Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

Save up to 40% off on brands like Frame, Paige, and Good American.

Amazon shopbop denim sale
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.

This secret sale gives shoppers up to 40% off many timeless denim silhouettes, including baggy jeans, high-waisted jeans, skinny jeans, and flare jeans. Plus, since fashion’s love of the ’90s is still booming, you can find straight-leg jeans with full-length hems. Amazon shoppers can also get their hands on different washes, such as white jeans to complete the perfect winter white look or distressed grey iterations to recreate a grungy ensemble you’ve seen on your favorite inspirational tastemaker. 

The Shop by Shopbop selection comes from a range of carefully curated brands, from popular top-tier labels like Paige, Moussy, Frame, and Mother to more affordable options such as Levi’s and Good American. And as the icing on top, many silhouettes included in the hub page are offered in inclusive sizes and are made with eco-friendly materials, so you can feel better about investing in a range of new pieces.

While the sale has many great options, we recommend you lean into the denim silhouettes and washes that pair well with your existing closet. So if you’re ready to shop, keep scrolling and find our favorite options via the Shop by Shopbop storefront.

Paige Women’s Sonja Aduna Distressed Jeans

  • Size range: 23-34
  • Material: 60% cotton, 40% lyocell
  • Denim silhouette: Wide-leg

Paige Women’s Sonja Aduna Distressed Jeans $239  $143.40 Buy Now at amazon

Frame Women Le Palazzo Jeans

  • Size range: 23-32
  • Material: 44% cotton, 42% lyocell, 13% polyester, 1% elastane
  • Denim silhouette: Flare

Frame Women Le Palazzo Jeans $258  $180 Buy Now at amazon

Good American Women’s Good Waist Crop Raw Edge Jeans

  • Size range: 00-24
  • Material: 92% cotton, 8% elastane
  • Denim silhouette: Skinny

Good American Women’s Good Waist Crop Raw Edge Jeans $149  $52.15 Buy Now at amazon

Moussy Vintage Mv Loews Straight Jeans

  • Size range: 23-32
  • Material: 100% cotton
  • Denim silhouette: Straight-leg

Moussy Vintage Mv Loews Straight Jeans $380  $266 Buy Now at amazon

Joe’s Jeans The Honor Ankle Jeans

  • Size range: 23-34
  • Material: 76% cotton, 23% lyocell, 1% elastane
  • Denim silhouette: Cropped straight-leg

Joe’s Jeans The Honor Ankle Jeans $198  $138 Buy Now at amazon

Levi’s 70s High Slim Straight Jeans

  • Size range: 24-31
  • Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane
  • Denim silhouette: Straight-leg

Levi’s 70s High Slim Straight Jeans $98  $64.98 Buy Now at amazon

