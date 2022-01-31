The 29 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

Valentine’s Day gifts can be tricky to navigate no matter what relationship phase you’re in, but this rings especially true if you’re shopping for someone new or someone notorious for already having everything.

One of the most difficult parts about buying Valentine’s Day gifts isn’t even shopping for the individual person — it’s shopping for the relationship stage. Aka, you don’t want to make it seem like your coupleship is more or less serious than it actually is. You also don’t want to leave your partner feeling like you didn’t put in enough thought on the day that’s supposed to be the epitome of romance.

If you’re married, you probably know your partner well enough to surprise them with something a little more luxe that you’ll know they’ll love. Even so, new gift ideas are always welcome, especially if you’ve been together for a quite a while. If you’re dating, chances are you’re starting to become fairly aware of what your partner likes or dislikes, and maybe you can even think of a surprise that would leave them absolutely delighted. That said, if you’re in a new relationship, it can be hard to know what kind of gift to give that lives up to the moment without being overly sentimental.

To ensure the pressure of the holiday doesn’t ruin your chance of making a fun, sweet memory, we’ve rounded up a selection of gifts — from super luxe to inexpensive but personal — that are available on Amazon (hello, two-day free shipping for Prime members). We’ve also found items to suit many different passions, from coffee to gaming, fashion and beauty as well as plants. Broken down by relationship stage and for boyfriends, girlfriends and couples in general, the range of items is sure to leave anyone feeling special. There are even some spa gifts for pampering and relaxation both you and your partner will love.

Top Valentine’s Gifts for Boyfriends on Amazon

Adidas Performance Men’s Samba Classic

The Adidas Samba is still having a moment, and your man should celebrate that too. Originally designed for indoor soccer but also a great lifestyle shoe, this iconic look goes with everything and is super comfortable, too.

adidas Performance Men's Samba Classic $49-$200 Buy Now

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Love the scruff? Let your man know with this Jack Black beard grooming kit. It includes a beard oil, wash and shaving cream.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit $35 Buy Now

Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Consider this jacket the ultimate way to make any humdrum outfit a full-fledged look. The classic Levi’s style features sherpa lining, so you don’t have worry about staying warm.

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket $47-$118 Buy Now

Casio Men’s G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap

G-Shock watches are back and as durable as ever. Whether or not he’s a watch collector, this one makes a practical, trendy gift as it features a retro digital screen and a chunky resin strap.

Casio Men's G-Shock Quartz Watch with Resin Strap $69 $38 Buy Now

Truff Best Seller Pack

If the words chic and hot sauce aren’t exactly synonymous in your mind, think again. Not only are these Truff hot sauces delicious, but they also come in the most stunning packaging and bottles he’ll be proud to display on his kitchen counter. This set includes the brand’s signature black and white truffle sauces, as well as its truffle oil.

Truff Best Seller Pack $74 Buy Now

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

If your boyfriend is a big coffee-lover, he’ll fall in love with Fellow Stagg’s electric kettle. It has a chunky, strong design as well as a gooseneck spout for pouring precision.

Visit the Fellow Store Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle $159 Buy Now

Zippo Personalized Brushed Chrome Lighter

This little Zippo lighter is perfect for when you want to bring a little spark to your relationship. It’s also customizable.

Zippo Personalized Brushed Chrome Lighter $29 Buy Now

Top Valentines Gifts for Girlfriends on Amazon

JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack

Roses, but make it fashion. It doesn’t get much more classic than a JanSport SuperBreak backpack, and this one featuring an adorable rose print is sure to delight any Valentine.

JanSport SuperBreak Backpack $34 Buy Now

Glow Recipe Dewy Duo

Packaged in the cutest V-day-appropriate pink bottles, this TikTok-famous skincare duo is made to work wonders on all skin types. It includes Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and pore-tightening toner to deliver a firm, hydrated and super glowy result.

Glow Recipe Dewy Duo $48 Buy Now

Marc Fisher Women’s Isalia Ankle Boot

It’s so hard not to love these Marc Fisher boots. They’re perfect for winter and super stylish, adorned with a chunky lug sole and cozy sherpa details.

Marc Fisher Women's Isalia Ankle Boot $107-$188 Buy Now

ILIA Limited Edition After Hours Set

ILIA is truly everything that’s pure and beautiful about beauty products, with options that are not only non-toxic but often multipurpose (like the brand’s cult-favorite Multi-Stick blush that works on both cheeks and lips). In addition to featuring the Multi-Stick in Lady Bird, this makeup gift set includes the label’s high-volume mascara and liquid powder eye tint.

