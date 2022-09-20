×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports Bra Sale Just in Time for Fit Girl Fall

From Adidas to Calvin Klein, this sale has everything.

Amazon sports bra sale lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Like trusty workout leggings, a sports bra is a wardrobe essential that anchors a look and supports you during active moments — whether running errands or working out. Of course, like other foundational pieces, certain styles suit different needs. That’s why it’s essential to refresh your sports bra rotation and introduce other silhouettes and designs, from high-intensity sports bras to low-impact options. Lucky for you, Amazon just dropped a secret sale on some bestselling sports bras from coveted brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Under Armour.

Amazon’s sports bra selection, celebrated for its wide range of types, sizes, and price points, delivers on all year-round workout and day-to-day needs. You can snag a sports bra for less than $14, or finally, score that more high-end one you’ve been eyeing at nearly 50% off — depending on your size. Designer, affordable, somewhere in between — they’re now on sale on Amazon and they feature thousands of Amazon five-star reviews and Amazon’s Choice badges. 

Related Galleries

The best part? The options are endless. You can choose a simple cotton bra from Fruit of the Loom that’s perfect for pilates or a sporty one, like Puma’s V-neck design that pairs well with running shorts and a cute hoodie. If you’re on the hunt for a fashionable sports bra you can put under an oversized blazer when going from the tennis court to the coffee shop, those are here, too.

Shopping for sports bras doesn’t have to feel frustrating — like it can in stores. Purchasing through Amazon means you can try them on from the comfort of your home. It also means Prime members can get their newfound wardrobe staple in a minimal amount of time with Prime’s two-day shipping.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this secret designer sports bra sale on Amazon.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra

Under Armour’s Mid Impact bra features 100% polyester, removable cups, and enhanced coverage for medium-support activities like spin class, weight training, and boxing.

Under Armour Women's Crossback Mid Bra , White (100)/Halo Gray , Large $35  $17.47 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Moisture Wicking Medium Impact Sports Bra

Calvin Klein’s T-shirt bras have been a fan-favorite for their lightweight and stylish look and feel. The same goes for this seamless sports bra. In addition to being super cute, it’s soft, breathable, and quick drying.

Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Moisture Wicking Medium Impact Sports Bra, Black, X-Large $45  $19.75 Buy Now

Champion The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

This sports bra has a simple, comprehensive construction with thick straps, a wide bottom band, and a racerback design for support. It also includes Moisture Management technology and ventilating mesh to keep you cool and dry.

Champion Women's Freedom Seamless Racerback Sports Bra, Black, Medium $25  $14.80 Buy Now

Furit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra

If your workout routine balances pilates and leisurely walks, this option is for you. At only $16.80, you can buy four pullover styles that feature soft, stretch cotton with a flexible fit. Reviewers love how well they layer under T-shirts and camisoles

Fruit of the Loom Women's Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra, Heather Grey/White/White/Blue Heather 4-Pack, 40 $18  $16.80 Buy Now

Puma Seamless Sports Bra

Puma’s sports bra will have you looking forward to the gym. It has adjustable straps and a wide bottom logo band that’s smoothe and durable without being restrictive.

PUMA Women's Seamless Sports Bra, Black/Grey, Medium $28  $13.30 Buy Now

Adidas Powerreact Training Sports Bra

A sports bra that’s sustainable and supportive — what’s better than that? This style features moisture-absorbing properties and is made with recycled materials so you can feel good about throwing it on when releasing much-needed endorphins.

adidas Women's Powerreact Training Medium Support Bra, Black, Small DD $30  $14.90 Buy Now

Adidas Micro Flex Wireless Seamless Sports Bra

This basic, no-frills sports bra has a four-way stretch design that adjusts for every body size. It delivers an ideal balance of support, comfort, and range of motion.

adidas womens Active Micro Flex Wireless Seamless Lounge Padded Bra, Dash Grey/Light Purple, Large US $38  $18.99 Buy Now

Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra

Who says sports bras can’t be stylish? This piece makes a statement for its one-shoulder design and laser-cut detail. It’s perfect for wearing with other workout clothes or under a jacket with leather pants for a night out.

RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Workout Yoga Bra Sexy Cute Medium Support(2030 Black,M) $25.99   $18.99 Buy Now

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Hot Summer Bags

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sports

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad