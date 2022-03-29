The 30 Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is in the air! That means Mother’s Day is around the corner. While you should show your mom appreciation and love all year ‘round, the dedicated holiday to celebrate her is May 8. Mother’s Day is the one day of the year that makes her feel extra special, especially when she gets to open something that will make her smile.

But the idea of nailing down the perfect gift for mom can be overwhelming, especially when scrolling through the endless pit of the internet. What does she need? What does she want? Will she use this item, or will it collect dust? All sorts of questions arise, and gift-giving decision fatigue kicks in.

This year, Amazon has a wider selection than ever before, and with fast shipping and a few clicks, your Mother’s Day shopping will be crossed off your to-do list in no time.

The different types of gifts to give your mom on Amazon

The best Mother’s Day gifts require some thought, as they should relate to items she enjoys. Think creative and unique gifts you can find on Amazon for the mom who has everything to thoughtful and sentimental gifts like custom or personalized items for the mom who wants nothing. Whether she’s into cool and trendy items that are popular on Instagram, low key luxury, spa gifts for pampering and relaxation, wellness gifts or even tech, Amazon has it all. The massive marketplace is your one-stop shop for gift giving for all moms everywhere. You’re bound to find some of the best gifts for women, with our help.

Ahead, we’ve narrowed down the endless selection to bring you the absolute 30 best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon to consider. Whether you’re buying for your stepmom, boyfriend’s mom, a new mom, a young mom or any other type of maternal figure, you’ll find the right fit here. Even if you’re looking to find something at the last-minute, crushing the Mother’s Day gift-giving game is possible with the perks of being a Prime member with one day shipping.

Happy shopping!

Tirrinia Wine Tote

Consider this her new favorite picnic “basket.” But instead of snacks, it carries wine. It looks like a stylish top handle or crossbody bag, but it’s actually insulated to keep her wine chilled and refreshing for spring days and summer nights. If she loves her wine, there’s no doubt this Tirrinia tote will be her new favorite spring accessory.

Tirrinia Wine Tote $33 Buy Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Everybody is looking for a little zen these days. The Vitruvi diffuser dominates the stone diffuser space, turning any room into a calming oasis. It’s quiet and made of stone, which feels fancy and stylish, making this a table top piece of decor with purpose.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser $119 Buy Now

Kimkoo 3-in-1 Face Massager

Self care is a priority, especially during stressful days. This three-piece face massaging set from Kimkoo has a myriad of benefits for her skin and mind. The practice of facial massaging has been used in spas for decades and become a new at-home skin care essential thanks to social media.

Kimkoo 3-in-1 Face Massager $19 $12 Buy Now

Benchmark Bouquets Flowers

Did you know you can order fresh flowers right from Amazon? Prime members get overnight shipping, making these buds from Benchmark Bouquets as fresh as ever. Each bouquet has a farmer and story behind it, so you can feel good about supporting a small business. Just like when ordering from a florist, you can write a custom note to accompany this gift, too.

Benchmark Bouquets Flowers $45 Buy Now

Le Creuset Cast Iron Braiser

Le Creuset’s cast iron series is pretty much the holy grail of any kitchen. If she loves to cook and doesn’t own one yet, let this be her year. The brand brings superior heat retention and will last forever. It’s a timeless kitchen essential she’ll be obsessed with from first cook.

reatiler

Le Creuset Cast Iron Braiser $349 Buy Now

Juniper Ridge Incense Set

Incense is a home essential, especially when the weather gets warmer and you can start opening windows. Juniper Ridge makes luxe smelling sticks that imitate nature and essential oils without overpowering the space. Plus, this set makes one chic-as-heck gift for the hard-to-please mom.

Juniper Ridge Incense Set $65 Buy Now

Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

Moms loves to capture memories. Take some photos off her phone and bring them to real life by gifting her the Kodak Step wireless mobile Mini printer. It’s compatible with iOS, Android and other bluetooth devices so she can print those memories instantly and hang them across the refrigerator. It’s a cute, compact device that will actually make use of the hundreds of photos she takes.

retailer

Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer $68 Buy Now

Purism Style Plant Mister

Calling all plant moms. This plant mister from Purism Style will keep those leaves healthy and shiny. Plus, it’s vintage-inspired in design, making this piece double as decor. It’s an ideal tool for anyone that loves indoor gardening.

