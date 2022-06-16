Here’s Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Prepare your wallet and your calendar: Amazon just released its Prime Day details for 2022. This year, items from across the digital mega store will be on sale July 12 and 13. We don’t yet have all the specifics for what will be on sale — and how much of a discount — but with Prime Day 2021 deals in mind, we are sure that some of your favorite products will be included. Maybe that means finally splurging on those luxury sheets for your home or nabbing that chic handbag you’ve been eyeing for months.

Amazon Prime Day deals are also, of course, the perfect opportunity for gift buying. Even if you’re not generally the kind of gift giver that preps their goods months in advance, Prime Day deals might just convince you otherwise. Sure, Christmas shopping for your significant other or family members in July might be ahead of the game, but this strategic spending comes with a whole lot of savings — not to mention energy from trying to buy something last minute later in the year. When it comes to online shopping, we are pretty much always in the market for great deals on gifts for men and gifts for women. Special occasions are bound to pop up at some point — it’s best to be prepared.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day started as a celebration: A day of sales to commemorate Amazon’s 20-year anniversary back in 2015. It’s been a staple of summer shopping ever since. If statistics say anything about the future, it seems likely that this Amazon Prime Day will be even bigger than last year’s, when people bought more than 250 million items and spent more than $1.9 billion on small business products.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be a two-day shopping event on July 12 and 13. Prime Day is usually held around mid-July, except for the pandemic Prime Day in 2020, which pushed the day until October. The 48-hour sale is always a bit of a free-for-all, which is why we’re already prepping for expected sales as well as looking at discounted items leading up to those two blessed days.

What Type of Deals Can We Expect to See this Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon fashion deals: Amazon has been coming in hot with its fashion selection recently, and we certainly will be keeping our eyes peeled for any and all sales, whether that means some of our favorite bras on Amazon or our favorite Amazon jeans. Last year, there were major discounts on many of our favorite summer clothes, like Calvin Klein’s lightweight sweaters. This year, we’re hoping to get a hold of some of our the best swimsuits and best sandals you can shop on Amazon. We’ll also be hunting for the best leggings we love from Amazon, because we are pretty much always on the lookout for those.

Amazon beauty deals: Last year, the massively discounted Amazon beauty sale was one of the sales we loved the most. There were steep discounts on coveted skincare and makeup products, like Sunday Riley's cleanser and CoverGirl's bestselling foundation. For Amazon Prime Day 2022, we're hoping to finally score some of our favorite Amazon makeup brushes for cheap. And if any pricey beauty tools — like high-end hair dryers — are getting slashed, we will indeed be adding to cart immediately.

Amazon TV deals: Fashion and beauty aside, the Amazon Prime Day deals tend to generously include techy items, including brand-new TVs that we have been waiting to bite the bullet on since Black Friday. Last year, there were 50-inch Samsungs and Sonys on sale. There were also a ton of reduced price LG smart TVs, which make great holiday presents for basically everyone. And because it is Amazon Prime Day after all, there were also deals on Fire TVs — and we're pretty confident this will be on sale again this year, too.

Amazon home deals: If home decor and organization hacks found on TikTok haven't grotesquely increased your Amazon home purchases, well, we are jealous. Also we should've waited until Prime Day actually started to stock up on amazing smelling Amazon candles or that new set of the best bath towels known to man. Speaking of spending too much time on and money as a result of watching too much TikTok, use this Prime Day to execute a trendy decor moment, like purchasing a new duvet cover and stuffing it with two duvets for that extra-fluffy, hotel-esque bed.

If home decor and organization hacks found on TikTok haven’t grotesquely increased your Amazon home purchases, well, we are jealous. Also we should’ve waited until Prime Day actually started to stock up on amazing smelling Amazon candles or that new set of the best bath towels known to man. Speaking of spending too much time on and money as a result of watching too much TikTok, use this Prime Day to execute a trendy decor moment, like purchasing a new duvet cover and stuffing it with two duvets for that extra-fluffy, hotel-esque bed. Amazon Apple deals: If you feel like Apple products are never on sale, you’re not alone. And it seems there’s always a new Apple something we need to be buying. Last year, Apple came through with serious sales on AirPod Pros, Mac Minis and MacBook Airs. We’re also hoping to spy discounted iPads, given that a brand-new one just launched.

Ahead of the official start of Prime Day 2022, we pulled the best early deals you can shop now. Stay tuned on the big day(s) for an update on the best deals on the best products.

Apple AirPods Pro

It is time. It finally time that you ditched your old AirPods in favor of the AirPods Pro, which simply fit way better, not to mention provide more robust audio, than your old AirPods ever could. You’re going to use them every day, so they are really worth the price.

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $174.99 Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

If you cannot be bothered spending your time drying and styling your hair, this Revlon volumizer is the answer. It’s both a hair dryer and hot air brush, so you can smooth your hair while simultaneously drying it with just one tool.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $74.99 $68.88 Buy Now

Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts

If you’re wondering if there is ever a time that you should pass up on a pair of Levi 501s, the answer is no. Especially when those Levi 501s are on sale. The shorts version is a necessity for all takes on summer style.

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts $24.99 - $59.45 Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watches need no introduction, really. The Apple Watch series 7 is water-resistant and comes built with a fitness tracker, as well as blood oxygen and ECG apps for your most informed smart watch yet.

Apple Watch Series 7 $529 $459 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Bikini Panties

There’s nothing like a good ole pack of Calvin Klein classic undies. Getting things on sale is the best when it’s stuff you not only use every day, but probably need a few more of.

Calvin Klein Bikini Panties $17.50 - $37.53 Buy Now

Revlon Compact Hair Dryer

A cleverly compact Revlon hair dryer is necessary for all of your little weekend getaway trips. It’s not the most powerful thing in the world, but it’s a whole lot better than whatever your AirBnB has left behind.

Revlon Compact Hair Dryer $11.99 $11.12 Buy Now

Amazon Fire Omni Smart TV

Amazon Fire’s 65-inch Omni smart TV is huge and beautiful with its high-quality picture display and striking colors. Hook it up to the rest of your Amazon smart devices to turn your whole living space into a smart house.

Amazon Fire Omni Smart TV $829.99 $499.99 Buy Now

Nestl Duvet Cover

There are few things more refreshing in this world than a brand-new, bright-white Nestl duvet cover, especially for any new season. You don’t have to get it in white, of course — there are enough colors to refresh every bedroom in the house.

Nestl Duvet Cover $45.99 $31.49 Buy Now

La Jolie Muse Scented Candles

It’s tempting to go for big-ticket items when these sales roll around, but don’t overlook the joy of smaller buys. This La Jolie Muse candle comes in a variety of scents, like vanilla and coconut or sacred sage.

La Jolie Muse Scented Candles $13.39 $11.29 Buy Now

Real Perfection Makeup Brushes

This 16-piece Real Perfection set of makeup brushes is begging you to throw out all of your old (and let’s be real, only occasionally washed) makeup brushes, once and for all. This is a whole makeup bag reset and it’ll make all of your other beauty products feel brand new.

Real Perfection Makeup Brushes $13.99 $9.99 Buy Now

Vanity Fair Smoothing Bra

Vanity Fair’s Smoothing Bra is an easy, supportive option for full busted women. Part of its comfort lies within its thick straps, which distributes that elusive snug (but not tight) feeling more evenly, versus the bras that dig into your shoulders.

Vanity Fair Smoothing Bra $15.84 - $70.13 Buy Now

LG OLED C1 Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

Smart people have smart TVs — especially when that smart TV is an LG OLED 31. Even better, it’s also equipped with Alexa, so you truly have to do no work to get started watching your favorite shows.