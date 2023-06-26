If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Few garments fit your warm-weather fashion needs like a simple, throw-it-on-and-go T-shirt dress. And today, Amazon Essentials has a slew of t-shirt and tank dresses on sale for under $30.

T-shirt dresses are having a moment this summer, with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Sofia Richie, Elsa Hosk, and Emily Ratajkowski wearing versions of the basic, breezy styles. Swift stepped out in a black scoop neck maxi dress over Memorial Day weekend, accessorizing the simple frock with a black belt, Mansur Gavriel’s M Frame Box Bag, and cute summer sandals. Richie recently opted for a white T-shirt dress, styled similarly with a belt cinching her waist.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 31: Taylor Swift is seen on May 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

T-shirt and tank dresses are the definition of versatile — Swift and Richie modeled the pieces for daytime looks, but they can easily take you from your desk to dinner with the addition of a leather jacket, a pair of strappy heels, and a designer handbag. Elevated brands like The Row, Alice and Olivia, and Matteau offer luxury versions of this summer staple, but for those looking to get in on the trend without spending hundreds, Amazon Essentials is the answer.

Ahead of Prime Day’s deals on beauty and fashion must-haves, Amazon is offering discounts on their Amazon Essentials tank and T-shirt dresses, available in various colors, patterns, and cuts. These styles, which range from stretchy scoop-neck dresses and jersey fabric short sleeved designs, will be reliable staples you reach for when you’re headed to the office or off to the airport for your summer vacation. Each of these discounted dresses are available in classic colorways like black and gray, but you can also shop the garments in playful patterns and earthy shades.

You can expect popular styles to fly off the (virtual) shelves when Prime Day comes on July 11, so now’s your chance to get your hands on wardrobe basics in your preferred size. Shop our selects below.

