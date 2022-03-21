The 20 Best Bras on Amazon for Just About Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Bra shopping used to be an experience that hardly anyone enjoyed and many of us came out feeling worse for wear. It could be, perhaps, because it consisted some of our most dreaded moments: strangers poking and prodding you to get your sizing right, unflattering fluorescent dressing room lighting, and a whole bunch of money spent on something you might not even love that much. Now for the good news: You don’t have to do any of that now, thanks to Amazon’s incredible range of bras, cup sizes and price points.

First of all, Amazon’s ability to turn your orders around in no time — especially with that two-day delivery time for Prime members — means you can peruse all of the options as you please, without having to wait long before receiving them. Even better, bra styles and textile technology have majorly improved.

Now, you can shop many different levels of support, plus a wide range of cup sizes and a constant stream of new and soft fabrics to make the whole experience feel so much better. Not loving your purchase? No problem! Amazon also makes returning as easy as possible, letting you choose your most convenient drop-off location, often without even needing a box or label at all. Experience upgrades all around.

Amazon’s selection of bras is expansive. There are your classic underwire and T-shirt bras, plus plenty of super-soft seamless and wireless bralettes for more low-key support. For support without straps or wires, they have that covered, too. Their strapless bra selection provides options with molded tech to give you support without any wiring, strapless bras with no wires as well as strapless bras with nothing but some adhesive that go with every kind of fun neckline you have in your closet. Of course, there’s a whole world of sports bras too, with options for running and lifting, and for people who would simply just rather wear a sports bra whenever they can.

Top Amazon Bras For 2022

The different types of bras on Amazon:

Bras for Large Busts

Larger busts require more a little more attention to support, which can come from cup shape and size, strap placement and width, and strap closure. A full-coverage bra will be your best bet.

Wireless Bras

Wireless bras have less support than ones with underwire, but many people find wireless options to be more comfortable. There are also new types of fabrics and fits that offer serious support without the wire.

Strapless Bras

Every wardrobe needs at least one good strapless bra but what “good” means for you depends on both your bust size and desired level of comfort. From the classic underwire style to convertible straps to bandeau bras and even sticky bras, you have plenty of solid options for your single-strap and strapless needs.

Sports Bras

Shopping for a sports bra is another kind of art, specifically because you’re adding in the element of movement while still looking to feel supported and comfortable. There are two main types of sports bras to look for: encapsulation in the form of cups and compression, which come in a variety of shapes and pressures, to keep your breasts held tightly to the chest.

High-Impact Sports Bras

For higher impact workouts, you want to pay even more attention to how well you stay supported when jumping, running, or any other intense movements. A sports bra with thick straps, like a racerback or a similar shape, is going to give you the most support.

Bralettes

On the other end of the spectrum, bralettes are a wardrobe essential that offer light to medium support. They’re often the most comfortable. Most don’t have wires, and often no seams either, making them a great option for low-impact lounging as well as styling under outfits.

Free People Adella Bralette

Best Lacy Bralette on Amazon

Free People’s Adella Bralette is a cult favorite bra that the brand makes year after year in an array of colors. It has some light encapsulation and a thick lace band around the bottom, which doesn’t offer a ton of structure, but is more supportive than many other lacy bralettes tend to be. The two straps, although thin, also help in that area — one strap goes straight back while the other crosses behind. The back of the bra is a soft, stretchy, thick band of material that feels substantial. It’s the perfect bra for layering under just about everything — bodysuits, V-neck tops, dresses, and button-downs. It comes in handy, especially in the summertime.

Cosabella Say Never Balconette Bra

Best Balconette Style on Amazon

The Cosabella Say Never Balconette Bra is the kind of bra that is great for everyday wear but still feels a little fancy. It’s a balconette shape, which means there is wired support under the breasts but the cup is cut more horizontally at the top, rather than in a triangle shape or plunging style. This can be worn with any top that is a little lower cut, note quite a deep V-neck. The top of the bra and the straps are both a stretchy type of lace, which contributes to it feeling like a fancy bra for everyday wear.

Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra

Best Bra with Front Closure on Amazon

Spanx’s Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra is a go-to option for fuller busts and those looking for strong, all-day support. Many super supportive bras have thick back closures, which is great for keeping things in place, but aren’t always the easiest to put on or the most comfortable to wear. A front hook allows you to put it on in a flash without sacrificing one bit of support. Also, the thick straps distribute the support more evenly and comfortably, so you won’t get any pinching around the armpit area throughout the day.

