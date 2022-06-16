Amazon Fashion Prime Day 2022 Deals: Here’s What We Know So Far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon just announced its dates for Prime Day 2022 and you bet we’re already on the lookout for some of the fashion items that might go on sale this year. Prime Day will run for 48 hours, starting on July 12 and ending July 13, giving us just under a month to get ready for a full wardrobe refresh. And maybe, while we’re at it, we’ll go through our closets and donate all of the stuff we aren’t really wearing anymore to make room for that new stuff.

There’s never really a bad time to stock up on basics, but there are some times that are better…like Prime Day, for example. The beauty of a wardrobe staple is that you can wear it with nearly anything in your closet and Amazon Prime Day is the most opportune time to get those basics in check. Prime Day’s discounted prices make it so much easier to justify three versions of your favorite everyday tank top. You can also look ahead to fall, where you might be able to get a great new designer sweater or jacket at a deep discount. It can feel counterintuitive to shop for clothes out of season, but that’s kind of the point: Because people aren’t necessarily shopping for coats in the summer, you’re increasing your chances of getting a good deal.

During Prime Day 2021, there were super steals on everyday clothes, like jeans and bras. (Amazon also has great selection of bras for large busts.) For that whole loading up on basics idea, we’re looking specifically for our favorite white tees to buy on Amazon and trendy straight-leg jeans you can dress up or down. There were also some steep discounts on mid-season summer clothes, which can be a really fun wardrobe refresh as the heat blazes on.

Check back for deals we’re expecting on swimsuits, sandals, summer pants and summer dresses. In case you missed it, Amazon has low-key become one of our favorite places to shop for workout clothes for women and athleisure styles, too. We’ll be on the prowl for some of the best leggings from Amazon, as well as some of the most supportive sports bras on Amazon.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will begin on July 12 and continue through July 13. It’s 48 hours of one huge, rolling sale. In preparation for those two days, Amazon starts slowly revealing things that are on sale as a lead up.

What Type of Fashion Deals Can We Expect to See This Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon clothing deals: Amazon’s clothing deals last year really set high expectations for what we might get this year. There were a ton of dresses on sale, from wedding guest-approved Alice + Olivia styles to Astr label dresses you could wear every summer weekend. Some of last year’s best Prime Day fashion deals included Levi’s denim, which is worth every discounted penny, in our humble opinion.

To prep ourselves for the savings to come, we pulled some of the best early fashion deals you can shop now. Stay tuned closer to the big 48 hours in July for an update on what’s discounted even further so you can secure the best deal possible.

JW PEI Ruby Shoulder Bag

Shoulder bags are an essential style accessory for this summer, far surpassing the crossbody bag for any and all summer activities. This JW PEI Ruby shoulder bag is simple, chic, and looks as good going to work as it does to happy hour.

JW PEI Ruby Shoulder Bag $99 $76.49 Buy Now

La Perla Silk Camisole

Amazon has these luxury fashion gems hiding in plain sight, and this La Perla silk cami is one such gem. It’s really a multifunctional piece, too. It looks cool and understated for a date when paired with jeans and heels, or you can wear it under a blazer for the workday.

La Perla Silk Camisole $137 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Bikini Panties

A three pack of Calvin Klein bikini panties are about as smart of a Prime Day purchase as one could ever hope to make. And practical, too. They’re cotton, they’re comfy, and they are coming in hot to replace any underwear that’s fading fast.

Calvin Klein Bikini Panties $17.50 - $37.53 Buy Now

Vanity Fair Smoothing Bra

Vanity Fair’s Smoothing Bra is a strong and supportive everyday bra for those with large busts. It’s made with super soft fabric, so you won’t feel trapped in a cage all day long, and it wears nicely under tighter fitting tees.

Vanity Fair Smoothing Bra $15.84 - $70.13 Buy Now

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans

You never can and never will go wrong with a pair of Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans — on sale or not. They are the perfect jean for summer, especially in this medium wash with a cropped fit. Style it with white tees and shoes of all persuasions.

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans $39.99 - $69.99 Buy Now