The 20 Best Amazon Sweaters for Women to Buy This Winter

If you’ve been scouring this season’s trends for sweaters that will take you through the winter, the best advice is this: Don’t sleep on Amazon’s sweaters for women.

In addition to offering brands you know and love, like Paige and Barefoot Dreams, you can also find a treasure trove of seasonal essentials through Amazon’s bespoke line, Amazon Essentials. While the weather may leave you shivering this winter, Amazon Essentials will have you covered for the cold weather without a hefty price tag per piece. If you’re looking to branch out from basics, Amazon also has Luxury Stores, where you can shop brands like Missoni and Altuzarra, which were previously only available at luxury retailers like Net-a-Porter. The Shop by Shopbop offers styles from popular brands like Anine Bing, too. Many of sweaters you’ll find on Amazon are eligible for Prime shipping, so Prime members can get new styles in no time.

To help you decipher which Amazon women’s sweaters to prioritize in your winter staple lineup, we’ve selected the best options to buy today.

Paige Women’s Raundi Sweater Colors available : 7

: 7 Size range: XS-XL Made of a combination of wool and nylon, this cozy Paige sweater features a few on-trend design features. It has a chunky turtleneck that’s sure to keep you toasty, as well as a cutout at the shoulder for a dash of edge. Paige is known for their jeans, but they also make some amazing sweaters that pair gorgeously with jeans or skirts. Try this with a midi skirt and knee-high suede boots. Courtesy of Amazon Paige Women’s Raundi Sweater $232 Buy Now

The Drop Women’s Jaclyn Cutout Back Mock-Neck Sweater Colors available: 8

8 Size range: XSS-5XL This Amazon The Drop staple is a sweater you can wear again and again. It’s made of a super-soft acrylic blend, and features a mock neck. It also has slightly puffed sleeves, which is great for those that don’t want the full statement of a puff sleeve. The back has a beautiful cutout at the top, which adds a cute design element. Courtesy of Amazon The Drop Women’s Jaclyn Cutout Back Mock-Neck Sweater $44.90 Buy Now

Vineyard Vines Women’s Camo V-Neck Sweater Colors available: 1

1 Size ranges: XXS-XL This cozy sweater from New England brand Vineyard Vines comes in the prettiest beige camo print. It’s made of Merino wool and cashmere for a luxe soft feel, as well as viscose and nylon to add a durable stretch. It features a high-low hem, as well as a swooping v-neck that’s super flattering; pair it with jeans or over a midi skirt for work. Courtesy of Amazon Vineyard Vines Women’s Camo V-Neck Sweater $136.85 Buy Now

Karlywindow Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Colors available: 6

6 Size range: S-XL This is a classic and flattering chunky turtleneck sweater. Its slightly oversized boyfriend-style fit is super cozy for the winter. The thick waffle knit fabric also adds a textural component that plays well with other textures or patterns. Try it with jeans or with a fitted midi skirt and heeled booties. Courtesy of Amazon Karlywindow Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $38.99 Buy Now

Missoni Sweater Colors available: 1

1 Size range: XS-L Made of an alpaca-wool blend, this sweater with keep you cozy and warm. Polo sweaters are having a moment this fall and winter season, and this option from Missoni will make you understand why. It has a slight V-neck, a collar, and slightly oversized sleeves that gives it a relaxed look. While Missoni used to be available exclusively at high-end retailers, Amazon’s Luxury Stores makes it easy to order your favorite prestige brands online. Courtesy of Amazon Missoni Sweater $970 Buy Now

Chyrii Women Overized Puff Knitted Polo Colors available: 13

13 Size range: S-XL To try out the aforementioned knit polo trend at a lower price point, go with this Amazon option. It has a slight crop that isn’t too revealing, which is great if you want to wear it to work. It also has slightly puffed sleeves and a rib knit. It’s made of a soft blended fabric that’s perfect for winter’s chill. Courtesy of Amazon Chyrii Women Overized Puff Knitted Polo $37.99 Buy Now

Astr the Label Serena Sweater Colors available: 1

1 Size range: S-L Astr the Label makes pieces that go from day to night while staying on-trend, and this oatmeal sweater is a great example. Made of a polyester, nylon and wool blend, the sweater comes in a flattering light cream hue and features subtle sparkly embellishments. It has a a slightly oversized fit and a wrap-front feature that makes for a stunning v-neck. Courtesy of Amazon Astr the Label Serena Sweater $55.50 Buy Now

The Drop Mirabelle Long Bell Sleeve Cozy Cardigan Colors available: 5

5 Size range: XXS-5X Cardigans are a wardrobe staple, especially for the winter. This open-front option from Amazon’s The Drop is available in five pretty neutrals. This black option can be dressed up or down and thrown over a silky tank for a work look or with a basic tee for your morning coffee run. It’s made of a fabric blend that’s equal parts soft and stretchy for max coziness. Courtesy of Amazon The Drop Mirabelle Long Bell Sleeve Cozy Cardigan Buy Now

