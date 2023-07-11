Amazon Customers Swear By These Comfy Nursing Bras on Sale for Up to 50% Off During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no better time to purchase nursing bras than on Prime Day — Amazon’s shopping holiday has major discounts on maternity essentials.

Amazon’s selection of nursing bras include convenient options that prioritize comfort, with adjustable straps and buttery-soft fabrics. Some can also be worn for pumping, while others are wireless bras that are ideal for wearing throughout your pregnancy. Lori Caden, co-founder of Belly Bandit, told WWD last year that “many nursing bras can be worn during pregnancy, either for sleep or for all-day wear.”

Nursing bras are made a little differently than your average bra. “Nursing bras are typically constructed without underwires, both for comfort and to reduce the likelihood of clogged ducts caused by compressive wires,” Caden said. They have a wide size range, including nursing bras for large busts and bras for small busts.

Beyond having plenty of options with different materials and brands, Amazon is a good place to shop for items like nursing bras given speedy delivery times (Prime members are often provided two-day shipping). Plus, returns are made easy at convenient locations to Amazon shoppers without a return cost and often without the requirement of a box or shipping label. And what’s best, shoppers can try on the nursing bras in the comfort of their own homes to determine what fits best.

With so many options to choose from on Prime Day, we’ve identified several nursing bras on sale right now. Keep scrolling to find your perfect fit.

Related:

Best Nursing Bras

Best Amazon Bras

Best T-Shirt Bras

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Momcozy Nursing Bra for Breastfeeding #1 Amazon Bestseller in Maternity Nursing Tanks & Camis

#18 Most Wished For in Women’s Clothing Size range: S to 3XL

S to 3XL Colorways: Black, Beige, Brown, Cream, Pink, Green, Maple Sugar

Black, Beige, Brown, Cream, Pink, Green, Maple Sugar Materials: Nylon, Spandex The Momcozy Nursing Bras, which are over 30 percent off for Prime Day, are meant to stretch as needed through pregnancy and beyond. With soft fabric, it’s ideal for nursing, sleeping, working out and everyday use, according to the Momcozy Amazon page. What reviewers say: “This is by far my favorite bra after having a baby. It’s so soft, supportive, and stretchy. Plus it’s seamless under any top, and the band is nice and thick in the back.” Courtesy of Amazon Momcozy Nursing Bra for Breastfeeding 39.99 $25.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Suekaphin Wireless Nursing Bra 5 Pack Amazon’s Choice Size range: S to 3XL-Plus.

S to 3XL-Plus. Colorways: Multiple colorways available; shades depend on pack

Multiple colorways available; shades depend on pack Materials: Nylon and spandex The Suekaphin Nursing Bras, which are 33% off for Prime Day, is meant to be worn while pregnant and the style has an Amazon’s Choice Badge. The bra features removable padding for washing and it’s wireless, to ensure it retains its form through multiple washes, according to its Amazon page. What reviewers say: “So comfortable! I’d recommend them for even during pregnancy. They come with extra extenders too if needed. The colors are great. Fabric is super soft.” Courtesy of Amazon Suekaphin Wireless Nursing Bra 5 Pack $59.99 $39.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Bravado! Designs Plunge Wireless Maternity & Nursing Bra Climate Pledge Friendly Size range: S to 1X-Plus.

S to 1X-Plus. Colorways: Multiple available

Multiple available Materials: Recycled nylon, virgin nylon, and spandex The Bravado! Designs nursing bra is machine washable and includes drop away cups that make skin-to-skin contact easy. What reviewers say: “I LOVE this bra! Deserves 10 stars!” Courtesy of Amazon Bravado! Designs Body Silk Seamless Nursing Bra $49 $26 Buy Now At Amazon

Meet The Author

Morgan Hines is a writer who covers topics related to lifestyle, entertainment, travel, health, and food. Her work has been published in outlets like USA Today, Shape, and Forbes. To write this story on the best nursing bras to shop during Amazon Prime day, Hines research bestsellers across maternity categories on Amazon. She also compared reviews and noted special features like bra extenders, removable cups, and adjustable straps, which are essential in the best nursing bras. Learn more about us here.