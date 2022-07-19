The 13 Best Bandeau Bras for Every Bust Size

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you prefer a bralette or a push-up bra, I think we can all agree that bra shopping is admittedly…not sexy. Or fun, especially if you have a large bust. Determining your correct bra size is tricky enough as is, but then finding the right cut and style for what you’re looking for? You really have to put in the work. When it comes to the vast world of bras and the many lacy options in it, bandeaus may be amongst the least complicated to both buy and wear.

Along with being a comfortable, wireless bra option, bandeaus are a great addition to your summer wardrobe for layering underneath summer dresses that are backless or low-cut. You can also utilize the strapless undergarment in your year-round wardrobe for lounging, everyday wear, or even low-intensity workouts if you don’t care for constricting sports bras. But if you haven’t bought a bandeau since you were a teenager (relatable), you may need a refresher on what actually constitutes a bandeau bra (as opposed to a strapless or sports bra).

“A bandeau bra is usually just one piece of fabric, a ‘band’ around the bust,” explains Silvia Campello, General Manager at Cosabella. “Bandeaus are typically pull-on style with no hook and eye back closure and are wireless, designed for easy and comfortable wear.”

So how does a bandeau differ from a strapless bra? “A strapless bra has an underwire and a back hook and eye closure — just like a bra, without the straps,” says Campello.

Top Bandeau Bras for 2022

How to Find the Best Bandeau Bra

Look for slip-proof design details: “Bandeaus with side boning help it stay up and add support,” Campello says. “Silicone grips at the top and bottom help the bandeau stay in place. Invest in quality styles that are comfortable and supportive.”

Large busts need extra support: If you have a larger chest, Campello recommends looking for “double layer fabrics and power mesh lining for added support.”

Determine your best size: Even if you’re buying a wireless style, Campello advises you still measure yourself and follow the brand’s size chart to get your best fitting bandeau. If it’s too big, you’ll have constant slippage and won’t get the support you need. And if it’s too small, it’ll be too constricting or cause your breasts to spill over the top. For Campello’s tips on how to measure to determine your bandeau bra size, scroll to the bottom of this story.

Determine how you plan to wear it: If you’re looking for a bandeau to layer under summer tanks or linen dresses , go for a lightweight fabric that won’t slip. If you want the bandeau to be visible, look for design elements like lace or scallop detailing that are meant to be shown off with a backless or low-cut style. If you want something with more support, make sure you go for a bandeau with padding or lining that has removable straps.

To help you cut down on your screen time, we did all the searching for you and found the best bandeau bras for every bust size and outfit to shop now.

Related Stories:

The 22 Best Wireless Bras That Still Offer Great Support

The 16 Best T-Shirt Bras for Smooth, Everyday Support

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Cosabella Never Say Never Flirtie Bandeau Bra

Best Lace Bandeau

Sizes: XS-XL (28A-38D)

Also available in Curvy Sizes (30DD – 40H)

Made of soft, stretch scalloped lace

Silicone lining to prevent slippage

If you’re looking for a lace bandeau that you can easily style under dresses or low-cut blouses, Cosabella’s Never Say Never Flirtie Bandeau is a best-seller for a reason. The brand’s soft, stretch Italian lace (which is made in Italy) is comfortable and makes for a pretty detail when visible — and it’s available in a range of neutral and bright colors to choose from. It features a silicone lining to prevent any slippage, and side boning for extra support. The top-rated style is also available in Curvy Sizes, which range from a 30DD-40H. One reviewer calls it the “best strapless bra ever!” adding, “this was a great purchase. Very comfortable, soft and no adjusting needed.”

Cosabella Never Say Never Flirtie Bandeau Bra $69 $62.64 Buy Now

Cosabella Free-Cut Micro Curvy Bandeau

Best Bandeau for Large Busts

Sizes: XS-XL (30DD – 40H)

Seamless microfiber fabric

Non-padded cups lined with power mesh for extra support

For those with large breasts looking for a bandeau, Campello recommends Cosabella’s Free-Cut Micro Curvy Bandeau as the perfect everyday bra. The seamless, lightweight design is made of microfiber that gives that “no-bra feeling.” And this style has all the design details that those with a larger chest need to feel supported, including non-padded cups lined with power mesh, a supportive band under the bust, side boning, and silicone non-slip grips to avoid any slippage. It’s available in black and neutral colorways.

