The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has an $80 Deal on the TikTok-Famous Béis Weekend Bag

Calling all savvy shopaholics — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just a few days away, and it’s promising impressive discounts on highly-coveted fashion, beauty, footwear, and home essentials. Today is prime time to prep a wishlist before the the sale kicks off July 17, so you can drop top picks in your cart before they sell out. We’re already eyeing a Nordstrom Anniversary deal on the wildly popular Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag for a rare 25 percent off, and our editors can’t wait to get our hands on it for summer travel.

Béis luggage, created by actress Shay Mitchell, is beloved for its optimal organizational features, and The Weekender Duffle Bag is one of the brand’s top-sellers. It includes tons of thoughtful details, including a padded laptop sleeve, removable shoulder and crossbody strap, key leash, and trolly pouch that links on your suitcase. The top opens wide so you can locate all your essentials in one glance, and its flat base stands on its own with low-profile metal feet. The handy carry-on tote’s most unique feature is the bottom compartment designed for shoes, summer handbags, travel hair dryers, makeup bags, and other large items you’ll want to keep separate from your clothes.

On top of its chic, clean-cut aesthetic, the duffle’s exterior is water-repellent to protect from inevitable spills, and trimmed with luxe vegan leather. We’re loving Nordstrom’s icy-blue Slate colorway selection, which we saw splashed all over the fall 2023 runways at Fendi, Jil Sander, Beva, and Rick Owens. The Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag is an affordable travel carry-all on a normal day at just $108, but it’s about to be marked all the way down to just $80 for the shopping event.

Nordstrom shoppers who bought the bag at full price rave in the reviews, saying: “This is a great bag with lots of pockets and a safe place for my iPad. It’s very sturdy and opens into a large rectangle so you can see all of the contents. The bottom zippered section is excellent too. Highly recommend this bag!” Another Nordstrom customer wrote, “It’s the perfect weekender or tote replacement travel bag. I have this in the cream color and bought it in black for both of my daughters. I can’t resist buying myself another. There are a plethora of pockets, zippers, compartments, and sleeves. It’s a great personal, work, or baby bag. Love!”

We’re clearly not the only ones who’ve spotted this steal because there are over 2,000 prospective shoppers watching the bag’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview page — and likely slamming the “Add To Wishlist” button. With over 208 million TikTok views and 12,000 five-star reviews on Béis’ site, The Weekend Duffle Bag is bound to disappear in the early hours of the sale. Be sure to flag the bag below and move it to your cart ASAP on July 17, before the deal is gone for good.

Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag $108 $80.99 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City.