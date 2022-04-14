The Apple Watch Series 7 Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is without a doubt the device of the moment. And right now, it’s marked down to its lowest price ever. With its health and technological advances outweighing those of any other smartwatch, there’s no better time to take the plunge and join the Apple Watch gang. Today, it’s marked down from $399 to $313.

The Apple Watch Series 7 performs better, faster and brighter than older models when tracking your workouts, taking calls and syncing your favorite tunes. Plus, the upgraded comfort level and easy closure feature are other major bonuses when you level up. Aside from the regular upgrades, the Series 7 is far more durable — featuring IP6X dust-resistance and water-resistance for up to 50 meters — has a 20% larger screen, faster charging feature and, according to user reviews, is easier to navigate. It includes a new QWERTY keyboard for texting straight from the watch.

Smart watches with extensive capabilities can feel intimidating, but the Apple Watch Series 7 presents the latest and greatest tech with a user interface that is easy to understand and operate. It makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the most important woman in your life. Like the Series 6, it has a GPS function and an ECG and blood oxygen level tracker, along with a laundry list of simple-to-use features when it comes to counting your steps, tracking your activities and syncing with your phone. For under $400, this watch is a lifesaver. If you or a loved one has never owned a smart watch before, now’s the time to invest in one to help you commit to a more active, healthy and technologically-advanced lifestyle.

For a more affordable version of the Apple Watch, check out the SE version, which is also on sale for a low price of $249. This version isn’t quite as technologically advanced in terms of health tracking, but it brings the basics of a smart watch that allow you to track daily activities while easily taking calls and replying to texts.

And for more of the best wellness gifts, check out our other guides like the best workout leggings and best sports bras.

Save $86 on the Apple Watch Series 7, below.