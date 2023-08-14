We Couldn’t Believe How Much You Can Fit in This Affordable Amazon Weekender Duffle Bag — Here’s Our Full Testing Review.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In all honesty, packing light is a hard concept to wrap my head around. Have you seen how much luggage fashion industry insiders will haul to the airport during fashion month? As a shopping editor, breaking down your necessities to the bare basics can be simply incomprehensible. Then, three months ago, I was introduced to the almost-too-good-to-be-true, TikTok-famous Etronik Duffel Bag, which is the top bestseller for “Travel Duffel Bags” on Amazon. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for 20 percent off right now.

The bestselling Amazon weekend bag — often said to be a great alternative to the popular Beis Weekender bag — was instantly added to my cart, and thanks to fast and free shipping available to Amazon Prime members, it arrived just in time for a Hamptons weekend getaway. Before some much-needed R&R outside of the city, I decided to challenge myself by fitting all (and I mean all) of my necessities in one single bag. If this Amazon weekend duffle bag is the solution to my packing woes, that would be the most incredible Amazon fashion I’ve discovered to date, even greater than the Amazon tennis dress I’ve worn all summer.

Unboxing my new Amazon purchase, I was already skeptical about my packing experiment when I noticed how compact the bag appeared when folded. Naturally, I put the weekender bag right to the test to see if it could fit all my essentials: my workout clothes, night-out ensembles, sneakers, sandals, hair dryer, Dyson flat iron, makeup bag, laptop, and charging plugs. Shockingly, it all fit without having to struggle to cram everything in or having to smash my pricey possessions just to forcibly zip the bag closed.

Size isn’t the only thing that matters when it comes to travel bags. The durable and water-resistant nylon fabric won me over instantly since it’s much lighter and easier to clean than my tried-and-true leather duffel bag. This flexible body and multiple strap options — one adjustable and detachable shoulder strap with comfortable padding and two-top handle straps — made it a breeze to tote around. Plus, its high-quality zippers and rose-gold buttons were easy to use and added a sophisticated touch to the bag’s overall appearance.

When it comes to built-in extras, Etronik didn’t miss a beat with an abundance of features that makes travel organization easy. The bestselling Amazon weekender bag features a 13-inch laptop sleeve, two exterior slip-in pockets for a water bottle and umbrella, a zippered waterproof PVC-lined pocket for wet clothes or swimsuits, a large pocket on the front, a zippered pocket on the back for storing your keys, a luggage strap to hook up to suitcase, and a separate shoe compartment at the bottom, which fit my chunky shoes like platform boots and dirty clothes. In addition, this travel duffel bag comes with a small makeup bag and two zippered shoe bags. Then, there’s my all-time favorite feature: the USB charging interface design, which the popular Béis Weekender doesn’t have. All I had to do was attach a USB plug to the bag, and then I could happily charge my computer, kindle, or iPad when on the go.

Though I tested the medium version (that’s currently on sale), the Amazon duffle bag also comes in a large size, so you have options depending on your needs. Aside from traveling with it, I can see myself using the bag when I need a trusty bag to carry my gym clothes and shoes when going from the office straight to the gym.

Needless to say, Ive been able to convince myself that maybe I can be a light traveler — or at least appear to be one, thank to this handy Amazon travel bag that checks all the boxes of what I need.

If you’re going to try this bag out for yourself, take our advice and add it to your cart today while this 20 percent-off deal lasts. For less than $30, you won’t find anything like it.

Etronik Duffel Bag

Amazon Rating : 4,082 five-star reviews on Amazon (reviews at time of publish)

: 4,082 five-star reviews on Amazon (reviews at time of publish) Bag Sizes : medium and large

: medium and large Colorways : 25 colorways (including printed options and quilted styles)

: 25 colorways (including printed options and quilted styles) Medium size measurements: 18.5 x 14.2 x 8.7 inches

18.5 x 14.2 x 8.7 inches Features : USB charging port, detachable shoulder strap, seperate shoe compartment, waterproof exterior.

: USB charging port, detachable shoulder strap, seperate shoe compartment, waterproof exterior. Additional Items Included: a small makeup bag, two shoe bags.

a small makeup bag, two shoe bags. What We Fit in This Amazon Weekender Bag: four outfits, a large toiletry bag, and way too many pairs of shoes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Etronik Duffel Bag $49.99 $28.99 Buy Now at

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe trends for women and men, as well as several Amazon product reviews on popular items, like this Amazon weekender bag. Prior to working for WWD, Chwatt was an on-staff fashion and beauty shopping writer for Editorialist. She is currently based in New York City. Chwatt tested the Etronik duffel bag over a two-week period for her weekend summer travels. Learn more about us here.