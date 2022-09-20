Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports Bra Sale Just in Time for Fit Girl Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Like trusty workout leggings, a sports bra is a wardrobe essential that anchors a look and supports you during active moments — whether running errands or working out. Of course, like other foundational pieces, certain styles suit different needs. That’s why it’s essential to refresh your sports bra rotation and introduce other silhouettes and designs, from high-intensity sports bras to low-impact options. Lucky for you, Amazon just dropped a secret sale on some bestselling sports bras from coveted brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Under Armour.

Amazon’s sports bra selection, celebrated for its wide range of types, sizes, and price points, delivers on all year-round workout and day-to-day needs. You can snag a sports bra for less than $14, or finally, score that more high-end one you’ve been eyeing at nearly 50% off — depending on your size. Designer, affordable, somewhere in between — they’re now on sale on Amazon and they feature thousands of Amazon five-star reviews and Amazon’s Choice badges.

The best part? The options are endless. You can choose a simple cotton bra from Fruit of the Loom that’s perfect for pilates or a sporty one, like Puma’s V-neck design that pairs well with running shorts and a cute hoodie. If you’re on the hunt for a fashionable sports bra you can put under an oversized blazer when going from the tennis court to the coffee shop, those are here, too.

Shopping for sports bras doesn’t have to feel frustrating — like it can in stores. Purchasing through Amazon means you can try them on from the comfort of your home. It also means Prime members can get their newfound wardrobe staple in a minimal amount of time with Prime’s two-day shipping.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this secret designer sports bra sale on Amazon.

Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra

Under Armour’s Mid Impact bra features 100% polyester, removable cups, and enhanced coverage for medium-support activities like spin class, weight training, and boxing.

Under Armour Women's Crossback Mid Bra

Calvin Klein Moisture Wicking Medium Impact Sports Bra

Calvin Klein’s T-shirt bras have been a fan-favorite for their lightweight and stylish look and feel. The same goes for this seamless sports bra. In addition to being super cute, it’s soft, breathable, and quick drying.

Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Moisture Wicking Medium Impact Sports Bra

Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

This sports bra has a simple, comprehensive construction with thick straps, a wide bottom band, and a racerback design for support. It also includes Moisture Management technology and ventilating mesh to keep you cool and dry.

Champion Women's Freedom Seamless Racerback Sports Bra

Furit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra

If your workout routine balances pilates and leisurely walks, this option is for you. At only $16.80, you can buy four pullover styles that feature soft, stretch cotton with a flexible fit. Reviewers love how well they layer under T-shirts and camisoles.

Fruit of the Loom Women's Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra

Puma Seamless Sports Bra

Puma’s sports bra will have you looking forward to the gym. It has adjustable straps and a wide bottom logo band that’s smoothe and durable without being restrictive.

PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra

Adidas Powerreact Training Sports Bra

A sports bra that’s sustainable and supportive — what’s better than that? This style features moisture-absorbing properties and is made with recycled materials so you can feel good about throwing it on when releasing much-needed endorphins.

adidas Women's Powerreact Training Medium Support Bra

Adidas Micro Flex Wireless Seamless Sports Bra

This basic, no-frills sports bra has a four-way stretch design that adjusts for every body size. It delivers an ideal balance of support, comfort, and range of motion.

adidas womens Active Micro Flex Wireless Seamless Lounge Padded Bra

Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra

Who says sports bras can’t be stylish? This piece makes a statement for its one-shoulder design and laser-cut detail. It’s perfect for wearing with other workout clothes or under a jacket with leather pants for a night out.