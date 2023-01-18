Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Women’s Leggings That Are Fit for All Occasions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Very few garments have the power to serve as the ultimate grounds to build any stylish outfit on. While white T-shirts and women’s jeans rank high, women’s leggings triumph the two because of their versatility — they can be worn to the office, the gym, dinner, the airport, and so many more places. That’s why we knew we had to share when we heard about Amazon’s secret leggings sale on many of its bestsellers.

Amazon’s legging selection, notable for its wide range of sizes, and price points, delivers on all year-round needs for any shopper. You can snag a pair of leggings for less than $13 or score that more high-end one you’ve been eyeing at nearly 43% off — depending on your size. And since the retailer is known for its wide range of styles, you can change the silhouette or color you’re looking for. You can find a pair of classic black workout leggings for pilates or high-impact workouts or ones that are little more trend-forward, like a criss-cross waist or butt-scrunching pair. Maybe you need a thermal pair for your ski getaway this weekend. Those are there, too.

If you plan to mostly wear your leggings for everyday outings like to the office or to brunch, there are less sporty options suited for that. These picks can be just as flattering as your favorite straight-leg jeans and as formal as your tried-and-true trousers. For example, you can find a pair with a smoothing tummy control waistband or sleek finishes like faux leather that is great for pairing with ballet flats and an oversized blazer.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this secret leggings sale on Amazon.

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants

Size range: XS-3XL

XS-3XL Colorways: Over 36 different hues

Over 36 different hues Material: 77% Polyester, 23% Spandex

77% Polyester, 23% Spandex Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Whether rolling out your mat or heading for an outdoor run, IUGA’s High Waist Yoga Pants will have you covered. They have two enlarged pockets on both sides of the legs and a hidden waistband inner pocket to stash your keys, cell phones, or any essentials. Reviewers note they have great stretch but aren’t thick or see-through.

What reviewers say: “They fit like a dream! They’re nice and soft, great material. They are extremely flattering; holding in the places I want held in without being so tight I can’t breathe.They are durable and well made. Length is just right, a little extra material at the bottom but nothing to complain over. Excellent price for a really good pair of yoga pants.”

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants $29.99 $19.99 Buy Now at amazon

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings

Size range: XS-3XL

XS-3XL Colorways: 14 different hues

14 different hues Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex

87% Polyester, 13% Spandex Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings are perfect for those whose body temperature runs cold or are looking for a pair of thermal leggings to layer under a ski suit. These heat-tech warm leggings with pockets have a 4-way stretch, moisture-management fabric, and tummy control waist band.

What reviewers say: “These are awesome! I live in MN where temps get well below 0 and wear these regularly. I also wore them as my primary pants during a 2 week stay in Iceland that involved a lot of hiking in cold temps. They are very much like regular athletic leggings–a great amount of stretch without getting stretched (like many other fleece-lined leggings that will lose their shape after you wear them a bit and become unflattering).”

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings $39.95 $32.99 Buy Now at amazon

Hmuuo 3 Pack Leggings for Women

Size range: S-XXL

S-XXL Colorways: 26 different hues

26 different hues Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

92% Polyester, 8% Spandex Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of Hmuuo’s leggings which is why the brand created a pack of three, so you can stock up and get a bang for your buck. They’re simple, yet timeless and practical for running errands or low-impact workouts.

What reviewers say: “I am very particular about my leggings. I am SO glad I came across these. They are by far my favorite leggings! They’re soft, fit perfectly, and by the end of the day they aren’t all stretched out. I will be ordering more!!”

Hmuuo 3 Pack Leggings for Women $29.99 $20.38 Buy Now at amazon

TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings for Women

Size range: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Over 26 different color options

Over 26 different color options Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

92% Polyester, 8% Spandex Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

If you still need to get your hands on criss-cross-waisted leggings, now is your chance. This style has been popular for quite some time now because they deliver a flattering hourglass-waist fit on all body types. Whether you wear them with a sports bra, a lightweight jacket, or cropped tank top, you’ll look put-together effortlessly.

What reviewers say: “Super cute but they run big”

TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings for Women $14.99 $12.99 Buy Now at amazon

SUUKSESS Women Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Over 43 different color options

Over 43 different color options Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex

90% Nylon, 10% Spandex Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

SUUKESS’ butt-sculpting tights took the internet by storm when creators introduced them on TikTok. They have a seamless, breathable, yet not see-through design and feature shading patterns and compression fabric on hips. Most of all, they’re intended to remove the appearance of cellulite while lifting and sculpting your backside.

What reviewers say: “These leggings fit perfectly and look amazing! The scrunch is a little deep, but I don’t mind because they actually make my naturally flat rear round and shapely. The compression is terrific – not tight but fitted. Holds it all in without strangling you.”

SUUKSESS Women Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings Buy Now at amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Jegging

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Over 17 different color options

Over 17 different color options Material: 52% Cotton, 39% Polyester, 9% Elastane

52% Cotton, 39% Polyester, 9% Elastane Note: Amazon’s Choice

Finding comfortable and formal pants for the office can be challenging, but thanks to Amazon Essentials, you can easily get your hands on a pair that takes care of both. These Pull-On Knit Jeggings sit between leggings and jeans with functional belt loops, a slim fit, stretch knit fabric with the perfect amount of give, and secret tummy-smoothing panel. Style them with a bodysuit, oversized blazer, and lug-sole loafers for casual office environments.

What reviewers say: “I have searched high and low for something similar to the LEI pull on dorm jeggings that have been discontinued. These pants are the answer to my prayers. I have no ass, no hips, no waist line, no thighs with huge boobs lol These pants fit perfect and are not cumbersome in the waist at all. Usually when I find pants that fit me in the waist, they are baggy in the ass, hips, and crotch lo not the case with these. I will buy 5 more!”

Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Jegging $26.90 $20 Buy Now on amazon

Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants

Size range: XS-4XL

XS-4XL Colorways: Black, Brown, Red

Black, Brown, Red Note: Ranked #5 in Amazon’s Best Sellers for Leggings

These leather leggings are just one of the many classic styles that Amazon shoppers come back to time and time again. They have a wide waistband, elasticity that lifts the butt and allows for more mobility, and diverse sizing options. You can treat them as workout leggings and style them with a sports bra or as regular leggings and pair them with a sweater and boot.

What reviewers say: “These leggings way more than I expected. I have been wanting to find a cute pair of leather leggings for awhile. I was always afraid of them being too hot, hard to get on, and being all around uncomfortable and I wasn’t sure if I could even pull it off. But these are AMAZING!! They are fleece lined, but it’s thin, so it keeps the leggings from sticking to you when trying to pull them on or off.”

Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants $59.99 $33.99 Buy Now at amazon