Cosabella Free-Cut Micro Curvy Bandeau $85 Buy Now

Ahh by Rhonda Shear Seamless Underwire Bandeau

Best Bandeau with Support

Sizes: XS-3X

Underwire for additional support

To prevent the uniboob look that bandeau bras can sometimes cause, this Rhonda Shear style features underwire support that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. The cinched, knit-in area between the cups helps lift and define the breasts while still providing a soft fabric feel. One Amazon reviewer raves, “I have NEVER found a bandeau to work for my 34DDD bust. The band is always gigantic or the boob area is entirely too small, it just never works. I was SO skeptical ordering a medium. I was like there’s no way in h*ll this will work for me. WRONG. It’s great. Seriously. It has such stretch and the underwire actually fits too. It won’t give you much lift, but it does separate and doesn’t squish them to the sides. The band is REALLY stretchy and I have zero issues with it falling down. The fabric is thin so it won’t help you much if it’s ahem, cold. I still love it though. I’ll be ordering in every color.”

Ahh by Rhonda Shear Seamless Underwire Bandeau $20 Buy Now

Boao Padded Strapless Bandeau Pack

Best Bandeau Value Pack

Sizes: S-3XL

Comes in assorted packs of three

Removable padding

If you want to stock up on bandeaus, this assorted Boao pack is one of the highest-rated options on Amazon. Available in assorted packs of three (you can choose between six different packs of color varieties), these bandeau bras are made of super-soft, seamless fabric that molds to your body. Reviewers with larger breasts rave that these offer the amount of support they needed from a bandeau, but had trouble finding. Another adds, “these are perfect for wearing under summer tops that are difficult to wear with a regular bra.”



Boao Padded Strapless Bandeau Pack $21.99 Buy Now

Free People Amelia Bandeau Bra

Best Ribbed Bandeau

Sizes: XS-XL

Ribbed nylon/spandex blend

Free People’s ribbed bandeau is versatile for layering underneath clothes or wearing on its own as a bandeau top. Made of a nylon and spandex blend, the stretch ribbed fabric is flattering while adding some texture to any look. It’s available in six colors including white, gray, brown, pink, and green. And with a slightly elongated fit, it’s easy for doubling as a tube top in the summer.

Free People Amelia Bandeau $24 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra

Best Seamless Bandeau

Sizes: XXS-4X

Available in 9 nude shade, along with a range of colors

Smoothing stretch fabric made of polyamide and elastane

Kim Kardashian’s Skims’ Fits Everybody collection is an internet favorite for its buttery soft fabrics with smoothing technology, and this bandeau bra is proof of that. With nearly 2K ratings on the Skims website alone, this top-rated bandeau is beloved for its inclusive sizes (which go up to a 4X) and shade range (which offers nine skin tone options, as well as neutral and bright colors). One reviewer writes, “I am a 40DD and my boobs fit into this bandeau — my boobs don’t weigh it down and it fits better than a strapless underwire bra does. Which is a really strong statement. I don’t have to pull it up constantly, it keeps my girls high and dry. I literally can not wait till it restocks so i can buy 1 in every freaking color.” The seamless style is made of a smoothing stretch fabric that stays in place while supporting the bust. Though some reviewers with large chests do note that it does flatten your chest a bit.

Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra $28 Buy Now

Parade Convertible Bandeau Bra

Best Bandeau with Straps

Sizes: XS-3XL

Removable and convertible straps that can be worn racerback style, halter style, or strapless

Breathable mesh panel

Made from recycled nylon and spandex

Instagram-favorite underwear brand Parade also makes some pretty great bras. Case in point: this Convertible Bandeau Bra that features removable straps that can be worn racerback style, halter style, or strapless. Available in a wide range of colors and sizes XS-3XL, this bandeau can be worn for lounging, low-impact workouts, or underneath a dress. One review reads, “Comfortable fit, looks amazing on its own and under clothing. The different strap options are perfect for different looks.” Though several reviews note there are some issues with slippage on this one, so it may be best to wear with the straps if you need extra support.

Parade Convertible Bandeau Bra $28 Buy Now

Torrid Longline Bandeau With 4-Way Stretch

Best Plus-Size Bandeau

Sizes: M-6X

Adjustable removable straps

Made of four-way stretch lace

Torrid’s Longline Bandeau Bra is made of a four-way stretch that’s comfortable and ultra-soft. The removable, adjustable straps allow you to tailor the bandeau to whatever outfit you’re wearing with the option of extra support. It also features removable cups and a mesh lining that’s still breathable. “I bought this specifically to wear as a strapless [bra] without the pain or hassle of underwire, this worked out amazingly! Feels comfortable and fitting. Didn’t slip down and I’m top heavy so strapless is hard to do,” one reviewer writes. Several reviews also note that it can be worn as a crop top too.

