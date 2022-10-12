Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Women’s Winter Coats During Prime Early Access

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for a stylish winter coat to replace your fall one and take you seamlessly into the colder months? While there are countless places to search when you’re in the market, make Amazon your one-stop shop for the season’s essentials that you can invest in now and wear for years to come. Not only are there many options to choose from, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access sale, running October 11 to October 12, there’s a secret sale on several cool winter coats for women with major deals on the popular brands and viral styles Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of.

In addition to casual puffer jackets, ideal for running errands, Amazon offers a host of functional-chic winter coats for highly inclement weather or when OOO means hitting the slopes. You’ll find styles from affordable in-house labels with thousands of glowing customer reviews and options from some of your favorite designers and name brands — all discounted and available with free two-day shipping for Prime members. Plus, you can choose from a range of monochromatic or patterned looks, such as classic leopard and plaid.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling because the Early Access fashion deals are so good they’re already selling out.

Orolay Women’s Sherpa Jacket Thickened Puffer Down Coat Fuzzy Fleece Jacket

Stand out this winter in this jacket. Using polyester and sherpa, Orolay continues its legacy of making covetable pieces that dominate the fashion scene. Whether you’re a streetwear enthusiast or not, this puffer jacket would be a fine addition to your winter wardrobe.

What Reviewers Say: “I have worn it to work one time so far, and I got compliments right away! And I used every one of the 6 pockets. :D I have also worn it out in the snow already, and it is so much better than my snowboarding long jacket (that this Orolay is replacing) which let’s face it, I am never actually gonna go snowboarding, and the Orolay with the side zippers fits so much better around the hip area.”

Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat

This simple white puffer is the definition of a closet staple. Made from polyester, the oversized jacket will keep you warm through various temperatures. A boxy silhouette with a large hood makes it a sleek topper for any casual winter outfit.

What Reviewers Say: “The coat fits great. I was worried it would be too big, but it fits well with room to accomodate bulk clothes or layers.Usually the hand covers on coats and shirts have really small thumb holes, but the material is soft lycra and the holes are big enoguh to be comfortable.”

Orolay Women’s Hooded Slim Puffer Jacket Quilted Mid Length Winter Down Coat

This winter coat is for those who don’t want a cropped or floor-length jacket. Whether you’re heading to the slopes or the grocery store it will keep you warm especially with the faux fur hood.

What Reviewers Say: “Beautiful jacket for the winter weather. Because it is down it is very warm but not very puffy so you don’t look fat. It has very deep pockets and one inside pocket for valuables. It has side snaps for comfort. It has a double zipper to open at the bottom when sitting. The zipper goes all the way to the top of the jacket and the hood has a draw string to keep the hood up in windy weather. The “fur” is nice not ratty looking and can be removed for cleaning or if you don’t like fur.”

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s 2022 Fashion Winter Coat

For warmer winter days reach for this oversized shacket. It’s made of a super-soft double-fleeced fabric and makes any look complete. Plus, you can always layer it underneath a large parka on days when the brisk temperatures sneak up on you.

What Reviewers Say: “Nice soft jacket, fleece is fairly cushy, I’m happy with it. I use it for casual outing with runners or boots, I have it on for my coffees on the patio!”

Pooluly Women’s Ski Jacket Warm Winter Waterproof Windbreaker

If you’re looking for a puffer jacket that will make you the warmest person on the slopes, you’ve found it in this option from the Pooluly. It has a soft and warm fuzzy lining, cotton padding, and high quality polyester to keep your body toasty and prevent heat from escaping.

What Reviewers Say: “This is a very durable and warm jacket. Wore it to Mt.Charleston and was sooo warm and comfortable. I get bad joint pain in the cold and didn’t experience that wearing this jacket.”

Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Puffer Jacket with Drawstring Waist

Update your winter wardrobe with a jacket that won’t look similar to the one you already have. This black topper with a drawstring waist delievers more interest, depth, and uniqueness than most other coats do.

What Reviewers Say: “Love the color. Different from others I’ve seen. Quality is good. Heavier weight than I expected for the price but not too heavy to make it a bother.”

Orolay Women’s Puffer Down Coat Winter Maxi Jacket with Hood

Cast in a luxury beige color, this coat is a unique and fresh palate cleanser from your standard all-black winter coat styles. But while the color captures your attention, it’s the high-density water-resistant and windproof material, that will make you stay.

What Reviewers Say: “This coat has gotten me through a rough Alaskan winter. Even at -20F, I was much warmer than I was in past years with this coat. It hits at about calf length on me (I’m 5’5) and I got an XS (I’m about 125lbs). It’s still big enough to layer big sweaters underneath comfortably, but doesn’t look too bulky/loose with something thinner underneath either.”