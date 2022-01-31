Hands Down, These Are The 20 Best Leggings You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

At this point, leggings have essentially become wardrobe staples. Now considered perfectly acceptable to wear beyond the gym, they can complement many outfits and are offered in various styles built to accommodate whatever the day may hold. And the best part is you can order some truly amazing options on Amazon, which is especially exciting for Prime members who are able to get their new favorite leggings to their door in just a few days.

As for the types of leggings you may want in your wardrobe, there are some key silhouettes to consider. For fitness enthusiasts of all kinds, there’s workout leggings. These come in a range of styles, so when choosing the right pair, it’s important to consider how you’ll be exercising in them. Leggings made for high-impact workouts will often feature extra-compressive materials to ensure they stay put and boost circulation during long-distance runs or other demanding routines (such as those seen in CrossFit or Barry’s Bootcamp). Meanwhile, styles for low-impact workouts (like yoga or pilates) typically offer more flexibility as you move through down dog or warrior poses.

If you plan to mostly wear your leggings for everyday outings, there are less sporty and more fashion-driven options that are better suited for this. Shapewear brands like Spanx offer pairs designed to be just as flattering as your favorite pair of jeans, complete with smoothing tummy control waistbands and sleek finishes like faux leather that are great for pairing with heels and an oversized blazer. A growing number of luxury brands are also getting in on the legging game and selling their stunning products on the Amazon Luxury store.

And for anyone who needs a legging simply for binge watching Netflix or doing chores at home, look no further than the lounge legging. In this case, skip styles featuring tummy control and look for options made of jersey, a material that’s super breathable, lightweight and non-at-all constricting.

Below, we’ve rounded up the 20 best Amazon leggings in every category. Whether you’re shopping for something new or looking to upgrade your current closet staples, there’s something here for you.

Leggings, but make ’em fashion. That’s exactly what Rodarte has done with this stunning pair that features bright fuchsia florals over a stark black background. These are still super stretchy and feature a high-rise waist. Rodarte makes a matching top to consider, however these would look equally amazing paired with a black top and leather jacket.

Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings If you haven’t tried the leggings from this iconic shapewear brand, you’re truly missing out. These faux-leather leggings feature a white stripe down the side, which is great if you’re hoping to elongate the appearance of your legs (and who isn’t?). They also have a built-in contoured waistline for an ultra-flattering effect.

Seasum Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants

Meet the butt-sculpting tights that set TikTok aflame. Seasum’s yoga pants are intended to remove the appearance of cellulite while lifting and sculpting your backside.

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

Whether you’re hoping to stay warm while commuting to yoga or heading to brunch, these fleece-lined leggings by 90 Degree will do the trick. They’re also super stretchy, soft and come in lots of different colors that will pair well with your favorite sneakers or booties.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

In addition to featuring pockets (the greatest gift of all!), these yoga pants from The Gym People are super cozy. They have a super high waist, as well as an ultra-stretchy fit that doesn’t become see-through as you move. Finally, they offer just the right amount of compression so you feel secure and supported.

Sunzel Workout Leggings

If you like patterns but want to keep them muted, these black-on-black animal print leggings from Sunzel are here to answer your call. Great for workouts, they’re sweat-wicking and have four-way stretch capabilities to ensure your movements never feel limited.

Bandier x All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging

A high-performance legging that’s uber-chic? Say hello to the Bandier x All Access Center Stage pocket legging. Made of 50% nylon and 50% spandex, it’s super shape-sculpting and features a classic camouflage pattern outlined with neon yellow stitching.

The Rue Crossover Lifestyle Legging

The Rue’s leggings are available in a large range of sizes and made to be flattering for many different body types. This super-soft style has a flattering crossover waistband and is intended more for lounging or low-impact workouts than extreme exercise.

Perfect Moment Women’s Cable Underwear Legging

Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings

This sleek faux-leather style from Retro Gong is one of the best leggings you can buy and is perfect for going out. These are high-waisted and have a tummy-control panel. Pair them with heels and a sparkly top to complete the look.

Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings Made of lightweight jersey material, these Felina leggings are meant for lounging but still look polished. They're super breathable and come in a pack of two that includes both navy and charcoal options.

For the best leggings that are as pretty as they are durable, Voeons has you covered. Able to retain its shape quite well, this style from the brand was created with movement in mind but is still cozy enough for lounging.

These SweatyRocks leggings look super sporty thanks to their sheer mesh inserts that help boost airflow. They’re also sweat-wicking and perfect for even your toughest workouts.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Leggings Under Armour HeatGear leggings are meant to keep you warm while working out in cold conditions. They're incredibly form-fitting, which provides coverage and holds in heat. The material also works to wick away moisture and allow for ample movement.

Adidas High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights Hit the gym with these Adidas leggings that feature the classic Three Stripes logo down each leg. They include a flattering high waistband and come in a range of colors and sizes.

The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

These top-selling yoga pants come in a pretty marbled pattern that features a white background with gray and black detailing.

Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Capris

True to their name, these Yogalicious leggings are perfect for low-impact workouts. Thanks to their capri-length silhouette and summery color selection, they’re also great to have on deck for warm-weather outings. In fact, you may find them to be so comfortable, you’ll be tempted to buy them in a few different hues.

Just My Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri

Another great capri style, these cute leggings from Just My Size are built to fit a range of body types. They’re available in a few different colorways with a cool contrast detail at the leg and are incredibly breathable.

Ocean High-Waisted Yoga Leggings

These high-waisted leggings from Ocean are stretchy enough for yoga but sweat-wicking enough for even your most intense run. They also offer a lot of support and come in the prettiest shade of green.

GeeGo Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings

Stay cozy and warm with these fleece-lined leggings courtesy of GeeGo. They’re ideal for wearing under your heavier snow gear or just for lounging around the house. That said, if you need to venture outdoors on a cold, blustery day, these won’t let you down.

