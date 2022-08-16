×
Balenciaga Is Selling $250 Shoelace Earrings — Here’s Where You Can Buy Them.

The luxury fashion brand truly thought outside the shoe box with this one.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought shoelaces were simply a functional piece of footwear, Balenciaga is proving you — and all of us — wrong. The brand just debuted a pair of classic-looking black shoelaces with white lines, just as you would see on sneakers, but tied as a bow and crafted into an earring. According to Matches Fashion, “Balenciaga’s black bow earrings are made from shoelaces, highlighting Demna’s ability to incorporate everyday objects into the house’s jewelry collection.” And for those wondering, no, you don’t have to pull the shoelace through your pierced ear — they have post-back fastenings to keep the bow intact and easily take on and off.

Not in the market for shoelace bow earrings? The luxury fashion brand continued to think outside of the shoe box with a choker design made of the same cord that features a logo-engraved silver plate for $450. Though one could argue that spending hundreds of dollars on shoelace jewelry might not be the best style investment, this isn’t the first time shoelaces have been suggested as jewelry material. In the 1956 style book, What Shall I Wear?, American fashion designer Claire McCardell suggests readers create a signature look that is uniquely their own, such as tying a red shoelace around one’s neck as a choker and a statement piece. 

Looking to try the trend for less than luxury pricing? You can always go the DIY route. After all, a shoelace is a common household item and this surprisingly similar dupe can be purchased at Amazon for less than $10. Shoelace necklaces have gone viral as a DIY fashion accessory on TikTok, with many wearing them as chokers, or generously wrapped around the neck for a stacked appearance then tied in the front. With a long, thin shoelace, the sky’s the limit for styling on your own, although the bow-tied options from Balenciaga are certainly making sartorial waves.

Balenciaga Shoelace Bow Earrings

Balenciaga shoe lace earrings

Balenciaga Shoelace Bow Earrings $250 Buy Now

Balenciaga Plate Logo-Engraved Corded Choker

Balenciaga Choker

Balenciaga Plate Logo-Engraved Corded Choker $450 Buy Now

