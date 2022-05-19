Amazon is Having a Major Swimsuit Sale Right Now — Here Are the Top Deals You Don’t Want to Miss.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a new swimsuit to take you into the summer, Amazon has debuted some major markdowns.

With some of the pieces up to 70 percent off, it is truly even worth giving new styles a try. The big sale includes markdowns on classic styles and brands like the Speedo one piece, which will offer compression and support, whether you’re swimming laps or hitting the beach. There are also some beautiful options from the popular line, Faithfull the Brand, known for their boho-chick styles and bright florals.

Some of the sale items are separates, including both tops and bottoms, which can be great for those who like to mix and match styles, prints and colors with their bikini sets. This is a playful way to maximize your options if you are going on a week-long vacation this summer, or even if you just feel like your current swim wardrobe is feeling a little stale. Another fun way to wear many of these suits is to use them as bodysuits. Billabong’s suit has a plunging neckline with crocheted detail, making it the perfect summertime top and giving you twice as much wear out of it. Not only would it look sexy styled as a bodysuit under jean shorts, it would definitely work to keep you cool in sweltering temps or humidity.

It’s also always useful to have a few one-piece swimsuits on hand, as well as some bikinis, so that you’re prepared for any kind of swim or beach day. On days you’re feeling more modest, you can reach for the one piece, whereas on days you’re looking to show a little bit more skin, you have that option as well. The sale offers a wide variety of swimwear, so you’re sure to find something that strikes your fancy.

While you are considering different styles, make sure you remember to check if the suit is lined and whether the top has cup inserts. Within our selects, there’s one bustier-style top that has an underwire, while other options are completely unlined. If you want something that you can adjust, check out suits with removable cups, which are also easy to wash and usually dry faster.

No matter what swimwear style you’re looking for, there is something in this sale for you — and with Memorial Day approaching, there’s no better time to update your collection. Remember that Amazon Prime members can even get their new suit within two days, thanks to Amazon Prime’s super fast shipping.

Happy swimming!

Billabong Women’s Hippie Hooray One Piece This adorable one-piece features crocheted detailing on the center front. The crocheted style also cascades down into a plunging neckline. The cups are unlined and the straps are completely adjustable. Billabong Women's Hippie Hooray One Piece $79.95 $61 Buy Now

Seafolly Women’s Racer Back Bikini Top This sporty top could be paired with lots of different bikini bottoms, especially if you choose a neutral black color. It has quick-dry cups that are removable as well as supportive straps and a rounded neckline. Seafolly Women's Racer Back Bikini Top $92.00 $37.83 Buy Now

Norma Kamali Women’s Standard One Shoulder X Mio Norma Kamali’s one piece swimsuit has lots of fun details that make it stand out. Its criss-cross detailing down the side shows a hint of skin while the one-sided shoulder strap offers enough support that you won’t be pulling or readjusting all day long.

Vince Camuto Women’s Convertible High Waist Bottom These high waist bottoms could be paired with a white or black top for a neutral vibe, or a hot pink for a bright summery statement. The ruching at the sides adds a super flattering detail.