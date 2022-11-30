The History of Anitta’s Vintage Issey Miyake Dress at the American Music Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Brazilian singer Anitta knows how to serve up a look, whether it’s a stunning purple Moschino gown at the Met Gala or a red mesh and crystal bodysuit at the VMAs. Her latest winning number? A vintage Issey Miyake piece from the ’80s that she recently wore to the 2022 American Music Awards.

Sourced from Pechuga Vintage, the rare molded bustier features an acrylic composition, a strapless neckline, and the label’s signature pleating that folds at the hips. Anitta’s stylist Ronnie Hart teamed the archival number with a maxi skirt and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Designed for its Autumn/Winter 1980 collection, Issey Miyake’s bustier became the center of his “Bodyworks” exhibition. The installation featured designs highlighting Miyake’s interest in the relationship between clothing and the body and his experiments with eccentric materials. For example, the bustier, molded on a woman’s torso, was intended to lessen the idea that clothing is meant to cover the body. Instead, it was created to reveal the contours of the female frame intricately. However, Miyake not only changed how we saw, wore, and made fashion, but his collection, specifically the bustier, inspired many other versions of the second-skin-like garment and the revival of bustier-inspired tops that have inundated the streets and runways since.

Issey Miyake Fall 1980 Ready To Wear Collection