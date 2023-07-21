7 Barbie Pink Dresses to Help You Get Dolled Up This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Does it come in Barbie pink? These days, the answer is always yes. Barbie pink, an actual color known as Pantone shade PMS 219C, is everywhere you look — its hold on society is truly a force to be reckoned with. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film (and over 100 Barbie-branded collaborations) have propelled the pink movement, dubbed ‘Barbiecore,’ into mainstream popularity, eclipsing the typical lifespan of a fleeting micro-trend or brief internet fad. Now, there are more pink beauty, home, and fashion items than ever before, including Barbie pink dresses that fit different aesthetics and tastes.
Since the official “Barbie” trailer was released in April, Barbie pink dresses have retained a ubiquitous presence — and the internet is going crazy about how these pretty-in-pink frocks reference the nostalgic elements of the hue while echoing Barbie’s own “You can be anything” philosophy. Case in point: In the past four months, Google searches for “Barbie dresses for women” have increased 400 percent. On TikTok, #barbiepinkdress has garnered over 615 million views of users showing and trying on the best Barbie pink dresses, noting that they “feel like Barbie.”
Even offline, celebrities have been donning Barbie pink dresses. Aside from the numerous Barbie events during the press tour, we’ve seen an influx of stars wholeheartedly embrace the maximalist feminine theme on the streets and the red carpets. Hailey Bieber is one fashion tastemaker who recently channeled her inner Barbie, wearing a pink Anna October slip dress with ballet flats and a slouchy shoulder bag. Dua Lipa donned a pink Bottega Veneta velvet dress, while Leonie Hanne took Barbie out to play this week, wearing a Magda Butrym midi dress with a Chanel crossbody handbag. Even Princess Beatrice thought pink with a chic, collared shirt dress at Wimbledon last week.
Whether it be the hype of the film or the vibrancy of pink that makes Barbie pink dresses highly covetable and wearable, there are plenty of reasons to invest in a Barbie pink dress. To start, pink comes in many variations, like coral, peach, fuschia, and flamingo pink, that flatter different skin tones. And there are pink dresses in just about every silhouette and neckline you can imagine. From one-shoulder gowns and fluid slip dresses to bodycon cocktail dresses and prairie-like frocks, there’s a style fit for any body type, season, and occasion.
So whether you’re a minimalist looking to experiment with a pop of pink, or a maximalist adding to the archive, these Barbie pink dresses ahead have got you covered. And because no Barbiecore look is complete without matching shoes, check out our roundup of celeb-loved pink shoes.
Shy Velvet Summer Dress
Make a daytime statement with this billowy Barbie pink summer dress. It has flattering cutouts, a flared hem, and a square neck to show off your sun-kissed décolletage. Style it with beige or white sleek slide sandals and a luxury minimalist bag.
Camila Coelho Payton Maxi Dress
Camila Coelho can do no wrong in my eyes. This bold dress samples a few major ready-to-wear trends — fringe, Barbie pink, and a bodycon silhouette — in one piece that feels one-of-a-kind. This is one to keep in your closet when you have a last-minute wedding invite and need a dress in a hurry: It’s from Revolve, beloved for shipping in under three days.
Adriana Degreas Solid Flower Power Frilled Dress
The rosette trend won’t quit, and this dreamy mini dress might be the chicest iteration on the theme we’ve seen. It’s made of a polyamide and spandex blend that hugs the body gently and features ruched detailing that creates a beautiful rippling effect to offer incredible texture and depth. The most notable features, though, are the 3D rosettes adorned on the busts.
Isabel Marant Ilanka Mini Dress
You don’t have to look too far to get your hands on a Margot Robbie-inspired pink coastal cowgirl look. This Isabel Marant dress blends a cowgirl essence with a Barbie pink hue. While we recommend going full-western with cowboy boots, this dress looks just as polished when paired with wrap-around leather flat sandals in beige.
Skims Shine Jersey Dress
Yes, bodycon dresses are back. But don’t worry, they’re much more flattering and well-constructed than their 2000s predecessors. Take Skims’ Shine Jersey Dress, for instance. This super soft and stretchy piece is made of a thick jersey material that sculpts your shape. Shoppers love how it’s cute enough for dinner with friends yet sexy enough for date night.
Reformation Joana Dress
Hot pink bridesmaid dresses, signifiers of romance and feminity, are having a moment. So reach for this flirty strapless number from Reformation — it ticks many boxes. It has a simple shape that lends itself to immense versatility and is woven with a silk charmeuse fabric that’s lightweight and stretchy for added comfort. We’d style it with metallic silver sandals, a tennis necklace, and our hair slicked back in a bun.
Madewell Goldie Mini Dress
This may seem like a very simple dress, but with the pockets and square neck, it’s seriously charming. Plus, it’s made of pure linen, so it’s breathable and lightweight, helping you survive the dog days of summer. Team it with chunky sneakers and a fashion cap for an off-duty model look.
Meet the Author
Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe trends for women and men. Chwatt’s writing has appeared in publications, such as Editorialist. She is currently based in New York City and keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to fashion, while donning her favorite pink dress. Learn more about us here.