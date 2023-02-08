×
TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Puffer Vest Is on Sale Today

Save over 35% off the perfect transitional topper.

Amazon puffer vest sale
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter coats and puffer jackets are practical and all, but there’s a more versatile topper, and it’s the puffer vest. These vests take timeless, year-round dressing to the next level because they can be worn alone with a white T-shirt on warmer days, or you can use them as a layering piece under a heavier coat when the temperature drops. Lucky for you, Amazon is having a flash sale on its stylish puffer vest that has taken the internet by storm.

The Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest is 36% off right now, and trust us when we say this: You need this vest. With the discount, you can bring home the puffer vest for under $28. Not only is it chic and durable, but it comes in an inclusive size range of XS-XXL and in various colors like beige, black, white, orange, and army green. 

Since just about everyone on TikTok raves about this vest — check out the 4.3 million views it has — it shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s racked up many five-star reviews since it dropped on the retailer. Buyers of all walks of life, genders, ages, and sizes can’t get enough of this piece because it has such a versatile fabric, fit, silhouette, and color that flatters anyone who throws it on. “I love this cropped Amazon puffer vest — I look forward to colder weather, so I can wrap up in it in!” says one TikToker.

Speaking of bundling up, this vest will certainly keep you warm despite its cropped silhouette. It’s made from 100% polyester and has a stand collar, zip-up closure, and adjustable drawstring hem that holds in the heat. So if you have yet to introduce a vest into your wardrobe, or if you’re looking to join TikTok’s fashion cult, be sure to act fast before the sale ends.

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Brown

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Brown $43.99  $27.99 Buy Now at amazon

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Khaki

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Khaki $43.99  $27.99 Buy Now at amazon

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Army Green

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Army Green $43.99  $27.99 Buy Now at amazon

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Black

Hixiaohe Women’s Winter Crop Vest Puffer in Black $43.99  $27.99 Buy Now at amazon

