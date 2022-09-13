The 18 Best Baggy Jeans and How to Wear Them Now 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have not yet noticed, baggy jeans are back and bigger than ever. You may have witnessed a return to the silhouette popping up all over your Instagram feed, with celeb fans such as Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turning heads. And after the heated Internet debate over skinny jeans and flared jeans, it’s time to turn a leaf and dive into a new shape. There is no denying it — baggy jeans are proving to be the one denim silhouette you should be giving a second look. So if the denim trend has peaked your interest, now is a great time to invest in the best baggy jeans for women.

Perhaps the modern-day consumer’s obsession with nostalgia is fueling the trend. Joyce Lee, SVP of Design at Madewell, tells us, “We continue to see how the ’90s inspire people with the resurgence of cool, loose-fitting, and relaxed denim silhouettes. These easy-to-wear styles dominate denim trends and can make any outfit effortless.”

Ahead, you’ll find our top picks for women’s baggy jeans, along with more information about this denim trend for 2022, what to look for when shopping for a pair, and outfit ideas for how to wear the cool jeans style.

Top Baggy Jeans for Women for 2022

Levi’s 94 Baggy Jeans

Best Ripped Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 24-46

24-46 Colorways: Available in seven washes, including light and dark blue, black, and colored corduroy

Available in seven washes, including light and dark blue, black, and colored corduroy Fabric: Cotton

Cotton Special features: Made partially with recycled cotton

Levi’s jeans are a must-buy when testing out the baggy jean trend. The light wash, gently distressed straight leg pair has that effortless, streetwear-inspired loose fit from the ‘90s off-duty supermodels. They feature a mid-rise cut with a relaxed feel throughout the hip. One Amazon customer raves, “I bought a bunch of loose jeans now that the ‘90s trend is back, and these are by far my fave. They sit at the right place on my hips and aren’t so long I’m tripping on them at 5’5.” Pair yours with everything from cropped white T-shirts and retro sneakers to a turtleneck, blazer, and Chelsea boots for an easy, everyday feel.

Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans

Best Tapered Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 23-33 in standard, petite and tall, as well as 14W-26W plus size

23-33 in standard, petite and tall, as well as 14W-26W plus size Colorways: Available in light blue wash

Available in light blue wash Special features: Made from Better Cotton Initiative cotton

“We have so many loose-fitting denim options to choose from, but my favorite is the Baggy Tapered Jeans,” Lee recommends. “This style has a fitted high-waist that’s easy through the thighs, and I love that this fit has retro tapered legs that help complete a look.” She adds, “These are also made with 100% cotton to give the style more personality and structure, which only improves with time.” The fabric is non-stretch and feels old-school. Wear yours with a ribbed stretch knit top for a relaxed, no-frills look.

Topshop Baggy Jeans

Best Black Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 26-33

26-33 Colorways: Black, cream, pink denim washes, and green corduroy

Black, cream, pink denim washes, and green corduroy Fabric: 100% Cotton

These high-waisted jeans are designed in a dark wash for modern appeal. The cut is relaxed with a roomy leg length that pairs well with flat footwear. Available in different hues and at a price point you can’t beat, you’ll want to grab a pair or two. When styling, go for a monochrome look with all-black extras, like a fitted cardigan, Converse high-tops, a ‘90s shoulder bag, and hoops.

Mother Denim Snacks! The Double Prep Fun Dip Flood Jeans

Best Pleat-Front Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 24-34

24-34 Colorways: Medium blue wash

Medium blue wash Fabric: 100% Cotton

This baggy pleat-front jean channels the ‘80s and ‘90s but with modern details. It features a rigid cotton composition and is designed to be worn loose and low at the hips. You’ll love the frayed ankle-hem that keeps the silhouette contemporary. Mix this simple denim shape with a bustier satin-style top and cute strappy sandals for an updated evening look.

