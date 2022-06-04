Amazon’s Dedicated Shopbop Hub Is Filled With Tons of Chic Summer Wardrobe Essentials

So, you’ve stored your sweaters and winter boots and are ready to embrace all that summer has to offer. While fully stocking your wardrobe for the warm months, you won’t want to sleep on Amazon’s Shopbop storefront.

This under-the-radar section is packed with tons of summer wardrobe staples including breezy summer dresses, cute summer sandals and some of the trendiest bikinis and swimsuits for hitting the beach or pool. You’ll also find some must-have accessories like straw hats, sunglasses, chic jewelry and elegant everyday bags for completing all your looks (the latter also being ideal for staying hands-free so you can enjoy any activity planned).

The Shop by Shopbop selection comes courtesy of a range of carefully curated brands, from popular top-tier labels like Love the Label and Misa to more affordably priced options such as Madewell and Good American. And as the icing on top, many silhouettes included in the hub page are made with eco-friendly materials, too, so you can feel better about investing in a range of new pieces.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite options via the storefront, plus get styling tips to help you get the most out of them this season.

Xirena Issa Top

Trendy smocked details and delicate flounce sleeves give this Xirena top supremely romantic vibes. It’s perfect to pair with equally airy skirts or distressed denim to create a nice contrast.

Xirena Issa Top $150 Buy Now

Something Navy Cut Out Midi Dress

Done in a pretty lilac hue, this elegant cutout midi dress from Something Navy is fitting for weekend brunch, baby showers, weddings and everything in between.

Something Navy Women's Cut Out Midi Dress $185 Buy Now

Soludos Carmel Wedge Espadrilles

This timeless espadrille wedge by Soludos features all-around supportive straps and a lightly cushioned footbed for comfort. Leather upper accents also mean these can work for dressier occasions, too.

Soludos Carmel Wedge Espadrilles $149 Buy Now

Good American The Weekender Jeans

Good American’s faded straight-leg jeans are a denim staple, plus come in a vast range of sizes to fit practically anyone. As their name suggests, you’ll have them on repeat during off-duty moments, but their classic fit also makes them suitable to wear in some office environments.

Good American Women's The Weekender Jeans $77 Buy Now

Nannacay Estela Bag

We dare you to keep scrolling without adding this stunning fishnet bag to your cart. Nannacay’s woven colorblock style will no doubt earn you tons of compliments, not to mention, it’s super versatile. Use it as a beach bag or for everyday essentials, whether slung over your shoulder or carried by the strap as a top handle-style bag.

Nannacay Estela Bag $198 Buy Now

Le Specs Gymplastic Sunglasses

Go head-to-toe ’90s with these of-the-moment oval shades from Le Specs, featuring subtle gold accents for a slightly modern touch. What’s more, they offer necessary UV protection.

Le Specs Gymplastic Sunglasses $79 Buy Now

Maison Irem Necklace Cortona

For a unique take on the chain link jewelry trend, try this version from Maison Irem. The chunky, lobster-clasp style features a mix of finishes that give it some subtle edge.

Maison Irem Necklace Cortona $170 Buy Now

L*Space Women’s Bikini Top

Looking to switch up your swimwear this season? Choose L*Space’s one-shoulder bikini top done in a vintage-inspired floral print, and pair it with the matching bottoms for a coordinated set.

L*Space Women's Bikini Top $83-$119 Buy Now

Hat Attack Women’s Go to Continental Hat

Both jetsetters and stateside sunbathers will need a wide-brim hat to protect their peepers (and scalp) from the sun’s harsh rays. Hat Attack offers some adorable options to help you to combat the heat in style, like this straw fedora finished with a bright white grosgrain band for a classic touch.

Hat Attack Women's Go to Continental Hat $128 Buy Now

Arizona Love Trekky Flower Sandals

In case you weren’t already aware, Paris-based label Arizona Love make some of the cutest sporty sandals on the market. Like many of the other designs in its “Trekky” line, this floral version features an upper made of recycled bandanas and is finished with a plush EVA sole to soften your stride. Style it with all your summer whites or additional patterned pieces for a bold, vibrant look.

Arizona Love Trekky Flower Sandals $188 Buy Now

Love The Label Women’s V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress with Belt

Every woman needs at least one statement-making dress in her closet that gives her a major boost of confidence every time she wears it. We recommend this artful number from Love The Label. A colorful mosaic print, high-impact ruffles and a large cutout at the back amplify its wow factor.

Love The Label Women's V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress with Belt $425 Buy Now

Misa Rosita Dress

Some days, you just want a cozy, no-fuss dress to throw on. Enter: Misa’s Rosita frock. While certainly comfy, the lightweight knit style boasts a sleek striped print as well as subtle metallic accents and front cutouts that ensure it’s anything but boring.

Misa Rosita Dress $315 Buy Now

Veja Sneakers

Consider your search for the best white sneakers over thanks to these Veja kicks. The Emma Watson and Meghan Markle-approved style not only looks fresh but is also comfy and eco-friendly, including a cushioned collar and tongue, removable plush insole and sustainable materials.

Veja Women's Sneakers $120-$295 Buy Now

Mother The Chin Ups Tank Top

This supple cotton Mother tank begs to be worn with practically everything, from jeans to trousers and midi skirts. Add a blazer on top during work hours, then rock the top solo when you hit happy hour.

Mother The Chin Ups Tank Top $98 Buy Now

Madewell Pull-On Paperbag Shorts

On the hottest days, Madewell’s cotton-linen blend shorts will keep you ultra-cool and help you nail that Coastal Grandmother aesthetic.

Madewell Pull-On Paperbag Shorts $69 Buy Now