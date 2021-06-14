All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beats by Dre is dropping their new wireless studio buds today.

The studio buds were designed and engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback and overall comfort. With up to eight hours of listening time and two additional charges thanks to its pocket-sized carrying case you get up to 24 hours of combined playback.

With the ANC or Transparency mode turned on, you’ll get up to five hours of listening time, and up to 15 hours combined with the case. If you need a little extra juice, five-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to one hour of playback when the battery is low.

In the instance you lose your studio buds, this is the first beats product that is supported by both FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android. The studio buds retails for $149.99 and comes in black, white and the signature Beats red.