Everlane The Baggy Jeans

Best Eco-Friendly Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 23-33

23-33 Colorways: Ink, light blue, and medium blue wash

Ink, light blue, and medium blue wash Fabric: Made from 60% Organic Cotton and 40% TENCEL™ Lyocell with REFIBRA™ technology

Made from 60% Organic Cotton and 40% TENCEL™ Lyocell with REFIBRA™ technology Special features: Uses less water and reduced chemical usage in its production

You can always count on Everlane to provide an eco-conscious and affordable quality product. Because of the innovative, sustainable fabric blend, these jeans are extra soft to the touch. One customer raves, “These are great, nice, and loose through the thigh, but fitted enough around the hip/waist to keep from feeling sloppy. The denim is nice and lightweight, and they remind me of the jeans I wore as a teenager in the 90s, which might be why I like them so much.” For the transitional season, accessorize these with an oversized button-down and slides or a chunky cable knit sweater and heeled boots.

R13 Lisa Baggy Jeans

Best Baggy Trouser Jeans

Sizes: 25-30

25-30 Colorways: Available in rigid dark blue and black distressed washes

Available in rigid dark blue and black distressed washes Fabric: 100% Cotton

R13 has been perfecting the baggy jean since day one with edgy details. This oversized trouser shape will be your go-to style for days at the office or when you need to look polished without sacrificing comfort. Pair yours with a silky button-down top, chunky chain choker necklace, and block heels for a refined take on the trend.

Good American Good Skate Jeans

Best Plus-Size Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 00-26

00-26 Colorways: Available in white, light, and dark blue washes

Available in white, light, and dark blue washes Fabric: Pre-consumer cotton and lyocell

Pre-consumer cotton and lyocell Special features: Made from recycled materials and eco-kind washes that reduce the energy footprint

A baggy jean is all about the practicality it provides, and this Good American version does just that. Featuring an extra roomy leg, this eco-friendly style has just enough stretch to provide ample comfort for day-long wear. One customer raves, “These jeans are so cute. They are super comfy, and the stretch is nice.” Pair yours with a cropped, graphic baby tee for a match made in ‘90s fashion heaven.

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Best Baggy Dad Jeans

Sizes: 24-32

24-32 Colorways: Available in medium blue wash

Available in medium blue wash Fabric: Made from cotton and lyocell

This dad jean features a wide leg and a cropped hemline to show off your footwear. It’s made from mid-weight, non-stretch denim using cotton and lyocell, an eco-friendly material from eucalyptus, so you can feel good about wearing it. For an easy weekend errand outfit, dress it down with a varsity tee, kicks, and a ball cap, or pair it with a ruffled silk blouse, menswear style blazer, and kitten heel boots for a chic look.

Khaite The Preen Jeans

Best Retro-Inspired Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 24-32

24-32 Colorways: Medium blue wash

Medium blue wash Fabric: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Special features: Each pair is finished by hand in Los Angeles

Show off the distinctive yoke waistband on these It-girl-approved wide-leg jeans that hint at the past but are entirely modern. These jeans have a relaxed and low-rise fit with a baggy and roomy feel. Grab a barely-there sandal, structured top-handle bag, and corduroy blazer for a transitional outfit inspired straight from the streets of New York.

Agolde Criss Cross Upsized Jeans

Best Foldover Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

23-34 Colorways: Light blue wash

Light blue wash Fabric: 100% organic cotton

Try this modern shape for an out-of-the-box take on the baggy jean. The foldover waistband provides a clean and refined look that’s fashion-forward, while the roomy legs will keep you comfortable. Make sure to let these jeans be the focal point of your outfit, and opt for a clean bodysuit or tank top and a heeled sandal that isn’t over-the-top.

Gap Mid Rise ‘90s Loose Carpenter with Washwell Jeans

Best Carpenter Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 24-35 standard, tall and petite

24-35 standard, tall and petite Colorways: Available in medium blue wash

Available in medium blue wash Fabric: 99% organic cotton

99% organic cotton Special features: Washwell water saving program

Cue the nostalgia nods with these carpenter jeans that hit all the right utility notes. With an effortless, slouchy straight leg featuring deep pockets and a carpenter loop, they deliver a vintage, unisex feel. One customer reviews, “They fit just like the original ones I wore in the ‘90s when I worked at the Gap. True to size, loose, and not too low like they should be.” Style with a knit camisole and a hoodie for a relaxed and casual vibe.

