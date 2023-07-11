TikTok Loves This Aritzia-Inspired Romper That’s on Sale for Under $20 During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

One adorable bodysuit has been making waves on TikTok, and it’s currently 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

With similarities to Aritzia’s bestselling bodysuits, the Automet Women’s Unitard Bodysuit is racking up five-star reviews on Amazon for its sturdy fabric and comfortable, hugs-you-in-the-right-places feel. On TikTok, the romper has over 8.7 million views, with some users calling the romper “the best $17 I’ve ever spent.” This bodysuit rose to popularity on TikTok due to its versatility: Not only does it look great on its own with a chunky sneaker for a casual brunch, but you can also wear it to the gym if you’re aiming to be the best dressed in your yoga class. The snug design also makes it perfect for layering; it can double as a shapewear bodysuit when worn under maxi skirts or baggy jeans. Or throw an oversized sweatshirt or a cute hoodie over it for a more casual, leggy look.

If you’re worried about support and compression, one user made sure to note that “it holds everything in place and I’m loving the fit,” while another user compared it to similar pieces from Skims. This Amazon bodysuit is made of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent spandex — and the materials come together for a buttery soft feel and smoothing fit. The best part is that it’s available in 12 colors, including Skims-inspired tonal options, as well as bright blue and even seafoam green.

If you’re sold, shop it now while you still have multiple options for sizes and colors. Amazon Prime Day fashion deals sell out super quickly, and this one in particular definitely won’t last.