ILIA - Limited Edition After Hours Set $48 Buy Now

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Made of porcelain, Vitruvi’s diffuser has settings that allows it to run for four or eight hours. It also comes in a range of relaxing color options.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser $119 Buy Now

Top Valentine’s Gifts for Spouses on Amazon

La Maison Du Chocolat Marvelously Paris Heart

La Maison Du Chocolat’s classic heart-shaped box contains 45 pieces of artisanal chocolates, all of which are absolutely delicious. Another fun fact: This is actually the brand of chocolates Paris Hilton served at her bridal shower.

La Maison Du Chocolat Marvelously Paris Heart $135 Buy Now

Ouai Chill Pills

If you want to give the ultimate gift of wellness, these top-rated bath bombs from Ouai are the way to go. In addition to smelling like actual heaven, they’re packed with jojoba, safflower and hemp seed oil to make skin feel super soft and supple.

Ouai Chill Pills $30 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams Barefoot in The Wild Throw

Meet the softest throw to ever exist. Made of microfiber, this Barefoot Dreams option is stretchy and absolutely luxurious.

Barefoot Dreams Barefoot in The Wild Throw $180 Buy Now

Oculus Quest 2

Virtual reality can be an exciting, engaging experience for the whole family. Treat your S.O. to one of the best VR headsets out there courtesy of Oculus. It has games, meditation apps and an expansive selection of any content you can dream up, all pictured in a super high-resolution display.

Oculus Quest 2 $399 Buy Now

Cinq a Sept Womens Twill Amia Jumpsuit

She’s bound to get tons of use out of this versatile twill jumpsuit from Cinq a Sept , which would look just as amazing with an oversized blazer and booties as it would with sandals.

Cinq a Sept Womens Twill Amia Jumpsuit $264-$395 Buy Now

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Figural Heart Cocotte

If your partner loves spending time in the kitchen, there isn’t a better treat than a Le Creuset dutch oven. Made of enameled cast iron, these classic cookware staples will last for years to come. And, this adorable heart-shaped version will remind your partner of how much they love you every time they use it.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Figural Heart Cocotte $199 Buy Now

La Perla Silk Touch Short Pajama Set Sexy meets functional in this silk pajama set. From iconic lingerie brand La Perla, it will definitely please any who woman who receives it.

Acaia Black Pearl Laboratory Grade Digital Coffee Scale

Any serious coffee drinker knows that a scale is essential for creating achieving the perfect (or near-perfect) cup of Joe every time. In only 20-milliseconds, this bluetooth-compatible scale from Acaia monitors the weight, time and flow-rates of coffee as you brew for ultimate accuracy.

Ray-Ban Rb3548n Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses Ray-Bans never go out of style, and these hexagonal lenses add a flair to classic style. They’re also available in three different widths to help you find the right fit.

Top Valentine’s Gifts for New Partners on Amazon

Wild Creations: Inspiring Projects to Create Plus Plant Care Tips & Styling Ideas for Your Own Wild Interior

Coffee table books are always a win, and in addition to being pretty, this one is super helpful. Whether or not your new Valentine is a plant lover, they just might become one after scoping out this masterpiece by Hilton Carter.

Wild Creations: Inspiring Projects to Create plus Plant Care Tips & Styling Ideas for Your Own Wild Interior $17 Buy Now

GiftByGifty Personalized Leather Journal

Journals are always a thoughtful gift, and this monogrammed style is a great way to show that you care and put thought into their gift. For bonus points, write a sweet note on the first page.

Personalized Leather Journal $24 Buy Now

Gorjana Women’s Super Star Necklace Gorjana’s dainty, star-embellished necklace is perfect for everyday wear. It will look just as stunning layered with her other favorite pieces as it will worn alone. gorjana Women's Super Star Necklace $60 Buy Now

Xxxflower Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand If your Valentine is a true plant lover, skip the classic floral bouquet and opt for this little plant terrarium. It includes three different glass bulbs filled with air plants, as well a decorative wooden stand that makes it an eye-catching accent in any room of the home. XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand $36 $18 Buy Now Homesick Scented Candle

Homesick candles are the perfect fragrance and candle gift, not to mention a sentimental option, for a new love interest. You can choose from state and city-named or even experience-based options in case you have a special memory you want to reflect on. Light these top candles on Amazon during a romantic dinner date at home.

Homesick Scented Candle $34 Buy Now

Carhartt Men’s Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt No matter his style, any guy will appreciate a cozy hoodie he can rock while lounging or heading outdoors. This super, durable cozy option from Carhartt is ideal for layering under thicker coats, too, during the cold winter months.

Talk, Flirt, Dare! Card Game for Couples

Just when you think you’ve covered all of the important topics, the Talk, Flirt, Dare! card game for couples will come along and change your mind. It’s the perfect way to make date night extra fun and flirty.