options will suit any need.
While there are many iconic lingerie brands, La Perla is the first brand that comes to mind when many think of luxury lingerie. Founded in 1954 by Ada Masotti, the Italian lingerie house quickly became interchangeable with timeless, feminine silhouettes. Today, La Perla remains committed to quality craftsmanship and is known for its attention to detail and luxurious fabrics. Plus, the pieces are sexy, playful, and practical and are offered in an inclusive size range — no wonder it’s a favorite amongst celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Margot Robbie.
With that in mind, we went through Amazon and picked out our favorite discounted La Perla items. We recommend clicking “add to cart” — because nothing says “treat yourself” like a new La Perla piece.
Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.
La Perla Outset Underwired Triangle Bra
- Size range: 32B-32C
- Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell
- Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane.
La Perla Outset Slip Dress
- Size range: XS-XL
- Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell
- Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Elastane.
La Perla Ballet Blanc Push-Up Bra
- Size range: 34B-36D
- Material: 60% Polyester, 23% Polyamide, 15% Cotton, 2% Elastane.
La Perla Outset Medium Brief
- Size range: XS-L
- Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell
- Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane
La Perla Like a Butterfly Underwire Bra
- Size range: 32B-40C
- Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane
La Perla Outset Long Nightgown
- Size range: XS-XL
- Colorways: Alabaster/Off-White, Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell
- Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Elastane
La Perla Outset Short Robe
- Size range: XS-L
- Colorways: Dusty Blue/Black, Hibiscus/Pinkshell
- Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Elastane