Denimist High-Rise Carpenter Drop Jeans

Best Fashion-Forward Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 24-32

24-32 Colorways: Mixed media

Mixed media Fabric: 100% Cotton

This fashion-forward option features a myriad of details that seemingly all work together. A drop crotch fit, a utilitarian feel, mix and match patch adornments, and a belt come together to create one garment you’ll keep on rotation. Denimist is known for using creative cuts and vintage-inspired washes to offer unique pieces that stand out. Slip yours on with a cashmere sweater and combat boots for a street-style feel.

Citizens of Humanity Paloma Baggy Jeans

Best High-Waisted Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

23-34 Colorways: Faded black, white, and light blue washes

Faded black, white, and light blue washes Fabric: Cotton and polyurethane

These throwback Citizens of Humanity jeans feature an extra-wide leg and distressed touches at the cuffs. They’re available in three colorways and will be your go-to for hot days and cool nights. The non-stretch denim features a lightly faded wash for a worn-in look with a high-rise fit for cropped tops. Experiment with a crochet shirt and platform clogs for a retro spin on the wide-leg jean look.

Frame Le Baggy Palazzo Jeans

Best Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 25-32

25-32 Colorways: White, black, light, and dark blue washes

White, black, light, and dark blue washes Fabric: Cotton

Cotton Special features: 15% is re-used cotton

Frame’s Le Baggy Jean puts the pizzazz in palazzo. This everyday style is an effortless take on the wide-leg, relaxed fit. They feature curved seams for an undone approach and exude a soft, elevated laid-back attitude. They’re designed to be worn low on the hips so you can show off a little midriff with a cropped top or play up the bagginess with an oversized blouse. Pair with flatform shoes for added height.

Frankie Shop Kai High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Best Baggy Cargo Jeans

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Light blue wash

Light blue wash Fabric: 100% Cotton

Frankie Shop’s wide-leg jeans nod to the ‘00s, but feel relevant now more than ever. They feature oversized cargo pockets, a high waist, and a light blue wash. Pair them with a bra top peeking out from an oversized shacket to show a touch of skin and keep the styling notes fresh. A minimalist belt will add extra dimension and flatter the waist for polished appeal.

Madewell Garment Dye Baggy Straight Jeans

Best Colored Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 23-32

23-32 Colorways: Hemlock green and weathered brick washes

Hemlock green and weathered brick washes Fabric: 100% Cotton

Inject color into your wardrobe with vibrant-hued baggy jeans. Choose from a bold green or terra cotta, garment-dyed for dimensional color, making for a standout piece in your wardrobe. This pair is one you’ll reach for time after time as it has a premium cotton composition with no stretch. Complete with a striped sweater and chunky, lug-sole loafers to bring an edge to the fluid fit.

Joe’s Jeans The Mia High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Best Wide-Leg Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 23-34

23-34 Colorways: Medium blue wash

Medium blue wash Fabric: Cotton and lyocell

If you favor something with stretch, reach for these wide-leg jeans that look rigid but are entirely soft. The frayed hem provides a great base to show off any shoe, whether an espadrille wedge or a leather slide. Finish your look with a basket bag and a collared shirt to nail the French girl aesthetic.

Free People Old West Slouchy Jeans

Best Oversized Baggy Jeans

Sizes: 24-32

24-32 Colorways: Available in 8 washes, including various blues, black and white

Available in 8 washes, including various blues, black and white Fabric: Lyocell

Lyocell Special features: Made with at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process

Take your jean collection to the next level with these free-flowing baggy pants. The exaggerated wide leg is lightweight and supple to make it feel like you’re not wearing jeans. One customer praises, “BEYOND comfortable. They don’t even feel like jeans. I have four pairs and bought some for my daughter and my best friend. I wear them constantly.” For a super low-slung look, Free People recommends sizing up one size. Add a peasant top and cute belt for a Bohemian approach, or style with an oversized blazer and sneakers for a street-style approved ensemble.