Purism Style Plant Mister $24 Buy Now

Ugg Tasman Slippers

Uggs are back. The early 2000s iconic boot is hot and happening in all forms. We recommend the Tasman Slippers that she can wear around the house to keep her cozy yet cool through all seasons. Moms of any age will love this nostalgic footwear style.

Ugg Tasman Slippers $89-$124 Buy Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck Kettle

Coffee and tea drinking moms need an efficient kettle that quickly boils water. This gadget is designed for a powerful but precise stream for the optimal pour over flow rate. Plus, the unique design is meant to look cute on any countertop. It comes in a variety of colors from neutrals to pink and metallics to match any kitchen.

Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck Kettle $188 Buy Now

Joolies Organic Dates

Chocolates are out, and dates are in. Not only does the packaging on Joolie’s organic dates make this the cutest gift, but the goodies inside are also a super sweet snack that she won’t feel guilty indulging in. They’re a nutrient-dense superfruit packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them a healthy alternative to sugary snacks.

Joolies Organic Dates $21 Buy Now

JBL Clip 4

JBL can do no wrong in the audio world. This tiny clip over device packs a strong punch for its size. It’s lightweight and easy to carry for hikes, picnics, beach hangs and more. The audio is clear and concise and beats out any competitor in terms of quality at this size.

retailer

JBL Clip 4 $79 Buy Now

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking

Whether she’s a fan of the Netflix show based around the book or is starting to love to cook more, this book is a kitchen essential. It highlights the basics of yummy flavors with tips on how to balance them, along with recipe ideas that will become repeats with a personal touch.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking $16 Buy Now

Herbivore Botanicals Soak and Soften Set

Every busy mom needs some R&R. When she can’t sneak away for a vacay, an at-home bath for 15 minutes is the next best thing. Herbivore brings the spa home with its soak and soften set that feels luxe in the moment with soft skin to follow.

Herbivore Botanicals Soak and Soften Set $42 Buy Now

Tea Forte Gift Set

Tea Forte makes some of the best herbal teas in the game and has become an Amazon favorite thanks to its pyramid tea bags. This sampler set from the brand has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews, making it basically a fail-proof gift. Flavors range from apricot amaretto to blueberry merlot, cherry cosmo, kiwi lime ginger and mojito marmalade. Plus, the presentation of this box makes it the perfect gift.

Tea Forte Gift Set $34 Buy Now

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

At this point, we consider the Zyllion shiatsu back and neck massager an Amazon icon. (Name another product that has almost 42,000 near-perfect reviews, we’ll wait.) Whether she’s stressed or just wants to feel good at home, this gadget brings a ton of comfort and relief, similar to a fancy expensive massage chair. It has 3D kneading capabilities for a deep tissue massage along with a heating and AC feature.

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $64 Buy Now

Y-Stop Hammock Chair Macrame Swing

Porch hangs are about to get so much more fun with this best-selling hammock chair macrame swing. The bohemian style adds flair to the space and has a 100% cotton design that’s both sturdy and comfortable. The best part is that the swing can easily be moved from the porch to a balcony, under a tree and more.

Y-Stop Hammock Chair Macrame Swing $79 $69 Buy Now

Joy Jolt White Wine Glasses

If she’s not drinking white wine out of this square design mug, she’s doing it wrong. Not really, but sipping out of these Joy Jolt glasses is far more fun. Snag this set of two and pair it with a fancy Pinot Grigio if you’re feeling extra generous.

Joy Jolt White Wine Glasses $18 Buy Now

Jonathan Adler Ripple Placements

Moms who throw dinner parties will love these cute designer placements from Jonathan Adler. The sleek designs instantly elevate any table, making for an Insta-worthy moment.

retailer

Jonathan Adler Ripple Placements $128 Buy Now

Mom’s One Line a Day: A Five Year Memory Book

This Mother’s Day gift is for the new and expecting moms. A beautiful keepsake for her thoughts and documenting her little one’s milestones, the book includes full-in lines for every day of the first five years of her baby’s life. It saves special memories that she’ll cherish forever, while requiring a lot less upkeep than maintaining an extensive journal or scrapbook.

