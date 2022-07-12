Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Business

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Business

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

The 37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Home Deals to Shop Today

Upgrade your home with these major deals today!

Amazon prime day deals home tuft
Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and in addition to deep discounts on tech gadgets, there are also amazing deals to be found on home goods.

Prime Day offers many of the biggest deals of the year, including beauty and fashion deals, and it’s the perfect way to get a jump on the holiday shopping season. Especially for home goods, there are lots of items like hand soaps and candles that would make for amazing birthday and housewarming gifts as well. The best part is that Amazon Prime members can expect the items from their order to arrive within two days of the sale, so you can even upgrade your bedroom or bathroom with summer linens before the season ends.

Below, we’ve broken down some of the best categories to look for during the sale, as well as some of the exact items that are majorly marked down.

Related Galleries

The Best Home Deals During the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

  • Bedding and Pillows: Whether you’re looking for a fresh summer duvet covers made of lightweight linen or a new mattress, you can find it on major markdown. The sale offers customer-favorite brands like Casper and Tuft & Needle mattresses, as well as pillows made of an array of materials.
  • Kitchen Appliances and Tableware: If you have been waiting for the right moment to grab a Vitamix blender, now is the time. In addition to this blender, the sale will include amazing deals on tableware, silverware and even decorative serving dishes. Don’t worry, you’ll also be able to choose from a huge array of fun appliances like air fryers and Keurig machines.
  • Bathroom Essentials: The best way to upgrade your bathroom without investing money in remodeling is to pick up some new fresh linens. This sale will feature deals on lush towels, as well as bathmats and even luxe hand soaps. Many of these items would also make for amazing holiday gifts.
  • Home Gadgets: Whether you’re looking for a new smart home device or a TV, Prime Day is the ultimate time to pick it up. It’s also a great time to invest in gadgets that you’ve always been curious about, but that you’ve never wanted to commit to. This year, there will be deep deals on the Blink Indoor security camera, the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV and even the Echo 8, which will help you manage all of your new devices.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event that is basically the equivalent of Black Friday, especially for the internet. This year, Amazon Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13, during which time Amazon will mark many of its most popular products down more than they will for the rest of the entire year. This shopping day is so major that it has even inspired other big retailers like Target and Walmart to offer up major sales of their own.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Control all of your smart home’s devices and even check-in on your security cameras — from the Echo Show 8. You can also make video calls, watch movies and listen to music.

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 $129.99  $74.99 Buy Now

Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera

This indoor security camera has two-way communication and motion-sensing so that you feel extra safe. It also has a super long lasting battery life.

Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera

Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera $279.99  $167.99 Buy Now

iRobot Braava jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop

Upgrade your robot vacuum with this robot mop-vacuum combo. It’s compatible with Alexa and easily maps your house so that it covers every corner, every time.

iRobot Braava jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop

iRobot Braava jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop 499.99  $299 Buy Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

This blender holds up to 64-ounces so that you can blend a little extra to save for later. It has variable speed control and a powerful motor that will last for ages.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372

Vitamix 5200 Blender $499.99  $299.95 Buy Now

Tuft & Needle – Original Queen Mattress

The memory foam on this mattress offers wide open cells so that it allows lots of air flow. It is made entirely of memory foam that will contour to your body without allowing you to sink in.

Tuft & Needle - Original Queen Mattress

Tuft & Needle - Original Queen Mattress $995  $796 Buy Now

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

This little single-serve Keurig makes coffee in four, six, eight, 10 and 12-ounce cup sizes. It will also brew extra-concentrated coffee if you prefer your cup of Joe iced.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $189.99  $99.99 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

Not only is this mattress delivered in a convenient box right to your door, it’s incredibly comfortable. It contains memory foam as well as encased coils so that you’re extra supported.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress $1,695  $1,356 Buy Now

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum has a 60-day capacity so that you don’t have to empty the tank for nearly two months. It works on carpet and hardwood flooring, and it maps out the house so that it gets clean every time.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum $649.99  $379 Buy Now

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven with Accessories

This air fryer holds 5.7-quarts of whatever goodness you’re cooking up. It’s the perfect healthy way to prepare vegetables, meats and frozen meals super quickly.

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven with Accessories

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Air Fryer Oven with Accessories $133.70  $89.99 Buy Now

BLUEAIR Air Purifier

This air purifier can remove mold, dirt, and dust particles from rooms up to 1,862-square-feet. It also has a sleek look so that it’s not an eyesore. 

BLUEAIR Air Purifier

BLUEAIR Air Purifier $244.99  $167.99 Buy Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer

This 6-quart air fryer offers up six different cooking methods: air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating and dehydrating. All of this can be accomplished at the touch of a button.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer $159.99  $99.99 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen

This is the softest of Caspers mattresses. It’s still all memory foam and it’s highly perforated so that it’s incredibly cooling.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

This powerful upright vacuum offers easy-to-use swivel steering. It comes with additional attachments, including an upholstery tool, dusting brush and a crevice tool.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $299.99  $169.99 Buy Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

These pillows are filled with gel fibers that won’t shift around and interrupt your sleep. They’re also machine-washable and stain-resistant.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $49.99  $42.99 Buy Now

Nectar Queen Mattress

This mattress is made of five layers cooling gel memory foams that work to support and comfort you as you sleep. It comes with a year-long trial and has a lifetime warranty.

Nectar Queen Mattress

Nectar Queen Mattress $899  $799 Buy Now

Grey SoftStretch Sheets

These stretchy sheets are made of durable bamboo that’s incredibly breathable so that you stay cool. They are also soft and moisture-wicking.

