7 Barbie Pink Dresses to Help You Get Dolled Up This Summer

Does it come in Barbie pink? These days, the answer is always yes. Barbie pink, an actual color known as Pantone shade PMS 219C, is everywhere you look — its hold on society is truly a force to be reckoned with. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film (and over 100 Barbie-branded collaborations) have propelled the pink movement, dubbed ‘Barbiecore,’ into mainstream popularity, eclipsing the typical lifespan of a fleeting micro-trend or brief internet fad. Now, there are more pink beauty, home, and fashion items than ever before, including Barbie pink dresses that fit different aesthetics and tastes.

Since the official “Barbie” trailer was released in April, Barbie pink dresses have retained a ubiquitous presence — and the internet is going crazy about how these pretty-in-pink frocks reference the nostalgic elements of the hue while echoing Barbie’s own “You can be anything” philosophy. Case in point: In the past four months, Google searches for “Barbie dresses for women” have increased 400 percent. On TikTok, #barbiepinkdress has garnered over 615 million views of users showing and trying on the best Barbie pink dresses, noting that they “feel like Barbie.”

Even offline, celebrities have been donning Barbie pink dresses. Aside from the numerous Barbie events during the press tour, we’ve seen an influx of stars wholeheartedly embrace the maximalist feminine theme on the streets and the red carpets. Hailey Bieber is one fashion tastemaker who recently channeled her inner Barbie, wearing a pink Anna October slip dress with ballet flats and a slouchy shoulder bag. Dua Lipa donned a pink Bottega Veneta velvet dress, while Leonie Hanne took Barbie out to play this week, wearing a Magda Butrym midi dress with a Chanel crossbody handbag. Even Princess Beatrice thought pink with a chic, collared shirt dress at Wimbledon last week.

Whether it be the hype of the film or the vibrancy of pink that makes Barbie pink dresses highly covetable and wearable, there are plenty of reasons to invest in a Barbie pink dress. To start, pink comes in many variations, like coral, peach, fuschia, and flamingo pink, that flatter different skin tones. And there are pink dresses in just about every silhouette and neckline you can imagine. From one-shoulder gowns and fluid slip dresses to bodycon cocktail dresses and prairie-like frocks, there’s a style fit for any body type, season, and occasion.

So whether you’re a minimalist looking to experiment with a pop of pink, or a maximalist adding to the archive, these Barbie pink dresses ahead have got you covered. And because no Barbiecore look is complete without matching shoes, check out our roundup of celeb-loved pink shoes.

Shy Velvet Summer Dress

Amazon’s Choice badge

Make a daytime statement with this billowy Barbie pink summer dress. It has flattering cutouts, a flared hem, and a square neck to show off your sun-kissed décolletage. Style it with beige or white sleek slide sandals and a luxury minimalist bag.