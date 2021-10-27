Skip to main content
The 17 Best Luxury Bathrobes That Are Worth the Splurge

They're so decadent, you'll never want to take them off.

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
best luxury robes, eberjey robe
Courtesy of Eberjey
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re a robe person or not, one thing is certain. Once you find a bathrobe you like, there’s no going back. But the luxury bathrobe world can be overwhelming. There are so many options, so how do you sift through the inventory and select a robe you’ll love? To help, we consulted two luxury spa experts.

According to Laura McIver, spa manager at Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in San Diego, not all robes are created equal. “As with sheets, [you want to consider] the fabric and materials that a robe is made from, as well as the quality brand and craftsmanship,” she notes. Jasmine Samano, spa director at Verbena Spa at the Austin Proper Hotel, agrees. “In my view, the single most important consideration is whether or not the robe is made from 100% natural fiber cotton, and where the cotton coming from,” she says.

What to consider when purchasing the best luxury bathrobes

“When selecting robes for our resort, we look for styles that feel luxurious and that most people would not have at home for everyday use,” explains McIver. (FYI Rancho Valencia sources their robes from Frette Linen.) But fluffier doesn’t always mean better. “Much like how the myth of thread count has been debunked, the same applies to robe GSM,” explains Samano. (GSM stands for grams per square meter and refers to the weight of the fabric. Basically, the higher the GSM, the thicker and heavier the fabric). “It’s important to always keep in mind that thicker, plusher, heavier, high GSM doesn’t equate to quality or luxury,” she adds.

Most luxury robes come in a variety of raw fabrics, the most popular being:

  • Cotton: A soft, comfortable fabric that has a light but warm weight.
  • Silk: A very lightweight fabric that feels smooth, almost wax-like, to the touch.
  • Linen: Sourced from hemp or flax and commonly spun into yarn to form a touchable yet durable fabric.
  • Cashmere: Produced by a certain breed of goats to get a soft wool, making it one of the softest fibers in the world.

However, there are some popular man-made fabrics that still make for nice options that tend to be slightly cheaper. Some editor-favorite synthetic fabrics are:

  • Modal: Has a silky smooth feel and is one of the more luxurious vegan fabrics found in higher-end sustainable clothing brands.
  • Fleece: A man-made fabric that resembles the natural wool coat on sheep and feels plush and warm.
  • Velour: A knitted fabric that has a feel similar to velvet. It can be derived from cotton or manmade.

Below we share a mix of 17 best luxury bathrobes for lounging around at home. Whether you’re looking for the perfect spa-worthy holiday gift to pamper a loved one, or need the perfect warm, cozy robe to wrap yourself in after a relaxing bubble bath, there’s an option for everyone.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Samano’s Pick for Best Luxury Bathrobe

Samano is a fan of Parachute’s Cotton Cloud robe. “It’s super comfy and easy to throw on while at home lounging,” she notes. Made from premium 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, it’s nice and roomy with a relaxed fit and two hidden side pockets. “It’s lightweight and perfect for summer nights,” she adds.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe $99 Buy Now

Ugg Marlow Robe

Best Fleece Bathrobe

The only thing better than a fleece robe is a double-sided fleece robe. Like Ugg’s beloved boots and slippers, this ankle-length silhouette from the brand is one of the coziest styles you’ll ever put on. It comes in four soft shades and patterns: a subtle leopard print, light pink, off-white and mauve pink.

Ugg Marlow Robe

Ugg Marlow Robe $145 Buy Now

Eberjey Gisele Robe

Best Lightweight Robe

We’ve tried a lot of robes around here, and nothing tops the super soft, lightweight fabric of Eberjey’s Gisele robe. The trademarked modal fabric is buttery-soft and stretchy for an unbeatable feel against your skin. This is the perfect robe to wear year-round and for any at-home situation, whether straight out of the shower or while you do makeup and get ready.

Eberjey Gisele Robe

Eberjey Gisele Robe $98 Buy Now

Ralph Lauren Custom Cotton Terry Cloth Robe

Best Personalized Luxury Bathrobe

You can’t go wrong with Ralph Lauren. This classic terry cloth robe is 100% cotton and has a wrap silhouette that works on everyone. It comes in two shades: pink and white. For an additional $10, you can personalize it with 14 different embroidery script options and select your embroidery color (anything from hot pink to gold) to really make it your own.

Ralph Lauren Custom Cotton Terry Cloth Robe

Ralph Lauren Custom Cotton Terry Cloth Robe $89 Buy Now

Frette Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe

McIver’s Pick for Best Luxury Bathrobe

The team at Rancho Valencia loves Frette linen robes so much that they provide two options for guests: one style for the spa and one style for their guest casitas. “They’re both incredibly luxurious and a bit oversized with an incredibly soft feel against the skin,” McIver explains. This one is made of ultra-soft cotton terry and features a shawl collar as well as turned back cuffs in cotton sateen.

Frette Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe

Frette Unito Shawl Collar Bathrobe $390-$440 Buy Now

Missoni Home Allan Cotton-Terry Robe

Best Hooded Bathrobe

Missoni always kills it in the home goods department — just take this oversized hooded robe as further proof. Inspired by soft bed linens, it’s made from plush 100% cotton-terry fabric. Plus, it offers a neutral animal stripe ecru tone that’s trendy but timeless and will instantly upgrade your morning routine.

