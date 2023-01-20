×
Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in a Shoppable Pink Chunky Cardigan

Shop the pink piece here and prepare to have all your winter blues cured.

There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has a voice sent from the heavens. So, when Grande took to Instagram on January 20th to share herself singing an a cappella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, we noted not only her angelic vocals but also her chunky blanket-jacket moment. 

To our surprise, the Hooded Chunky Cardigan that Grande encased herself in when preparing to go on set of the upcoming Wicked movies was by Mumshandmade, a sustainable fashion label born and based in Greece. Since 2013, Mumshandmade has been handcrafting knitted garments, using skin and planet-friendly yarns mainly composed of recycled materials and vegan dyes. Mumshandmade offers a slow and detailed approach to fashion with its “made to order” service. Knitting with passion and care at the forefront, Mumshandmade can ensure its shoppers get excited about winter dressing, whether hibernating in its garments at home or styling its pieces to unlock the code of proper dopamine dressing.

The best part? The Hooded Chunky Cardigan comes in many colorways, from Grande’s must-have bubble-gum pink hue for Valentine’s Day and beyond to tried-and-true black.

Keep scrolling to get your hands on Grande’s favorite Mumshandmade piece that will surely spread warmth while looking and feeling cozy and stylish.

Mumshandmade Hooded Chunky Cardigan

  • Colorways: Black, Grey, Lilac, Brown, Camel, Pink, and over 5 more hues
  • Size range: Adult One Size, Kid One Size

Mumshandmade Hooded Chunky Cardigan $266 Buy Now at mumshandmade

