×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Women’s Leggings That Are Fit for All Occasions

Save over 40% off these bestsellers before time runs out!

Amazon leggings secret sale lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Very few garments have the power to serve as the ultimate grounds to build any stylish outfit on. While white T-shirts and women’s jeans rank high, women’s leggings triumph the two because of their versatility — they can be worn to the office, the gym, dinner, the airport, and so many more places. That’s why we knew we had to share when we heard about Amazon’s secret leggings sale on many of its bestsellers. 

Amazon’s legging selection, notable for its wide range of sizes, and price points, delivers on all year-round needs for any shopper. You can snag a pair of leggings for less than $13 or score that more high-end one you’ve been eyeing at nearly 43% off — depending on your size. And since the retailer is known for its wide range of styles, you can change the silhouette or color you’re looking for. You can find a pair of classic black workout leggings for pilates or high-impact workouts or ones that are little more trend-forward, like a criss-cross waist or butt-scrunching pair. Maybe you need a thermal pair for your ski getaway this weekend. Those are there, too.

Related Galleries

If you plan to mostly wear your leggings for everyday outings like to the office or to brunch, there are less sporty options suited for that. These picks can be just as flattering as your favorite straight-leg jeans and as formal as your tried-and-true trousers. For example, you can find a pair with a smoothing tummy control waistband or sleek finishes like faux leather that is great for pairing with ballet flats and an oversized blazer. 

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this secret leggings sale on Amazon.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants

  • Size range: XS-3XL
  • Colorways: Over 36 different hues
  • Material: 77% Polyester, 23% Spandex
  • Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Whether rolling out your mat or heading for an outdoor run, IUGA’s High Waist Yoga Pants will have you covered. They have two enlarged pockets on both sides of the legs and a hidden waistband inner pocket to stash your keys, cell phones, or any essentials. Reviewers note they have great stretch but aren’t thick or see-through. 

What reviewers say: “They fit like a dream! They’re nice and soft, great material. They are extremely flattering; holding in the places I want held in without being so tight I can’t breathe.They are durable and well made. Length is just right, a little extra material at the bottom but nothing to complain over. Excellent price for a really good pair of yoga pants.”

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants $29.99  $19.99 Buy Now at amazon

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings

  • Size range: XS-3XL
  • Colorways: 14 different hues
  • Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex
  • Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings are perfect for those whose body temperature runs cold or are looking for a pair of thermal leggings to layer under a ski suit. These heat-tech warm leggings with pockets have a 4-way stretch, moisture-management fabric, and tummy control waist band.

What reviewers say: “These are awesome! I live in MN where temps get well below 0 and wear these regularly. I also wore them as my primary pants during a 2 week stay in Iceland that involved a lot of hiking in cold temps. They are very much like regular athletic leggings–a great amount of stretch without getting stretched (like many other fleece-lined leggings that will lose their shape after you wear them a bit and become unflattering).”

Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings $39.95  $32.99 Buy Now at amazon

Hmuuo 3 Pack Leggings for Women

  • Size range: S-XXL
  • Colorways: 26 different hues
  • Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex
  • Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of Hmuuo’s leggings which is why the brand created a pack of three, so you can stock up and get a bang for your buck. They’re simple, yet timeless and practical for running errands or low-impact workouts.

What reviewers say: “I am very particular about my leggings. I am SO glad I came across these. They are by far my favorite leggings! They’re soft, fit perfectly, and by the end of the day they aren’t all stretched out. I will be ordering more!!”

Hmuuo 3 Pack Leggings for Women $29.99  $20.38 Buy Now at amazon

TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings for Women

  • Size range: S-XL
  • Colorways: Over 26 different color options
  • Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex
  • Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

If you still need to get your hands on criss-cross-waisted leggings, now is your chance. This style has been popular for quite some time now because they deliver a flattering hourglass-waist fit on all body types. Whether you wear them with a sports bra, a lightweight jacket, or cropped tank top, you’ll look put-together effortlessly.

What reviewers say: “Super cute but they run big”

TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings for Women $14.99  $12.99 Buy Now at amazon

SUUKSESS Women Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings

  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Over 43 different color options
  • Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex
  • Note: Amazon #1 Best Seller

SUUKESS’ butt-sculpting tights took the internet by storm when creators introduced them on TikTok. They have a seamless, breathable, yet not see-through design and feature shading patterns and compression fabric on hips. Most of all, they’re intended to remove the appearance of cellulite while lifting and sculpting your backside.

What reviewers say: “These leggings fit perfectly and look amazing! The scrunch is a little deep, but I don’t mind because they actually make my naturally flat rear round and shapely. The compression is terrific – not tight but fitted. Holds it all in without strangling you.”

SUUKSESS Women Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings Buy Now at amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Jegging 

  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Over 17 different color options
  • Material: 52% Cotton, 39% Polyester, 9% Elastane
  • Note: Amazon’s Choice

Finding comfortable and formal pants for the office can be challenging, but thanks to Amazon Essentials, you can easily get your hands on a pair that takes care of both. These Pull-On Knit Jeggings sit between leggings and jeans with functional belt loops, a slim fit, stretch knit fabric with the perfect amount of give, and secret tummy-smoothing panel. Style them with a bodysuit, oversized blazer, and lug-sole loafers for casual office environments. 

What reviewers say: “I have searched high and low for something similar to the LEI pull on dorm jeggings that have been discontinued. These pants are the answer to my prayers. I have no ass, no hips, no waist line, no thighs with huge boobs lol These pants fit perfect and are not cumbersome in the waist at all. Usually when I find pants that fit me in the waist, they are baggy in the ass, hips, and crotch lo not the case with these. I will buy 5 more!”

Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Jegging  $26.90  $20 Buy Now on amazon

Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants

  • Size range: XS-4XL
  • Colorways: Black, Brown, Red
  • Note: Ranked #5 in Amazon’s Best Sellers for Leggings

These leather leggings are just one of the many classic styles that Amazon shoppers come back to time and time again. They have a wide waistband, elasticity that lifts the butt and allows for more mobility, and diverse sizing options. You can treat them as workout leggings and style them with a sports bra or as regular leggings and pair them with a sweater and boot.

What reviewers say: “These leggings way more than I expected. I have been wanting to find a cute pair of leather leggings for awhile. I was always afraid of them being too hot, hard to get on, and being all around uncomfortable and I wasn’t sure if I could even pull it off. But these are AMAZING!! They are fleece lined, but it’s thin, so it keeps the leggings from sticking to you when trying to pull them on or off.”

Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Pants $59.99  $33.99 Buy Now at amazon

Related: The 20 Best Leather Pants

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Hot Summer Bags

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amazon Is Having a Secret Leggings Sale Right Now

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad