The 25 Best Lingerie Pieces on Amazon for Every Occasion and Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for lingerie can feel like an intimidating task. Historically, most lingerie has been pricey and associated with ads that promote a singular body type — often one’s that’s tall and ultra-slim — leaving many women to dismiss the lacy market altogether. But lucky for all of us, in 2022, lingerie has made great progress in accessibility and inclusion — and the market is booming.

Not only have a range of affordably priced yet quality lingerie brands emerged, but they’re also now available to shop via Amazon, so you can get pieces to your door within two days if you’re a Prime member, free of charge. Included on the e-tailer’s site are top labels like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie label and Khloe Kardashian’s Good American company, both of which carry a range of sleek styles for all shapes and sizes. The online marketplace even houses classic affordable underwear brands like Natori and Hanky Panky, as well as high-end labels including La Perla, Fleur du Mal and Kiki De Montparnasse.

Whether you’re looking for a sexy special occasion set, a romantic lace bodysuit, standalone panties or an everyday bra, you can find it all on Amazon’s lingerie section. You can even find luxury robes, silky PJ sets and the best bodysuits. Whether you want to go for luxe industry names or find top-rated pieces on a budget, Amazon has a style for whatever “sexy” means to you.

Lingerie is for everyone, and it shouldn’t be reserved for just Valentine’s Day. It’s a form of self-care to look and feel good, even if it’s just for yourself. Celebrate your body with our picks of the 25 best pieces of lingerie on Amazon, ahead.

Fleur du Mal Frankie Lace Bone Balconette Bra

Fleur du Mal’s intricate lace silhouettes and designs are romantic, sexy, luxurious and provocative. The brand screams French romance, and the vintage-inspired Frankie Lace Bone balconette bra is a customer favorite. Don’t forget the matching Frankie lace panties to complete the set. They’re adjustable for a low or high-rise fit.

Fleur du Mal Frankie Lace Boned Balconette Bra $195 Buy Now

Thistle and Spire Sidney Thong Teddy

Offered in sizes XS to XL, the Sidney Thong Teddy from Thistle and Spire is a multimedia set including lace, sheer, velvet and mesh accents. The brand celebrates all body types and sexualities, and this style is the perfect underwear drawer gem for when you’re looking to turn up the heat in the bedroom.

Thistle and Spire Sidney Thong Teddy $98 Buy Now

Savage x Fenty Caged Lace Unlined Bra

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line has not only become beloved for its bold, bright and edgy styles, but also for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Caged Lace Unlined bra is the perfect pick for when you want to let the girls relax, featuring moderate support and a sexy floss body wrap. While you’re at it, score the Caged Lace skirt to complete the set.

Savage x Fenty Caged Lace Unlined Bra $59 Buy Now

Flora Nikrooz Sestina Silky Island Set

Sexy pajamas are considered lingerie, too. The Flora Nikrooz Sestina Silky Island set feels like a simple tank and shorts but looks like a high fashion outfit you can sleep in. The criss-cross back makes the top completely non-conforming so you can move freely while you sleep, while the peak-a-boo lace adds a romantic touch. It’s the perfect vacation pajamas to elevate your experience.

Flora Nikrooz Sestina Silky Island Set $68 Buy Now

Skarlett Blue Entice Balconette Bra

Skarlett Blue is one of our favorite lingerie brands you can buy on Amazon because it feels like super luxurious lingerie at a fraction of the cost. The Entice balconette bra is a classic style that lifts, supports, smooths and just looks sexy. Complete the set with the coordinating Entice thong for just over $20.

Skarlett Blue Entice Balconette Bra $64 Buy Now

Shein Sexy Lace Bra and Panty Set

A set this sexy that only costs $16 for both the bra and panties seems too good to be true. Complete with edgy strappy details and romantic lace, Shein’s Sexy lace bra and panty set has over 5,000 four-star reviews on Amazon. Some customers mention it does run a tad small, so you may want to size up.

Shein Sexy Lace Bra and Panty Set $15-$16 Buy Now

Cosabella Magnolia Teddy

When it comes to lingerie, lace teddy bodysuits are an effortless option you can hang out in. With Cosabella’s Magnolia teddy, there are no uncomfortable straps digging into your bod. The relaxed-fit one-piece with adjustable straps is the perfect bedroom pick that will boost your confidence and comfort level. You get a full coverage fit with lace mesh.

Cosabella Magnolia Teddy $91-$145 Buy Now

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong

On the market since 1977, Hanky Panky simply wins in the underwear category. In fact, many customers who wear Hanky Panky say they can’t wear anything else. Hanky Panky’s Signature Lace Original Rise thong offers the perfect lacy comfort that feels like a second skin without pulling, digging or rolling over. Trust us, you’re going to want to buy the three pack.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong $69 Buy Now

Bluebella Skylar Bodysuit

Bluebella bodysuits have a cult following. The high-rise bottom on the Skylar silhouette elongates the legs, while the plunging V-neck nails sexy cool-girl vibes. The lace mesh design with sequin accents makes this a special-occasion piece for anyone’s underwear drawer.

Bluebella Skylar Bodysuit $44-$46 Buy Now

Verdusa 3-Pack Scalloped Sheer Floor Lace Bras

Bralettes are the new bras in today’s “comfort-is-king” world. They support small-chested women without feeling constricting. This three-pack from Verdusa is worth every penny, especially for those peak-a-boo bra outfits. Consider these bralettes you’ll want to show off.

