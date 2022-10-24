TikTok Is Obsessed With Banana Republic’s Vida Tote Bag — Here’s Why.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many mantras in fashion, but one that speaks volumes is “never underestimate the power of a good designer handbag.” While we, fashion editors, live and breathe this saying, TikTok also believes in the exact wise words because of the number of times purses go viral. While most of these viral bags come from heritage brands — and there’s nothing wrong with that — it’s refreshing to come across one that’s a tote bag, reasonably priced, well-made, and from a brand that hasn’t ever had an “It-bag.” Luckily, Banana Republic’s Vida Bag has recently garnered approval from social media users, and we’re here for it.

The Vida Bag has already amassed 26.4M views on TikTok, and it isn’t hard to understand why. This roomy hold-all fits comfortably over the shoulder, has an adjustable strap, dark gold hardware with an enlarged buckle, contrast stitching, interior pockets with zip closure, two interior card pockets, and, best of all, is made in Italy. Although the price tag, which ranges from $400 to $650 depending on size and material, can be controversial for a Banana Republic offering, this bag delivers the same minimalist luxury design for those who desire The Row’s look for less.

While Banana Republic’s bag is enjoying newfound fame on the internet, the brand is also being recognized for having a revival. In the early-to-mid-aughts, Banana Republic was the go-to for those looking for business casualwear — think sling-back pumps, shirt dresses, and midi skirts. However, with the need to speak to what’s currently in the market and tap into the younger generations leading the way, the brand has been working to reposition itself to sustain and attract new customers while keeping and reinforcing its identity. Fortunately, TikTokers have noticed and gone on the platform to communicate their thoughts. A TikToker shares, “The girls were so right. Banana Republic has stepped it up big time with its accessories. They’re giving very strong Ralph Lauren Vibes and moving closer to what made the brand great in the ’90s.”

Banana Republic’s viral Vida Bag is just one piece that proves the label has successfully shifted toward cool casualwear, with garments and accessories that feel sophisticated and upscale but comfortable and versatile. Thus, we look forward to witnessing what the brand continues to do to move away from the rigidness of office attire with which they had been synonymous and pivot toward elevated wardrobe staples at an affordable price point.

So keep scrolling to shop the bag for yourself, and don’t be surprised if you fall down the Banana Republic rabbit hole with a full cart of merchandise. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