Running Girl Sports Bra

Most Affordable Amazon Sports Bra

Running Girl Sports Bra is one of the many sports bras I bought from Amazon during the height of the pandemic and working out from home. Turns out, I may never go back. This fabric is super soft — soft enough to feel comfortable in, even when you’re not working out — and the sturdy, criss-crossed straps across the back are both a fun detail and an extra source of security.

La Perla Souple Push-Up Bra

Best Luxury Bra on Amazon

La Perla Souple Push-Up Bra is one of Amazon’s best luxury bra options. It has a classic shape with smaller sized adjustable straps and a lacy back closure. The cups have padding on the inside for a push-up bra fit. The fabric is where the true luxury is, featuring a blend of cotton, elastane, and nylon, which makes for a bra that is stretchy, soft and strong.

Niidor Adhesive Bra

Best Amazon Sticky Bra

Niidor’s Adhesive Bra is one of Amazon’s most highly rated sticky bras. This is not the kind of bra you wear for support, but the kind of bra you wear out of necessity. It works best with strapless or backless dresses and tops — or anything that’s slinky and would be dangerous to wear braless. It comes with sticky adhesives to make sure it stays put and you can choose your bra cup size so that the cup covers the most real estate without getting in the way of your outfit. One Amazon reviewer said: “It stayed in place all day, even while playing outdoors with a toddler, and I forgot I was wearing it.”

Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra

Best Amazon Strapless Bra for Full Busts

Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Underwire Bra is a very good strapless option that offers more support than a sticky bra. It has the classic strapless style with underwire structure and full-coverage cups. The hook-and-eye closure in the back is thick and supportive with four clasps for optimal support. There’s also a small bit of silicone lining inside the cup at both the top and bottom to help the bra stay secure without pinching your skin in the process. This is the kind of bra you might not wear every day, but when you need a bra without straps that get in the way, you need it.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

Best Amazon Wireless Bra

Rather than rely on that underwire, this bra from Bali uses flexible foam cups for encapsulation. The shoulder straps are a nice, middle-of-the-road size for comfortable support, and the band has a stretchy fit around your bust line. One Amazon reviewer put it best: “This is probably not the bra I will wear to seduce the prince into taking me to the ball. But I’ll wear it just about every other day.”

Chantelle High-Impact Sports Bra

Best Amazon Bra for High-Impact Workouts

Chantelle High Impact Sports Bra has all the features you need for high-impact movement with optimized support: thick straps, moderate encapsulation and compression, plus a fitted band. The back is a cut-out racerback, meaning it has the pull and support of a racerback, but with a nice, airy cut-out to make the whole thing feel more breathable. The fabric is a super-soft combination of nylon and elastane, with no itchy or pinchy parts to disrupt your workout. It is lightweight, breathable, and the sports bra you’ll want to wear every time you workout.

Under Armour UA Infinity High Sports Bra

Best All-Around Sports Bra on Amazon

Under Armour’s UA Infinity High Sports Bra is one of our favorite go-tos because it works with so many shapes and sizes. It has all of the essentials that a sports bra needs, especially the combination of encapsulated cups and compression support. The thick racerback straps won’t budge and also won’t dig into your skin while you move. It’s made with a sweat-wicking fabric — Under Armour’s speciality — and is also designed with smart, lightweight pockets to air out sweat and keep you cool. The breathable bits are at the top and on the back near the closure.

Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bra

Best Amazon Bra for Less Than $10

People on Amazon are fully obsessed with the Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bra, and who could blame them? For something supportive, comfy, and $8 — $8! — it’s the kind of bra you won’t feel bad about wearing day after day. It’s an especially great bra to wear during the warmer months or if you’re the type of person who hates feeling sweaty around their breasts during the day. The fabric is light and the bra has airy pockets for all-day breathability. One Amazon reviewer says, “Finally, a bra that feels like you aren’t wearing one at all! It is soft and breathable when exercising as the style has the little “vent” on the bottom middle front. This same vent-like material is all around the back as well.”

