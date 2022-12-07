19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set.

Amazon is a seamless place to shop for sweaters and so much more during the hectic holiday season, especially for Prime members who get free two-day shipping. To find the best Amazon slippers, look for five-star reviews and Amazon’s Choice badges — items that check those boxes outperform others in their category. Slippers are a winning purchase for those who work from home, or the ones who love to kick their feet up after a long day in the office. You can pick up some fun, trendy options from Ugg that make great gifts for girlfriends and women (they’re trendy, supportive, and available in loads of colors). Or find the perfect pair for your silk pillowcase-loving friends who always hit the hay in silk pajamas and sleep masks with a plush robe nearby. You can find a range of options on Amazon, from fun kick-arounds to luxury slippers for those who keep tabs on the best designer shoe brands.

We’ve also rounded up some other helpful qualities to look for as you shop for all of the slipper-lovers in your life.

Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Best Overall Fabric: Faux fur and shearling

Sandal/slingback Color options: 7 These Ugg slippers have been trending on the up and up for a couple of years now and that’s because they’re equal parts cute and cozy. They have the thick shearling that’s traditional to Ugg shoes, but they also feature a branded elastic strap that goes around the ankle. They also have a nearly perfect star rating with more than 1,700 reviews, with one customer saying they loved them so much they “bought a few more [pairs] for my mom and best friend.” Courtesy of Ugg Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers $100 $70 Buy Now

Minnetonka Loni Faux Fur Slippers for Women Best Comfortable Slippers Fabric: Faux fur

Sandal/slingback Color options: 4 Minnetonka is known for their incredibly comfortable moccasins, and with this shoe they’ve carried that comfort over into the slipper game. A very similar style was even chosen by Oprah as one of her favorite things for 2022. The upper is covered in a gorgeous camel suede, while the sole is comprised of rubber so that you can wear it outside. They also have a faux shearling lining to bring in an element of winter comfort. What reviewers say: “Fluffy with lots of cushion, these are great for winter and fall. Since there is so much shearling on the inside you may want to size up if you are between sizes so you won’t cut through the shearling with your toes.” Minnetonka Loni Faux Fur Slippers for Women $55 Buy Now

Emu Australia Joy Teddy Slippers Best Non-Slide Slippers Fabric: Teddy wool

Slip-on Color options: 2 Wrap your entire foot in sumptuous teddy wool with this Emu Australia slipper. The brand is known for creating high-quality basics and these slippers are no exception. They also have a rubber outsole that will keep you from slipping, and ideal if you need to run outside. The cushioned sole is also covered with the thick teddy wool, which amps up the comfort level. Courtesy of Amazon Emu Australia Joy Teddy Slippers $90 $80 Buy Now

Oofos Unisex Ooahh Sport Slide Sandal Best Indoor-Outdoor Slippers Fabric: Proprietary recovery foam

Slip-on Color options: 2 It’s hard to encapsulate the coziness of these Oofos slides, and that’s due in large part to the brand’s proprietary foam. It has just enough give when you walk to both support and absorb impact. They are a great option for when you want to pad around the house with a little added support. What reviewers say: “These shoes are ridiculously comfortable! The soles are like clouds.” Courtesy of Amazon Oofos Unisex Ooahh Sport Slide Sandal $59.95 $60 Buy Now

Dearfoams Women’s Alpine Moritz Bootie Slipper Best Mountain Getaway Slippers Fabric: Microwool and microsuede

Slip-on Color options: 7 Dearfoams has been a go-to slipper brand forever, and these high-topped, alpine-friendly slippers showcase why that is. They are packed with micro-wool and micro-suede, both of which make them incredibly warm. They also have a removable, shock-absorbing sole that will keep your feet well-supported. What reviewers say: “I’ve tried many down slippers and even shoes, but these slippers are a combination in that they have a firm sole and super furry lining that keeps the ankle warm too. I just love them.” Courtesy of Amazon Dearfoams Women’s Alpine Moritz Bootie Slipper $59 $34 Buy Now

WateLves Women’s Memory Foam Slippers Best Slippers for Sweater-Lovers Fabric: Teddy wool

Slip-on Color options: 7 These slippers are just as pretty as they are cozy. They feature a honey-colored faux fur lining that peeks out around the foot. The upper is lined with a sweater material that’s available in seven different colors. They even have a memory foam insole that will contour to your foot. What reviewers say: “This is actually the second pair I’ve bought for my wife! She loves the look and raves about how comfortable they are! When this pair wears down we’ll be back for another!” Courtesy of Amazon WateLves Women’s Memory Foam Slippers $26 $24 Buy Now