Verdusa 3-Pack Scalloped Sheer Floor Lace Bras $16 Buy Now

Warner’s Easy Does It No Dig Bra

Riding the comfort wave, Warner’s Easy Does It No Dig bra does exactly what its name implies. It’s so wearable, you likely won’t even notice you have it on it throughout the day. Plus, the v-dip silhouette offers a casual cleavage moment so you can still feel sexy.

Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Bra $18-$51 Buy Now

Journelle Romy Demi Bra

Journelle is a leader in the lingerie category and a ShopBop favorite. The Romy Demi bra is a subtly sexy moment that you can get away with under a tee and jeans. Don’t forget the matching thong, too!

Journelle Romy Demi Bra $78 Buy Now

Eberyjey Iona The Love Me Robe

If a robe could have a red carpet moment, it would be Eberjey’s Iona Love Me piece. This isn’t your get-out-of-the-shower-and-throw-on-a-robe option (although it could be that, too). It’s a dress-to-impress sexy and stylish topper that makes you feel like royalty in the bedroom. The brand makes the best pajamas on Amazon, and this robe lives up to the rave reviews.

Eberyjey Iona The Love Me Robe $56 Buy Now

Good American Chunky Rib Tank Thong Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian launched her Good American line during a time when curvy women needed it. While it’s known for offering great denim for all sizes, we can’t help but love the brand’s bodysuits, too. The Chunky Rib tank is a thong-style bodysuit that hugs and smooths in all the right places. Plus, you’ll avoid visible panty lines or the fear of coming untucked thanks to its seamless support.

Good American Chunky Rib Tank Thong Bodysuit $55 Buy Now

Kiki De Montparnasse Coquette Soft Bra

When you’re looking for supermodel-approved lingerie, Kiki De Montparnasse should be one of the first labels that comes to mind. The Coquette Soft bra offers causal support with a mesh lining and floral lace design. It has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure to keep the look simple, sexy and classic.

Kiki De Montparnasse Coquette Soft Bra $175 Buy Now

Cosabella Sicilia Babydoll G-String Set

There’s nothing comfier than a Babydoll chemise in the lingerie world. It hugs your body up top and billows at the waist for a universally flattering fit that shows off a little cleavage. We love that the Sicilia from Cosabella comes with a G-string to complete the look.

Cosabella Sicilia Babydoll G-String Set $71-$150 Buy Now

AvidLove One-Piece Lingerie

This AvidLove bodysuit is Amazon’s number one bestseller in the lingerie category. It has over 26,000 near-perfect reviews. One buyer said, “I am blown away by this lace bodysuit. I have a big butt and this suit is very flattering.” We love that it goes up to a size 4X.

AvidLove One-Piece Lingerie $13-$17 Buy Now

Free People Adella Bralette

The Adella silhouette is basically a Free People icon at this point. The multi-strap piece is dainty yet bold with laser-cut lace that lifts and supports without underwire. The Adella comes in a few different dress styles too, but the standalone bralette is the perfect warm-weather crop top that hugs in all the right places.

Free People Adella Bralette $26-$86 Buy Now

Soly Hux 4-Piece Set

A four-piece set for under $30? We’re sold. This robe, shorts, bralette and panties combo from Soly Hux has over 19,000 near-perfect Amazon reviews and comes in a range of colorways to suit any style. One reviewer said, “Overall the set exceeded my expectations with quality and comfort considering the steal of a price.”

Soly Hux 4 Piece Set $23-$36 Buy Now

Kaei & Shi See-Through Lace Lingerie

Kaei & Shi’s sheer lace bodysuit looks like luxury lingerie for under $20. The lace terry is delicate and stretchy with adjustable straps for a custom fit. The lace pattern is placed perfectly around the belly area to make every part of you feel sexy. Plus, it has enough coverage to be worn under a blazer and with denim.

Kaei & Shi See-Through Lace Lingerie $18 Buy Now

Elomi Sachi Underwire Babydoll Chemise

Elomi’s Sachi babydoll chemise is a plus-size Amazon favorite. It’s made with stretchy mesh for premium comfort and four-panel bra cups that lift and separate. The sexy straps create a nice accent to the supportive top.

Elomi Sachi Underwire Babydoll Chemise $72-$80 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Thong

You can never go wrong with a Calvin Klein underwear moment. It’s the best Saturday morning “lingerie” that screams comfortable, cool, casual and sexy. Calvins just hit different and belongs in everyone’s underwear drawer.

Calvin Klein Cotton Thong $14-$27 Buy Now

Maidenform Natural Boost Demi Bra

The Natural Boost demi bra from underwear veteran Maidenform has over 2,000 perfect reviews and is available in an array of sizes to fit many busts. You get a subtle lift with smoothing support for an everyday favorite.

Maidenform Natural Boost Demi Bra $12-$29 Buy Now

DLsave Lace Bodysuit

You can never go wrong with another lace bodysuit added to your collection. This style from DLsave has over 17,000 perfect Amazon reviews and is budget-friendly, priced under $20.

DLsave Lace Bodysuit $17 Buy Now

Natori Full Figure Underwire Bra

We love an unlined lacey bra that’s a step up from a bralette in terms of support. This fan-favorite from Natori is made with a stretchy fabric, plus semi-wide straps and a four-piece cup for full-boob support at all angles. Plus, it just looks sexy.

Natori Full Figure Underwire Bra $42-$76 Buy Now