Missoni Home Allan Cotton-Terry Robe

Missoni Home Allan Cotton-Terry Robe $376 Buy Now

Eberjey Colette Long Robe

Best Bridal Robe

On your wedding day, your getting ready look should be classy and simple. (Remember, these pictures will last you a lifetime.) This long white robe in Eberjey’s signature soft modal fabric fits the bill. Complete with flowy sleeves and dramatic length, it offers the perfect romantic vibe while still being versatile enough to take home and wear in everyday life.

Eberjey Colette Long Robe

Eberjey Colette Long Robe $111 Buy Now

LilySilk Glossy Silk Mini Robe For Women

Best Silk Bathrobe

Do yourself a favor and invest in a silk robe. This short kimono sleeve option is the epitome of opulence. Available in black, white, navy, red, and light pink, it’s made of 100% grade 6A mulberry silk that’s naturally absorbent and breathable so you won’t sweat a bit. It’s a spurge at just under $300, but trust it’s an everyday luxury you won’t be able to live without.

LilySilk Glossy Silk Mini Robe For Women

LilySilk Glossy Silk Mini Robe $259 Buy Now

Naked Cashmere Ynes Robe

Best Cashmere Bathrobe

If you’ve ever wrapped yourself in a cashmere sweater or scarf, you can vouch for the delicious touch of pure cashmere. That’s exactly what the Ynes Robe is all about. A one-size-fits-all option, the classic belted style is made of 100% cashmere and features a cozy 5-gauge knit. It’s so decadent, in fact, it’s dry-clean only. For $50 extra, you can monogram it.

Naked Cashmere Ynes Robe

Naked Cashmere Ynes Robe $325 Buy Now

AW Bridal Couple’s Terry Cotton Kimono Robe

Best His and Hers Luxury Robes

Whether on your wedding day or while lounging at home, matching with your S.O. never gets old. This set of embroidered Amazon robes is a bargain at just $75. The robes are detailed with “Mr. and Mrs.” or “King and Queen” script, depending on the set you go for. If you’ve got an Amazon prime account, you can even get these robes to your door in two days, making them the perfect gifting option for last-minute shoppers.

AW Bridal Couple's Terry Cotton Kimono Robe

AW Bridal Couple's Terry Cotton Kimono Robe $75 Buy Now

Parachute Linen Robe

Best Linen Bathrobe

If you’re looking for a breezy, lightweight robe to wear in summer and beyond, opt for a linen style. This one is made in Portugal with 100% European flax, giving it a super-soft, lived-in texture so you’ll never want to take it off.

Parachute Linen Robe

Parachute Linen Robe $99 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Bathrobe

Best Designer Bathrobe

Bottega Veneta is definitely having a moment right now, so what better way to jump onboard than with this decadent designer robe? It’s crafted with 100% terry cotton and comes in a subtle intrecciato pattern. Have your pick of an emerald green or teal finish, both of which are strong choices. And yes, there are matching slippers.

Bottega Veneta Bathrobe

Bottega Venetta Bathrobe $680 Buy Now

Skims Velour Women’s Long Robe

Best Luxury Velour Bathrobe

Remember velour tracksuits circa the millennium? The trend is officially back. For an equally cozy yet slightly more versatile pick, try the long velour robe from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line. It comes in five neutral shades that will strategically go with any of your PJs or loungewear.

Skims Velour Women's Long Robe

Skims Velour Women's Long Robe $128 Buy Now

L.L. Bean Wicked Plush Robe

Best Plush Robe

This cuddly, heavyweight robe is made of the same fabric as the brand’s customer-favorite Wicked Plush throw, making it the perfect pick to wear in the cold winter months. The blanket-like wrap has a generous fit and comes in regular, petite or plus size options in sizes XS through XL. And to up the ante, you can get it in a few customizable options.

L.L. Bean Wicked Plush Robe

L.L. Bean Wicked Plush Robe $99 Buy Now

Parachute Waffle Robe

Best Waffle Knit Bathrobe

Waffle knit robes are popular because they’re soft and absorbent, meaning you can wear them right out of the shower or pool. Not to mention, they’re durable but get softer with each wash. This spa-like look is the perfect weight, especially for summer, as it’s cozy without being too bulky or warm. And, it’s offered in a new terracotta color option that’s a gorgeous switch up from your typical neutrals.

parachute waffle robe

Parachute Waffle Robe $119 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Women’s Long Robe

Best Lightweight Robe

From blankets to pants, socks and robes, Barefoot Dreams makes a range of apparel and lounge goods out of its beloved CozyChic fabric. For instance, this lightweight robe form the brand is surprisingly toasty without being heavy. It has a generous, relaxed fit so you can wear it over a nightgown or a sweatsuit just the same. The best part is that it’s machine washable and doesn’t pill or snag.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Women's Long Robe

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Women's Long Robe $148 Buy Now

Rya Collection Swan Charmeuse & Ostrich Feather Wrap

Best Feather-Trimmed Robe

Perfect to wear on a girls’ trip or weekend getaway with your hubby, this glamorous option is sure to win you compliments. The silky charmeuse style comes in four sleek shades and is detailed with an ostrich feather hem. It’s a short, flirty length with three-quarter-length sleeves.

Rya Collection Swan Charmeuse & Ostrich Feather Wrap

Rya Collection Swan Charmeuse & Ostrich Feather Wrap $198 Buy Now

