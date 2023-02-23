Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on the Best Designer Shoes Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t checked out Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet, now’s the time: Right now, you can shop a secret shoe sale that’ll score you up to 60 percent off styles from popular brands.

Not only does Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet carry some of the best designer shoes – from boots and sandals to sneakers and clogs — the section is currently offering discounts on over 1,000 designer pieces. This section of Amazon is a hidden part of their Premium Brands section. It carries major brands such as Ugg, Dr. Martens, Sam Edelman, Vince, Superga and Schutz — and it regularly updates the sale items so that their offerings reflect the season changes and trends.

Many of these brands have become popular with fashionable, trend-setting celebrities. Dr. Martens is a favorite of Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae, and Bella Hadid. Ugg has won the hearts of Kendall Jenner, Dakota Fanning, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofia Richie, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. Emma Roberts, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, among others, have been spotted wearing Schutz. Superga, on the other hand, is loved by Kate Middleton, Karlie Kloss, and Dakota Fanning, while Jessica Alba is a fan of Vince.

Not only can you shop all of these brands from the comfort of your couch, this outlet also provides shoppers with an opportunity to experience massive savings year-round, as the products featured in the outlet section are rotated regularly. That said, things have a tendency to sell out super quickly, so definitely add any wish-listed items to your cart ASAP.

To help shoppers make the most of this secret sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite designer shoes from the Amazon Premium Brands Outlet. From trendy sneakers to classic boots, you can find something for every style preference and season.

Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Fashion Boot Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Colorways: Two

Two Fabrics: Leather, rubber

Leather, rubber Special features: 1.5 inch heel Dr. Martens is known for its signature boots that have become a staple for fashion lovers. This classic boot has a soft leather upper that is both durable and cozy. The textile lining adds an extra layer of warmth and comfort, while the rubber outsole provides excellent traction and grip. For an added element of convenience, the inside zipper makes it easy to slip on and off. What reviewers say: “The sole is amazing. I have terrible foot pain and can only wear Crocs and other boxy toe flats. I feel zero pain, and that is worth everything to me.” Courtesy of Amazon Dr. Martens Women’s Leona Fashion Boot $190 $140.60 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Superga Unisex 2790 Colomba Sneaker Size range: 6W/4.5M to 9.5W/8M

6W/4.5M to 9.5W/8M Colorways: Five

Five Fabrics: Canvas, vulcanized natural rubber sole

Canvas, vulcanized natural rubber sole Special features: 1-inch platform sole Superga is known for its iconic sneakers, which have been around since 1911. Now loved by celebs like Kate Middleton, Karlie Kloss and Dakota Fanning, the shoes are just as practical as ever, but enhanced with cool patterns and colors. These sneakers feature a rubber sole, canvas upper, and they are perfect for those looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe that can be worn for a casual daytime look or dressed up for a night out. Courtesy of Amazon Superga Unisex 2790 Colomba Sneaker $75 $53.72 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Checks Slipper Size range: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Colorways: One

One Fabrics: Faux sheepskin, rubber

Faux sheepskin, rubber Special features: Wide elastic strap that provides a secure fit This Ugg slipper is a fashionable and cozy option that combines the comfort of a slipper with the style of a sandal. The slipper is made of high-quality materials, including a fluffy sheepskin upper and a cozy wool lining and insole. Its unique design features a wide elastic strap that provides a secure fit, and a platform sole that adds height and a touch of glamour. These slippers will make a statement when you’re lounging at home or running errands. What reviewers say: “They are very soft and squishy, but do hold the shape on the bottom. I also like the strap for a little added stability.” Courtesy of Amazon Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Checks Slipper $109.95 $77.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Sam Edelman Women’s Leigh Knee High Boot Size range: 5 to 10

5 to 10 Colorways: Five

Five Fabrics: Leather

Leather Special features: Chunky block heel provides stability This sleek and stylish Sam Edelman knee-high boot is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. It is available in a classic white leather, which would amazing under a flowing midi dress or under wide leg pants. They feature a pointed toe and a chunky block heel that adds both height and stability. The boot has a side zipper closure that makes it easy to take on and off, and the synthetic sole provides excellent traction for walking on a variety of surfaces. What reviewers say: “They’re beautiful and so comfortable.” Courtesy of Amazon Sam Edelman Women’s Leigh Knee-High Boot $250 $124.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Vince Women’s Glyn Platform Sandal Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Colorways: Four

Four Fabrics: Leather and suede

Leather and suede Special features: Heel is 1.5-inches This cozy platform Vince espadrille can be worn with a variety of outfits for a dash of boho glam. They’re available in a neutral dune color that works well with any denim wash. The shoe has a suede upper and features a jute-wrapped platform that adds height without sacrificing comfort. The ankle strap has a buckle closure that ensures a secure fit while also adding a chic touch. This sandal is a versatile and on-trend option for those looking for a comfortable but stylish shoe. What reviewers say: “Beautiful leather sandals! Good arch support and I love the adjustable straps. Going to be perfect for both summer and winter.” Courtesy of Amazon Vince Women’s Glyn Platform Sandal $250 $99 Buy Now AT AMAZON