Wacoal at Ease Contour T-Shirt Bra

Best Amazon T-shirt Bra

Wacoal at Ease Contour T-Shirt Bra is a classic bra, in a classic color, for your everyday, no-frills needs. The cups are made with a blend of foam and stretch fabric for support and coverage that feels soft to the touch. The band and straps are flexible and sit comfortably under both T-shirts and sweaters. The band around the bottom is also seamless for maximum comfort. It’s another Amazon customer favorite: “The elastic on this bra is its outstanding feature. It stretches so easily that securing the three hook and eye closures are a breeze. The bra itself is light weight and barely feels like I have a bra on!”

Playtex Nursing Bra

Best Amazon Bra for Nursing

Playtex’s Nursing Bra comes through in every new mom’s time of need, and it’s inexpensive enough to not make you feel any type of way when it inevitably gets…messy. The fit is soft and supportive, while the functionality is all in the straps, which close at the front. The bra can come on and off with one hand quickly, an absolute necessity for moms. The fit is meant to be flexible in order to take you through all of the body changes that come with motherhood — no need to get new bras for every season of your baby’s life. Or yours, for that matter.

Kindred Bravely Seamless Nursing Bra

Best Seamless Nursing Bra on Amazon

Kindred Bravely Seamless Nursing Bra is another beloved option that gets all of its comfort and flexibility from the seamless construction. The substantial band around the bottom, as well as the hook-and-eye closure in the back give you support, but without feeling constricted. You can unhook both straps from the front and you can also adjust how the straps fit in the back.

True & Co. True Body Convertible Strap Bra

Best Convertible Strap Bra on Amazon

True & Co. True Body Convertible Strap Bra is for people who only want to wear a bralette, but wish it had a little more support. Enter True & Co.’s masterpiece, which was another one of my favorite pandemic purchases. The fabric is silky soft and the cup encapsulation is light — there’s a place for each breast to go but they don’t feel like they are stuck in some sort of wildly uncomfortable cage. You can keep the shoulder straps the traditional way or you can change them to be racerback, whatever your heart desires.

Spanx Bra-Llelujah Bralette

Most Supportive Bralette on Amazon

If you have been sleeping on the Spanx line of wardrobe essentials, it is time to wake up to it. Spanx Bra-Llelujah Bralette is indeed a bralette, but with support we all crave. It is wireless and non-padded — re: no pinching — but the cups are molded for a comfortable fit and the straps are thick, giving you the lift and security where other bralettes could not. The way the straps fit on the shoulders and around the back is meant to fit snuggly against your skin without digging in.

Savage x Fenty Romantic Unlined Balconette Bra

Best Unlined Bra on Amazon

Savage x Fenty Romantic Unlined Balconette Bra is exactly the kind of bra to get when you just want something sexy. It has underwire cups for support, but the fact that it is unlined means that there’s a little more, ahem, exposure while you’re wearing it. It’s black and lacy, which is essentially a requirement for a bra that calls itself romantic. It comes in a whole range of sizes, in missy and in curvy, so that every bust type can wear it. Because it’s part of the Savage x Fenty line, there’s also a set of matching underwear and other pieces of lingerie to go with it.

La Perla Souple Non-Wired Bra

Best Non-Wired Bra on Amazon

La Perla’s Souple Non-Wired Bra looks fancy, but it feels crazy comfortable. The cups are made from a cotton jersey fabric, famous for being lightweight and breathable, but feature a sexy lacing above. Plus, there aren’t any wires to stifle you. This number from La Perla is terrific for wearing every day in the warmer months when you want some support, but not nothing too thick or heavy to weigh you down.

Blulu Bandeau Bralette

Best Bandeau Bralette on Amazon

Blulu Bandeau Bralette is a wardrobe essential, similar to a LBD or a white cami. It’s not the bra to turn to for incredible support, but it is the bra to reach for when you need a little something special. It’s perfect for layering under tank tops and dresses in the summer, and this one comes in a pack of four so you have an option for every type of shirt or dress that you’re pairing it with. You’ll be grateful your underwear drawer has them.

La Perla Comfort Zone Bralette

Most Comfortable Bralette on Amazon

We’d bet that the La Perla Comfort Zone Bralette is the most luxurious bralette you will ever buy. It makes for the perfect gift — for you, for someone you love and another one for you. It is certainly pricey at $240, but it’s the kind of bra that makes you feel like a whole new person every time you wear it. Constructed with a stretchy, soft combination of cotton and elastane, it has a simple form: Seamless, non-wired, unlined and unpadded. It basically feels like you’re wearing nothing.

