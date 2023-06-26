The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fashion Clothing Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, and there are tons of game-changing markdowns to build your wardrobe for summer. While you count down to the sale on July 11 through July 12, you can get a head start with Prime Early Access clothing and accessories deals on everything from summer handbags, summer pants, cute summer sandals, and tons more stylish Amazon summer clothing.

It’s the perfect time to load up your shopping cart, because you won’t find major markdowns on outfit basics, statement pieces, and top-rated accessories any other time of year. Prime Day’s discounted prices make it much easier to justify three versions of your favorite, most flattering swimsuit or swim cover-up — and why not throw in a cute beach bag to complete the sunny ensemble? It’s also a great opportunity to look ahead and begin building your transitional wardrobe for fall with discounted Amazon jeans, cozy Amazon sweaters, and one-shoulder tops you can wear on cool summer nights.

Amazon has an overwhelming amount of price drops on chic items that they’ll add to as Prime Day 2023 grows closer. To de-stress your shopping spree, we’ve done the hard work for you and selected the best discounts on trendy fashion pieces so you can get started building your wish list. Make sure to return to this page regularly throughout the shopping event as we’ll be adding more and more product picks as the amazing deals roll in, plus as any new Amazon Prime Day information you need to know as you shop.

The Top 10 Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Calvin Klein Holly Shoulder Bag If you’re looking for a modern shoulder bag to sling this summer, check out the Calvin Klein Holly Shoulder Bag. It features a trendy asymmetrical silhouette, top handle, and gold logo plate at 46 percent off. What reviewers say: “I like how this bag goes with so many outfits. It’s not big, more medium size, which can be good for a night out. I’m so happy with it.” Courtesy of Amazon Calvin Klein Holly Shoulder Bag $158 $85 Buy Now At Amazon

BcbgMaxAzria Fitted Bodycon Asymmetrical Ruched Top This sleek asymmetrical ruched top from BcbgMaxAzria is 41 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Its bodycon fit is sexy for nights out without revealing too much skin and the single long sleeve will keep you chic all the way through fall. What reviewers say: “I love this top! It is the right edgy touch without overpowering your outfit. I wear this every time I get the chance to!” Courtesy of Amazon BCBGMAXAZRIA Fitted Bodycon Asymmetrical Ruched Top $128 $76 Buy Now At Amazon

Circus NY Low Slung Trousers These Low Slung Trousers from Circus NY give a relaxed yet polished vibe to easy streetwear outfits along with stylish chunky sneakers. They’re 47 percent off for Amazon Prime Day and come in two color options including crisp white and pale purple. Courtesy of Amazon Circus NY Low Slung Trousers $69.50 $36.61 Buy Now At Amazon

Dolce Vita Thorin Heeled Sandals You can never go wrong with a woven sandal in the summer. These Dolce Vita Thorin platforms feature a stylish big buckle strap and are available in four neutral colorways. Courtesy of Amazon Dolce Vita Thorin Heeled Sandals $130 $78 Buy Now At Amazon

Lacoste L963s Butterfly Sunglasses Block the sun with these glamorous sunnies from Lacoste. The oversized winged style is 68 percent off for Amazon prime day — they’re practically begging to tag along on your next vacation. Courtesy of Amazon Lacoste L963s Butterfly Sunglasses $185 $60 Buy Now At Amazon

The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Shorts These loose-fitting silky shorts from The Drop are a summer outfit staple. Available in five colorways, including beige, hot pink, red, and leopard print, these lightweight shorts are super comfortable and easy to style for infinite occasions. What reviewers say: “These shorts are so cute to dress up with heals or with fab sneakers. I recommend ordering your size and a size down to compare. The fabric is a lovely, stylish, and durable.I have them in every color!” Courtesy of Amazon The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Shorts $40 $16 Buy Now At Amazon

Eugenia Kim Willa Hat A wide-brim sunhat is key to any summer capsule wardobe. This striped raffia hat will protect your skin from the harsh sun at a super low cost. Courtesy of Amazon Eugenia Kim Willa Hat $109 $57 Buy Now At Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is an exclusive period of limited-time price markdowns on tons of products across Amazon, including stylish apparel and accessories. Prime Day only occurs twice per year, with one event in the fall and another during the summer. Prime Day for summer 2023 will arrive on July 11 and last through July 12. You can always prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023 ahead of time by preparing a wishlist of your most coveted Amazon fashion pieces you’re hoping will be on major discount. Amazon also offers early Prime Day 2023 deals in the weeks leading up to the shopping event, so make sure to pay attention to Amazon’s Fashion Deals homepage in the meantime so you can snag sales before they sell out.

Do I Need To Be a Prime Member to Shop on Amazon Prime Day?

While anyone can shop flash style deals on Amazon any day of the week, Prime Day features exclusive sales that are only available for Prime members. These unique markdowns will seamlessly combine with Amazon Prime’s free or discounted delivery fees, so whichever summer fashion items you order at a lower price, you can rely on them to meet you at your in less than a few days. If you want to enjoy the Prime Day discounts but don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, you can still gain access to Prime Day deals by enrolling in an Amazon Prime free trial, which will last for 30 days starting from the day of your sign-up. Of course, you can also create a permanent Amazon Prime account to ensure your entry on both Prime Days throughout the year, catch exclusive daily discounts, and get fast, free delivery on tens of millions of products that catch your eye throughout the year. It also grants you access to Same-Day delivery options and free deliver to Amazon Lockers or Counters in your city.

Is Amazon Prime Day the Best Day to Shop Fashion Deals?

Amazon Prime Day only comes around twice a year, with the first event of 2023 coming up in July. There’s no better time to snag clothing deals on must-have summer fashion items and marked down Amazon new releases. If you’re wardrobe needs an update on anything from fashion dress, chic tote bags, or comfortable sandals, Amazon Prime Day is your one-stop-shop for the best sales of the season. You can also get a refresh on items you haven’t purchases since last year, like flattering bikinis, easy white t-shirts, and essential sunglasses. The deals are especially helpful if you’re shopping for a wedding guest dress as you look forward to upcoming ceremonies or planning outfits for your next getaway. It’s a great time to stock up on fall and winter essentials too, like straight-leg jeans and timeless designer handbags.

What Clothing Deals Can Shoppers Expect From Amazon’s Prime Day Event?

Prime Day is an ideal time to shop because there are incredible price drops on brands and pieces that we rarely see at a discount. You’ll find fashion deals on everything you can imagine — including trendy slip dresses, crossbody bags, comfortable wedding heels, and lightweight basics. The sale spans across women and men’s apparel too, so everyone can shop Amazon’s Early Access Deals for the summer. Amazon’s also made footwear shopping easier than ever before, because customers can use Amazon’s Virtual Try-On feature to help visualize how the shoes will look on their feet before clicking the “Buy Now” button. The tool is available for thousands of popular styles from brands like New Balance, Puma, Reebok, Adidas, and more.

Last year we saw discounts on top fashion brands like Orolay winter coats, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, Paige jeans, Sleepy Jones pajamas, Fleur Du Mal bodysuits, Hue socks, Levi’s denim, and so much more. You can expect the same, if not better deals this time around when Amazon Prime Day arrives on July 11.

