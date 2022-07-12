Save Over 50% Off Samsonite Luggage Sets During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived. And one of the best sales we’re excited to see are the luggage deals, including these majorly marked down Samsonite pieces, including carry-on luggage and check-in suitcases. We know that luggage isn’t exactly the one of the sexiest items you can find on Amazon Prime Day — beauty, home and fashion have those bases covered — but luggage is certainly one of the more useful pieces you’ll need throughout your life. And if you buy one that is high quality, durable and even better, attractive, then you have yourself a bag that will last for several years.

Summer travel is peaking right now and most of us are dreaming of warmer climes, exciting cites or a countryside where you can just unwind. Whether you’re the type of traveler who’s finally looking to book that international revenge travel or headed somewhere for a long weekend, you can find any type of luggage you’d need from Samsonite’s Amazon Prime Day Sale.

When it comes to suitcases, there are plenty of materials and structures to look for. Some are hardshell to withstand the inevitable bumps and bruises of travel, while some have a softside shell made of fabric to give your case a bit more stretch and “give.”

But here’s a word to the wise: Whichever suitcase catches your eye, don’t hesitate to add to your cart because frankly, these deals don’t stick around long. And with your dream luggage, you can go back to thinking about your dream vacation.

Samsonite Ascella x Softside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set $340 $159 Buy Now

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set $380 $167 Buy Now

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set $450 $180 Buy Now

Samsonite Aspire DLC Softside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set