Asvivid Color Block Striped Sweater Colors available: 43

43 Size range: XS-XXL This striped sweater comes in an astonishing 43 different color options to match anything in your wardrobe. Its loose fit would look great tucked-in the front of jeans or a skirt. While many of the colorways feature a white stripe, there are also solid-color options like emerald green, light blue and even a lilac. Courtesy of Amazon Asvivid Color Block Striped Sweater $47.04 $32.78 Buy Now

Ecowish Women Pullover Sweater Colors available: 12

12 Size range: S-XL With a large windowpane pattern in cream and white, this oversized sweater is on-trend and easy to wear. The neutrals elevate your look, even if you’re wearing it over the simplest jeans. It also features a loose-fitting turtleneck that will keep you warm, not suffocated. Small slits on the lower sides of the sweater make it flattering for different body types, and easy to tuck in the front of your jeans. Courtesy of Amazon Ecowish Women Pullover Sweater $49.99 $35.08 Buy Now

Anrabess Crewneck Fuzzy Knit Pullover Colors available: 18

18 Size range: S-XL One great thing about many of the Amazon-specific brands is their huge size and color range. This chunky sweater is no exception. It features a crewneck, as well as ribbed cuffs on the sleeves and around the bottom. The fuzzy detailing adds texture to any outfit. Courtesy of Amazon Anrabess Crewneck Fuzzy Knit Pullover $49.99 $42.99 Buy Now

Altuzarra Ness Sweater Colors available: 4

4 Size range: XS-XL Altuzarra is a French-American brand that makes modern, comfortable luxury pieces. This sweater is made of extra fine wool as well as cashmere, so it’s equal parts warm and soft. It has a crewneck and a slight vertical ribbing, plus an open shoulder that’s tied together with buckled leather straps. Courtesy of Amazon Altuzarra Ness Sweater $895 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi Colors available: 4

4 Size range: XS-XL Kim Kardashian popularized Barefoot Dreams — she’s a fan of their blankets. Similar to the blankets, this cardigan is made of the softest nylon-rayon blend that feels like butter. This cardigan features an open front that comes down just below the hips, plus pockets (which are always a good idea). Courtesy of Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi $116 $87 Buy Now

BerryGo Turtleneck Sweater Colors available: 3

3 Size range: S-L This cozy oversized BerryGo Turtleneck Sweater has cuffed sleeves and a chunky turtleneck to match. It features a pretty cream, orange, and peach color blocking. The thick knit weave adds another cozy element to its design — great paired with jeans on casual Fridays at work. BerryGo Turtleneck Sweater $39.99 $26.99 Buy Now

Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Colors available: 28

28 Size range: XS-XL While this sweater is available in 28 colors, this seafoam green has our attention. Referred to as a blouse-tunic, it’s wearable over leggings or jeans with chunky boots to match the weight of the piece. it has a slight mock neck, so you’ll get warmth with some breathability around your neck. Batwing sleeves make the bodice and sleeves blend seamlessly around the shoulders. Courtesy of Amazon

Nalanisa V Neck Sleeveless Oversized Sweater Vest Colors available: 16

16 Size range: S-XXL Upgrade your sweater game with a chunky knit sweater vest that’s easy to layer over an oversized button-up shirt with jeans. It features a v-neck, which is great for showing off the collar of the shirt underneath, plus a cute braided knit pattern. Courtesy of Amazon Nalanisa V Neck Sleeveless Oversized Sweater Vest $34.99 Buy Now

Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Hooded Cardigan Sweater Colors available: 11

11 Size range: XS-XXL Made of a combination of wool, nylon, and elastane, this long cardigan will be your cozy season go-to. It features a hood as well as pockets, and looks great over leggings and a tank or tee for a more casual look. To wear it to the office, toss it on over a button-up and pants. It has an open-neckline design that looks great with a belt. Courtesy of Amazon Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Hooded Cardigan Sweater $48.31 Buy Now

Remikstyt Chunky Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan Colors available: 10

10 Size range: S-XL This cute cardigan is a great oversized, wide-knit sweater with an open front and puffy batwing sleeves. While it comes in 10 colors, it’s hard to beat this unique lime shade that pops with whites as well as it would with patterns. Throw it on over jeans and a tank for a look as cute as it is cozy. Courtesy of Amazon Remikstyt Chunky Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan $38.99 Buy Now

Zesica Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Colors available: 16

16 Size range: S-XL This Zesica Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater is a cold-weather closet staple: It has a crew neck with a slight drop sleeve that leads into a chunky knit pattern. The bodice is completely smooth, which works in contrast with the sleeves. Pair it with jeans or a skirt, or throw it over a midi dress for a day in the office. Courtesy of Amazon Zesica Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater $44.99 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Turtleneck Colors available: 23

23 Size range: XS-6XL It’s hard to go wrong with a classic fitted turtleneck. The Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Turtleneck comes in 23 colorways, including this eye-catching green. This color adds a colorful pop to any plaid holiday vest (especially holiday vests with purples or blues), as well as puffers or fleece vests. You can also sport them under button-ups or jackets for an extra layer. Courtesy of Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Turtleneck $24.99 $13.60 Buy Now