The Different Types of Baggy Jeans

The vintage, worn-in feel has been fashionable, but baggy jeans are taking off partly due to their design details. “Baggy jeans are versatile, comfortable, and a staple in any wardrobe. They can be dressed up or down depending on how you style it,” Lee says. This relaxed feel is due to the nature of the garment. Baggy jeans traditionally feature a semi-low-rise cut with roomy, wide legs, falling off the body, allowing the wearer to feel like they are not wearing jeans, unlike their skinny and straight-leg counterparts.

Of course, nowadays, there is an option for everyone. “The baggy silhouette takes many shapes, from a more classic, trouser-type feel to a slouchier, more relaxed fit,” Lee mentions. If you dare to bare, test out a low-rise style straight out of the early aughts. If that is not your thing, high-waisted baggy jeans are everywhere, in a plethora of washes and techniques such as carpenter styles and more polished pairs for an office setting.

Yes, the options are limitless, but when making selections, look for one that will fit your wardrobe needs. “If you’re aiming for a put-together look, I recommend going for a tapered silhouette that’s fitted through the waist and can be dressed up or down,” Lee suggests. “If you’re looking for a laid-back option, I recommend a straight-leg style with a slouchier fit.”

The Baggy Jeans Trend for 2022 Baggy jeans came into play during the 1990s when the oversized look started taking center stage. This considerable shape dominated denim trends for a while, even funneling into the early aught years, favoring the super low-rise and oversized interpretation. Today, we see a revival on the runways from designer brands, like Balenciaga and Celine, who both showed medium-wash baggy jeans across the board for their Fall/Winter 2022 runways. The trend has seen no shortage of celebrity play either. Stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, and Julia Fox are regularly sporting the relaxed look on and off the streets.

What to Look for in the Best Baggy Jeans Fit: Find a shape that works for your body type and makes you feel comfortable. If you prefer a high-waisted shape, go for that rather than a low-rise. If you don’t want to be swimming in fabric, go for an ankle-length hem. Fabric: Designers are leaning into 100% cotton fabrication for baggy jeans, using more structured, non-stretch materials. Even if you have never been a fan, baggy jeans are a great way to test your toe with the relaxed fashion aesthetic since they will hang off your body rather than hug it. Wash: Light blue and medium washes provide a classic, worn-in look, while darker shades lend a sophisticated flair. If you’re in the mood for a maximalist approach, try a colorful style such as saturated gem tones or autumnal hues. Detailing: Baggy jeans are a great way to experiment with different features, such as cargo pockets, carpenter loops, and more. Patchwork play and distressing also can change the nature of baggy jeans, so don’t be afraid to look for something new when test-driving these styles. Baggy Jeans Outfits — How to Wear Baggy Jeans It’s important to make the trend your own, incorporating it into your everyday style, rather than treating the jean as a fad. Simplicity is key to ensuring the jean takes focus. “When styling baggy jeans, I love going with a basic, fitted tee that makes the looser-fitting silhouette of the denim stand out,” Joyce Lee tells us. Alternatively, “If I’m looking to dress up the jeans, I’ll opt for a blazer over a simple top.” These straightforward styling techniques will help you reach your wardrobe goals in no time. Finding the best shoe to complement the look is another critical part of the styling process. “Footwear helps pull the look together, with sneakers for a more casual fit, sandals, ankle boots, and loafers for an uncomplicated, sophisticated feel,” Lee says. Make sure to test different shapes with the hem length to find the right fit. “With fall weather approaching, baggy jeans are the go-to staple piece to pair with a tee, a blazer, and a chunky loafer,” Lee suggests. Understanding this seasonal “uniform” makes getting dressed more straightforward.

Meet the Expert

Joyce Lee is the SVP of Design at Madewell, joining the team in 2008. As the head of design, Joyce crafts the vision for each upcoming season through color stories, print, and pattern direction, as well as brings our product direction to life through new styles, capsules, and concepts.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor with a focus on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering all things trends and shopping related. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing denim throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best jean brands available on the market today.