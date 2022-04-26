4 Cute adidas Outfits to Parade Around in This Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The weather is heating up, and it’s high-time to dress for it. If cute-yet-cozy pieces are what you’re after (we wouldn’t blame you, as WFH life has made these key), adidas is the place to turn to revamp your wardrobe this season.

The iconic sports label has plenty of workout gear to help you kick your routines up a notch or stay dry daily when temperatures are scorching. But unbeknownst to many, the Three Stripes also offers some ultra-chic streetwear pieces (read: sleek corsets and minimal tops) perfect for shoppers who crave the casual comfort adidas is known for in slightly less sporty silhouettes. The label has even collaborated with top designers and influencers on a range of footwear and apparel styles that fit right in with the season’s hottest trends.

Making your purchase even more gratifying, tons of adidas options are also made with eco-friendly materials.

With the vast options available, finding the ideal look can be time-consuming. To save you energy putting together the perfect ‘fit, we scoured the brand’s site and curated four adidas outfit ideas that are worthy of a grid post. Snag them ahead.

Tank Dress and Platform Slides

A high-neck tank dress is the perfect outfit maker for casual weekends spent brunching, lounging by the pool or running errands. This one from adidas is made with stretchy cotton that hugs your curves and features a sporty racerback design for freedom of movement. Plus, it comes in two neutral hues as well as this vibrant pink version in case you want to sport some color. On hot summer days, we suggest pairing it with these fashion-forward platform slides created in partnership with avant-garde designer Yohji Yamamoto. The shoes’ smooth leather upper provides an air of sophistication while enhanced cushioning underfoot ensures your feet will thank you later.

adidas Adicolor Essentials Rib Tank Dress $40 Buy Now

adidas Y-3 Slides $180 Buy Now

One-Shoulder Crop Top + Tennis Skirt + Adizero x Allbirds sneakers

We first saw the tennis skirt leap off courts and into everyday wear two years ago, and today, the sporty aesthetic continues to dominate social media feeds. This version, worn by top athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, offers the best of function and style. Case in point: It features a flirty ruffled hemline, smooth, wide waistband and lightweight, recycled fabric that optimizes airflow. Top off the look with adidas’ one-shoulder crop top and its lowest carbon footprint athletic sneaker, crafted in partnership with sustainable brand Allbirds, for a modern, sporty look that keeps you comfy and does better for the environment.

adidas Cropped Top Cutout $40 Buy Now

adidas Tennis Primeblue Tokyo Heat.RDY Match Skirt $60 $30 Buy Now

adidas adizero x Allbirds 2.94 Kg CO2E $120 Buy Now

Corset Top + Harness Strap Tee + Track Pants + Chunky Karlie Kloss Sneakers

We get it: Not everyone is into the classic pastels and vibrant hues that are staples of the season. If your style leans a bit edgier and you love a neutral color palette, this look is for you. Thanks to its high neckline and somewhat fitted silhouette, this lingerie-inspired tee is perfect to pair underneath adidas’ bust-enhancing corset for an understated, sexy look. Complete the ensemble with some side snap track pants, perfect for transitional weather, and this sleek version of adidas’ X9000 kicks made in collaboration with top fashion model Karlie Kloss.

adidas Blue Version Underbust Corset $120 $84 Buy Now

adidas Always Original Tee $40 $32 Buy Now

adidas Adicolor Classics Adibreak Track Pants $80 Buy Now

adidas Karlie Kloss X900 Shoes $140 $84 Buy Now

Graphic Tee + Biker Shorts + Bucket Hat + Forum Bold Shoes

For those who love laidback athleisure, the biker-shorts-oversized-tee combo is one you’ll want to live in all summer long. Offered in white and high-res green, this relaxed fit tee features floral graphics on the backside for a fun touch and is the ultimate companion to adidas’ high-rise, moisture-wicking sport shorts (yes, these also great to wear for working out, if you so desire). You can further jazz up the outfit with trendy pieces like a colorful tie-dye bucket hat and some gold chains. One of the brand’s best-selling styles, the platform Forum Bold shoes in all-white, will perfectly round out the ensemble.

adidas Always Original Logo Graphic Tee $40 Buy Now

adidas Designed to Move High-Rise Short Sport Tights $30 Buy Now

adidas Reverse Dye Bucket Hat $32 Buy Now

adidas Forum Bold Shoes $100 Buy Now