Torrid Longline Bandeau With 4-Way Stretch $39.50 $29.50 Buy Now

Gymshark Bandeau Sports Bra

Best Bandeau Sports Bra

Sizes: XS-XXL

Adjustable straps and removable padding

For low-impact workouts

If you’re looking for a bandeau bra that can withstand low-impact workouts, try Gymshark’s Bandeau Sports Bra. The fitness essential features adjustable straps and removable padding for a better fit and structure you can customize. Made of a polyester and elastane blend, the stretchy style offers support and comfort for walks, yoga, or stretching. One reviewer writes, “So soft and comfortable! I play competitive volleyball and this sports bra lets me move freely without pinching or the material sliding around and making me readjust the fit. I love it!”

Gymshark Bandeau Sports Bra $34 Buy Now

Commando Double Take Bandeau

Best Bandeau with Back Detailing

Sizes: S-L

Microfiber front with sheer lace back

If you’re looking for a bandeau to pair with a backless dress or top, Commando’s Double Take style was practically made for that. In the front, a soft, raw-edge microfiber provides all the comfort and support. And in the back, a sheer scalloped-lace fabric adds a pretty design detail. One review reads, “Let me start by saying I have yet to find a strapless bra that is perfectly comfy. That said, this one is the closest I’ve found. Fabric is light (no lining, so consider the top you wear it with — headlights, ahem!), and the stretch isn’t binding anywhere.”

Commando Double Take Bandeau $64 Buy Now

Fleur du Mal Bandeau Bra

Best Luxury Bandeau

Sizes: S-L

Bone detailing in the front, lace in the back

It’s no surprise Fleur du Mal has you covered for a luxe, splurge-worthy bandeau. The brand’s Charlotte Bandeau Bra features a sweetheart neckline with boning for extra support and shape. In the back, the band is made of a pretty lace detailing. And yes, there is a matching pair of lace underwear to really complete the lingerie look.

Fleur du Mal Bandeau Bra $98 Buy Now

Nike Air Pique Bandeau Top

Best Bandeau for Lounging

Sizes: XS-XXL

Stretchy knit fabric

Some days you just want to be super cozy and chill, and that’s when this Nike Air Pique Bandeau Top comes in handy. Whether you’re lounging around the house, running errands, or wanting to look sporty without actually being sporty, this cozy knit bandeau is a must. You can complete the look with a pair of matching Nike sweatpants to really up the cool factor. And the good news is the elasticized top and bottom will ensure it stays in place.

Nike Air Pique Bandeau Top $30 Buy Now

Good American Leather Bandeau

Best Fashion Bandeau

Sizes: 0-8 (XS-5XL)

Faux leather fabric

For a bandeau that’s more fashion than function, Good American’s faux Leather Bandeau is ready to serve some looks. Style this statement bandeau underneath a blazer for a night out, and you’re sure to get all the compliments. The brand’s faux leather fabric is made of lightweight, breathable, and buttery soft polyurethane for comfortable wear. One reviewer raves, “Best buy! Great fit, stays up, and works so well with so many different looks from day to night.”

Best Fashion Bandeau $69 Buy Now

How to Know Your Perfect Bandeau Bra Size

“Support in a bandeau comes from the band, so it is key that you get the right size so you have adequate support,” says Campello. She advises measuring your bust when you’re not wearing any other sports bra, minimizer bra, or padded bra. To ensure you’re holding the measuring tape parallel to the floor, Campello recommends having a friend or significant other help you (if you do measure on your own, make sure to look into a mirror while you’re measuring).

Here are Campello’s tips for measuring your bandeau bra size:

Wrap a measuring tape snugly around your rib cage, underneath your bust. Measure in inches and round up to the nearest whole number.

Wrap the measuring tape around the fullest part of your bust and round to the nearest whole number

Subtract your band size from your cup size. Count each inch of differences as one cup size.

Meet the Expert

Silvia Campello is the General Manager at Cosabella. Founded in 1983 by husband and wife duo Valeria and Ugo Campello, Cosabella’s range of luxurious intimates are all made in Italy. Known for its top-rated underwear and bra styles, the brand recently launched new micro-cut bandeaus as its most recent bandeau bra style offering.

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is a fashion writer and editor in New York with nearly a decade of experience in the fashion industry. She was previously the digital market editor at Harper’s Bazaar, where she researched and wrote fashion and trend stories on everything from apparel to the best bras and lingerie. She currently contributes to publications including WWD, Cosmopolitan, and Bustle, where she highlights all the best fashion buys online.