Grey SoftStretch Sheets

Grey SoftStretch Sheets $189  $160.65 Buy Now

Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

These pillows are coated in a surface-cooling technology so that you’re cool all night long. They are made of supported gel memory foam that’s cooling and supportive.

Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $121.99   $76.28 Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum will transform the way you clean your home. It’s super powerful and it can run for up to 60-minutes on a full charge. It also includes attachments.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $599   $549 Buy Now

ChiliSleep OOLER Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad

You can adjust the temperature between 55 and 115-degrees on this mattress topper. It can be easily controlled through an app that allows you to program a wake up time and temperature.

ChiliSleep OOLER Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad

ChiliSleep OOLER Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad $799  $639.20 Buy Now

Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen Duvet Set

This set includes a queen-sized duvet as well as two standard pillow shams. The entire set is made of 100-percent linen so that it’s incredibly breathable for summer.

Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen Duvet Set

Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen Duvet Set $179.99  $152.86 Buy Now

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Bed Blanket

Not only do these sherpa throws look stylish, they are both warm and soft. They are made of microfiber and come in six color options.

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Bed Blanket

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Bed Blanket $28  $24.99 Buy Now

Layla Memory Foam Topper

Upgrade your mattress without buying an entirely new one with this cooling memory foam topper. It’s also soft, supportive and anti-microbial.

Layla Memory Foam Topper

Layla Memory Foam Topper $299  $279.20 Buy Now

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

Stock up for the summer with these four beach towels that are available in yellow, orange, blue and green stripes. They are 30-by-60-inches and made of ring-spun cotton.

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel $46.99  $39.99 Buy Now

NEST Fragrances 3-Wick Candle

It doesn’t get much better than Nest candles, except for when they’re on sale, that is. It has notes of white florals, as well as sparkling citrus.

NEST Fragrances 3-Wick Candle

NEST Fragrances 3-Wick Candle $70  $58.90 Buy Now

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash

Sales are the perfect time to invest in things like luxe hand soaps, and this Aesop soap is about as luxe as it gets. It has a fine-grain texture that will leave your hands feeling exfoliated, and it smells like vetiver root and bergamot.

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash $70.13  $40.00 Buy Now

SUTERA – Stone Bath Mat

This bath mat is made of super absorbent stone, so much so that you’ll be able to watch them absorb the water as it drips off of you. It comes with a non-slip mat underneath so that you don’t have to worry about it sliding around.

SUTERA - Stone Bath Mat

SUTERA - Stone Bath Mat $73.99  $69.99 Buy Now

N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe

This robe is equal parts lightweight and absorbent. It’s made of terry cloth and features white cuffs on the otherwise fully gray robe.

N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe

N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe $59  $53.74 Buy Now

Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases are one of the easiest ways to make your bed feel like you’re at a resort. This one from Colorado Home Co. is available in lots of colors and made of 100-percent silk.

Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase

Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase $55.99  $35.99 Buy Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven

This 5.5-quart Dutch oven is made of durable cast iron and coated in enamel. It is the perfect way to evenly distribute heat and it’s available in a range of beautiful colors.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Casaphoria Cotton Rope Basket

This rope basket features a natural color on the bulk of the basket, and a white rim around the top. At 21.7 by 21.7-inches it’s big enough to store all of your favorite throws in a stylish way.

Casaphoria Cotton Rope Basket

Casaphoria Cotton Rope Basket $32.99  $22.10 Buy Now

iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket

If you don’t have room in your shower for a caddy, this over-the-tub basket is a great option. It’s made of steel and the hook that keeps it on the tub is coated in a non-slip grip.

iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket

iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket $27.99  $24.31 Buy Now

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker

This pour over glass coffee pot comes with a double-layer stainless steel coffee dripper. It holds up to 34-ounces of liquid so that you can come back for multiple cups of coffee.

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker $29.99  $25.49 Buy Now

Drinking Glasses

This set includes four highball glasses, four rocks glasses and four juice glasses. It’s the perfect set for giving your kitchen a fresh update.

Drinking Glasses

Luxe Coupe Cocktail Glasses

These gorgeous crystal coup glasses will make every drink feel special. The set includes two crystal glasses in a pretty box, which means that these would also be a great gift option.

Luxe Coupe Cocktail Glasses

Luxe Coupe Cocktail Glasses $37.99  $32.99 Buy Now

Gibson Home Zuma 16 Piece Round Kitchen Dinnerware Set

Made of stoneware and coated in matte black paint, this dinnerware set is the perfect way to update your plates. It includes four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four bowls and four mugs.

Gibson Home Zuma 16 Piece Round Kitchen Dinnerware Set

Gibson Home Zuma 16 Piece Round Kitchen Dinnerware Set $54.99  $49.99 Buy Now

Nambe Venus Serving Bowl 

This bowl is the perfect centerpiece whether you’re using it to serve salad or as a fruit bowl that’s constantly on display. It’s made of glass and features stunning waves that are reminiscent of the ocean.

Nambe Venus Serving Bowl 

Nambe Venus Serving Bowl $145  $129.99 Buy Now

HIWARE 48-Piece Silverware Set 

Upgrade your silverware with this 48-piece set made of stainless steel. It features a sleek and polished design that would complement any kitchen aesthetic.

HIWARE 48-Piece Silverware Set 

HIWARE 48-Piece Silverware Set $37.99  $32.99 Buy Now

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Hot Summer Bags

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad