Friday's Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

This Internet-Loved Skims Alternative Bodysuit Is Over 20% Off Today on Amazon

"The hard part is getting it on, but it's well worth the effort."

Shaperx Amazon Bodysuit lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been scrolling on TikTok, you’ve probably seen the popular Skims alternative bodysuit that instantly snatches waists. Not only has it left wearers in complete shock for its shaping capabilities, but also because it’s from Amazon and half the price of the original one. The best part? You can get this Shaperx bodysuit for over 20% off today on Amazon.

The Shaperx bodysuit is a best-seller in its category on Amazon for a good reason. It includes the brand’s tummy control technology, which supports your core, and a non-compression bra so that it can easily fit over any cup size. Out of the box, it looks tiny, leaving you skeptical that you won’t get it over your head, but thanks to the nylon and spandex materials, you’ll be delighted to find that it stretches comfortably. “When I received it, I thought there was no way that was going to fit on me, but with a little jiggle and force, I was able to get myself into it,” writes one super fan reviewer.

@laurenwolfe

The hard part is getting it over your head but it’s well worth the effort #amazonfinds #amazonfashionfinds #shapewear #shapewearbodysuit

♬ Escapism. – Super Sped Up – RAYE

Shaperx’s bodysuit is not just shapewear; it’s a true bodysuit that can be worn as a going-out top, as seen by many TikTok creators. For example, in one of Halley Kate’s videos, she said, “I’m going on a date tonight, what if I threw a little bralette under — I feel like the lace poking out would be really cute.” She then styles it with light-washed baggy jeans and a leather jacket for the “perfect, go-to outfit, especially for a first date.”

The bodysuit ranges in sizes from XXS to 5XL and allows you to choose between a thong, brief, or mid-thigh bottom. It also features adjustable straps to help you find your perfect fit. It’s available in a few neutral colors like Black, Beige, and Umber that each pair perfectly with any bottom, from midi skirts to leather pants.

So whether you want to look “snatched” or feel secure under a cocktail dress, you’ll want to snag this internet-loved sculpting bodysuit while it’s on sale today for just $37.99.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Shaperx Bodysuit

Shaperx Bodysuit $49.99  $37.99 Buy Now at amazon

Shaperx Bodysuit

Shaperx Bodysuit $49.99  $37.99 Buy Now at amazon

Shaperx Bodysuit

Shaperx Bodysuit $49.99  $37.99 Buy Now at amazon