Solyinne Women’s Tie-Dye Slippers Best Stocking-Stuffer Slippers Fabric: Faux fur

Slip-on Color options: 19 These adorable slip-ons feature soft faux fur that lines the sole and straps for an all-over soft feel. They also have lightweight EVA outsoles that are durable enough to carry you outside. You’ll absolutely love this tie-dye faux fur. What reviewers say: “I love how bright and colorful these are. They run a little on the large side, but other than that love ‘em!” Courtesy of Amazon Solyinne Women’s Tie-Dye Slippers $21 Buy Now

Halluci Cross Band Soft Slippers Best All-Seasons Slippers Fabric: Fleece, memory foam

Slip-on Color options: 14 These fuzzy Halluci slippers feature a cross band that goes over the middle of the foot. They are perfect all-season slippers thanks to a peep-toe. The sole is made of memory foam and covered in thick fleece that will keep your feet toasty. They also have a rubber bottom and come in 14 different colors — you could truly have a pair for every mood. What reviewers say: “I live in a warm climate but sometimes get cold feet in the house, closed slippers are too much but these do the trick. Great house slippers!” Courtesy of Amazon Halluci Cross Band Soft Slippers $24 Buy Now

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mule V Best Wear-All-Day Slippers Fabric: Oso-fleece lining and PrimaLoft ThermoBall insulation

Slip-on Color options: 4 These The North Face slippers feature Oso-fleece lining and PrimaLoft ThermoBall insulation, which means they’ll keep you just as warm as brand’s bestselling jackets. They look like little sleeping bags, and that’s because the upper is made of a synthetic lining that’s packed with the warm stuff on the inside. You can also feel free to venture outside because they are water-resistant and feature a non-slip sole. What reviewers say: “Love these so much I’ve been wearing them almost every single day. It’s like a puffer jacket on your feet.” Courtesy of The North Face The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mule V $59 Buy Now

Vero Monte 1-2 Pairs Women’s Thick & Warm Slipper Socks Best Travel Slippers Fabric: Polyester

Slip-on Color options: 5 These slippers are the perfect travel companions and that’s because they’re half slipper and half sock. They pull on similarly to socks, however they feature grips on the bottom and a much more substantial lining of faux sherpa, as well as a sweater material on the upper. They also come in a set of two and would make for perfect stocking stuffers. What reviewers say: “These slipper socks are so comforting, soft, true to size. They are heavenly! I bought another 2 pairs. Love them.” Courtesy of Amazon Vero Monte 1-2 Pairs Women’s Thick & Warm Slipper Socks $12 Buy Now

Sorel Nakiska Bootie Slipper Warmest Slippers Fabric: Suede

Pull-on Color options: 1 Known for their amazing winter-ready snow boots, Sorel also makes a great slipper. These feature a suede outer material, as well as a rubber sole that won’t slip. Inside, they’re packed with faux shearling to keep your feet nice and warm. They also sit just above the ankle so that your entire foot stays warm and cozy. What reviewers say: “I love Sorel shoes, and this is not my first pair of Sorel slippers, but living in the Northwest, I also appreciate that they do well in water and are super warm.” Courtesy of Amazon Sorel Nakiska Bootie Slipper $105 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Slipper Softest Slippers Fabric: Faux shearling

Slip-on Color options: 3 Barefoot Dreams is known for their super cozy throw blanket made famous by the Kardashians, however they also make some amazing slippers. This has their microfleece coating on the sole and upper. They also have a rubber sole so that you can wear them outside. They come in three cozy colors, as well as a few patterns that sell out quickly — so don’t hesitate on these. Courtesy of Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Slipper $64 Buy Now

Lands’ End Women’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers Best Classic Slippers Fabric: Suede

Slip-on Color options: 3 These slippers are the perfect elevated basics. Lands’ End is known for their warm and high-quality clothing, like great winter jackets, that will last for seasons to come. These slippers feature suede available in three pretty colors. The inside is lined with a soft faux fur, while the sole is comprised of a tougher version of the suede that makes up the rest of the shoe. What reviewers say: “They are comfortable and are true to fit. I wear a size 10. They can be worn outside if you need to go outside for any reason and they keep your feet nice and warm in the house or outside!” Courtesy of Amazon Lands’ End Women’s Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers $39 Buy Now

Bctex Coll Women’s Velvet Memory Foam House Slipper The Best Glam Slippers Fabric: Velvet

Slip-on Color options: 9 These little slippers will make anyone feel like royalty. Available in nine colors, they’re covered in breathable velvet and feature a puff of feathers on the toe. They have a rubber sole, as well as a midsole that has a supportive cushion. What reviewers say: “I bought these to wear around the house after a recent surgery. They are so cute and they make me smile every time I look down at them! Love that they are a slide-in mule type slipper so I don’t have to bend down to put them on.” Courtesy of Amazon Bctex Coll Women’s Velvet Memory Foam House Slipper $28 $21 Buy Now