Mom's One Line a Day: A Five Year Memory Book $16 Buy Now

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

We consider this gadget a unique gift hack for busy moms. It’s a bluetooth tracker that you can put on literally anything. If she’s always losing her keys, bags or anything else, she can secure the Tile Mate and track her belongings directly from her phone.

reatiler

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $24 Buy Now

Hannah Design Custom Sterling Silver Stacking Rings

Custom name rings are sweet daily reminders of her babies, no matter what age they are. These sterling silver rings are customizable and handmade for an extra special touch. Plus, they ship in one to two business days, so you can get them in time for Mother’s Day. By purchasing them, you’ll also be supporting a small company.

Hannah Design Custom Sterling Silver Stacking Rings $26 Buy Now

Apple Airpods Pro

We file Apple Airpods under items everybody should own. They make life much easier for phone calls and walks and runs and travels far more enjoyable. The Pros come with superior audio quality and Apple’s M1 chip that makes connection and setup a breeze (so she won’t have to call you to learn how to work them).

Apple Airpods Pro $249 $197 Buy Now

Bala Bangles

If you haven’t heard of the trendy fitness gadget that basically broke the internet, let us explain. A Gwyneth Paltrow-approved wellness gift that took off after a Shark Tank episode, Bala’s Bangles are stylish wrist or ankle weights that add a little strength training to your daily walks, jogs or errand runs. Customers love them not only for their cute aesthetic but also because they’re super smooth, soft and won’t irritate the skin.

retailer

Bala Bangles $48-$65 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Spending hours styling your hair is all fun and games when you don’t have babies running around. Mom life is all about multitasking, which is why the iconic Revlon One-Step hair dryer is a mom-must-have. It’s basically a blowout tool that dries and styles your hair in a single step. Both our editors and over 24,000 Amazon reviewers give it their seal of approval.

retailer

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer $59 $32 Buy Now

Le Chateau Red Wine Decanter

Red wine just hits different when it’s served out of a fancy decanter. This one from Le Chateau aerates the wine so it can reach its fullest potential for smooth, crisp and full-bodied flavor. Plus, it makes for a great table scape during any dinner party.

Le Chateau Red Wine Decanter $62 $49 Buy Now

Yeti Rambler

It’s hard to top the ergonomics and insulation of Yeti anything. That’s why the Rambler makes a great gift for soccer moms or anyone else who’s always on the go. It’s dishwasher safe, with a leak proof cap so accidents won’t turn into painful messes. It’s easy to clean, drink and hold.

Yeti Rambler $30 Buy Now

Boy Smells LES Candle

Candles are a fail-proof gift idea. But some are better than others. Boy Smells makes unique and creative scents that will elevate any room. This one is made from coconut and beeswax for a clean, fifty hour burn.

Boy Smells LES Candle $32 Buy Now

The Honest Company Honest Mama Bump Love Bundle

The Bump Love Bundle from Jessica Alba’s brand The Honest Company is for any expecting moms. This body butter and oil duo is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic and rich in Omega-3s for rich 24-hour moisture that’s suitable for all skin types. It’s made for stretch-mark prone skin and to help support growing bellies.

The Honest Company Honest Mama Bump Love Bundle $34 Buy Now

Capabunga Tote Able Seven-Pocket Farmer’s Market Tote

There are tote bags, and then there’s the Capabunga Farmer’s Market tote. If you couldn’t guess, this bag can handle it all. It’s perfect for trips to the grocery, farmers market, beach days, picnics and more. It has six long pockets made for holding bottles, eggs, baguettes or tall veggies and a large central pocket for nonspecific items. It even has an adjustable flower holder on the side of the bag that keeps flowers secure while allowing any water droplets to hit the ground (rather than accumulate inside the bag). It’s made from heavy duty cotton canvas that won’t topple over.

Capabunga Tote Able Seven-Pocket Farmer's Market Tote $52 Buy Now