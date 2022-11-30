×
The History of Anitta’s Vintage Issey Miyake Dress at the American Music Awards

While you can't buy the bustier, the WWD Store has an iconic fashion print of it on sale today.

Anitta Issey Miyake Dress at the American Music Awards and a fashion print of the same Issey Miyake dress in the 1980s
Courtesy of Amy Sussman//Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Brazilian singer Anitta knows how to serve up a look, whether it’s a stunning purple Moschino gown at the Met Gala or a red mesh and crystal bodysuit at the VMAs. Her latest winning number? A vintage Issey Miyake piece from the ’80s that she recently wore to the 2022 American Music Awards.

Sourced from Pechuga Vintage, the rare molded bustier features an acrylic composition, a strapless neckline, and the label’s signature pleating that folds at the hips. Anitta’s stylist Ronnie Hart teamed the archival number with a maxi skirt and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Designed for its Autumn/Winter 1980 collection, Issey Miyake’s bustier became the center of his “Bodyworks” exhibition. The installation featured designs highlighting Miyake’s interest in the relationship between clothing and the body and his experiments with eccentric materials. For example, the bustier, molded on a woman’s torso, was intended to lessen the idea that clothing is meant to cover the body. Instead, it was created to reveal the contours of the female frame intricately. However, Miyake not only changed how we saw, wore, and made fashion, but his collection, specifically the bustier, inspired many other versions of the second-skin-like garment and the revival of bustier-inspired tops that have inundated the streets and runways since.

While shoppers may not be able to get their hands on the one-of-a-kind wearable art, they can snag the original art piece that features the vintage bustier. This iconic piece of history has been memorialized in an art print exclusively sold at WWD’s store. The art ranges from $20 for a small-scale unframed print to $560 for large-scale photos with frames, making it a fail-safe gift idea for you, your girlfriend, or your mom on your holiday gifting list. Even better? It’s on sale now for 15% off.

So, keep scrolling because a framed moment of fashion history with major savings is only a few clicks away.

Issey Miyake Fall 1980 Ready To Wear Collection

Issey Miyake Fall 1980 Ready To Wear Collection $20-$560  $17-$476 Buy Now

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