Crocs Adult Classic Lined Clog Best Slippers for Support and Warmth Fabric: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Slip-on Color options: 33 Comfort-wise, it doesn’t get much better than the classic foam Crocs. Not only are they supportive, but they’re also perfectly lightweight and breathable. These Crocs slippers have all of those well-loved qualities with the added bonus of a soft fuzzy lining that will keep you warm as you bounce around the house. Of course, like all Crocs, you can wear them outside without thinking twice. What reviewers say: “They are not only very comfortable, but the lining is nice and warm! I can wear them indoors or out. If you have a hard time finding comfortable shoes, don’t hesitate to buy a pair .. or two!” Courtesy of Amazon Crocs Adult Classic Lined Clog $50 Buy Now

Sosushoe Women’s Slippers Memory Foam Best Memory Foam Slippers Fabric: Faux fur and memory foam

Slip-on Color options: 4 These slippers are so cute you’ll want to wear them to the store, and thanks to their rubber soles, you can go right ahead. The best part of this shoe is that the sole is coated in thick memory foam that will contour to your foot. It’s great for relieving pressure and pain, all while keeping you warm. They also have an adorable faux fur detailing around the ankle. What reviewers say: “The slippers are very soft which is due to the memory foam lining inside. I do really enjoy the rubber/hard outsole because it allows for a quick trip to the mailbox when needed without destroying the slippers.” Courtesy of Amazon Sosushoe Women’s Slippers Memory Foam $23 Buy Now

Aihou Women’s Memory Foam Slippers Fabric: Rubber and memory foam

Slip-on Color options: 5 These slippers have a super thick sole that’s covered in rubber on the bottom for traction. The inside is coated in memory foam, which provide an additional layer of support. They also come in a handful of cute three-toned colorways. Look no further for stocking stuffers. Aihou Women’s Memory Foam Slippers $10 Buy Now

Handa Cute Smiley Face Slippers Best Gift-Worthy Slippers Fabric: Fleece and rubber

Slip-on Color options: 8 You’ll have a reason to keep on smiling with these happy slippers. They feature thick fleece on the inside and outside in subtly contrasting tones. The thick rubber sole will have you walking comfortably without worrying about slipping and sliding. Courtesy of Amazon Handa Cute Smiley Face Slippers $17 Buy Now

Acorn Women’s Moccasin Slippers Best Sherpa Slippers Fabric: Wool, suede and faux fur

Slip-on Color options: 1 With a stunning mix of camel and cream sweater colors, these Acorn slippers are as adorable as they are comfy. They have a faux fur lining and a suede band that protects the shoe from moisture. The upper part of the shoe is made of a pretty snowy sweater material that adds a nice textural element to the design. Courtesy of Amazon Acorn Women’s Moccasin Slippers $45 Buy Now

What To Look for in Top Women’s Slippers on Amazon Size range: When it comes to choosing a slipper size, you can be a little more lax. Some brands list exact sizes; others do ranges. If you’re in-between sizes, it’s best to consider slippers made with stretchier material or size up. Read the comments for any guidance from other customers, too.

When it comes to choosing a slipper size, you can be a little more lax. Some brands list exact sizes; others do ranges. If you’re in-between sizes, it’s best to consider slippers made with stretchier material or size up. Read the comments for any guidance from other customers, too. Lining and Outsole Materials: The type of outsole is most important because this determines whether or not your shoes are OK to wear outside. As for the lining, that’s entirely up to you. Feel free to opt for faux fur, memory foam, or whatever you’ll feel most comfortable in.

The type of outsole is most important because this determines whether or not your shoes are OK to wear outside. As for the lining, that’s entirely up to you. Feel free to opt for faux fur, memory foam, or whatever you’ll feel most comfortable in. Design Features: If you need extra arch support or extra warmth due to circulation issues like Raynaud’s in your feet, it’s important to be aware of special features. Look for slides or indoor-outdoor shoes if you need the support, and prioritize actual shearling for max warmth.

If you need extra arch support or extra warmth due to circulation issues like Raynaud’s in your feet, it’s important to be aware of special features. Look for slides or indoor-outdoor shoes if you need the support, and prioritize actual shearling for max warmth. Price: Amazon offers a huge range of price options. Whether you’re looking for your new slippers to wear all the time or a gift for your kids, they have something that falls within your price range. Since they have such a huge array of offerings, there are also lots of different types of shoes for every single budget.

