The 21 Best Bikinis for Every Body Shape and Size

Your first beach day of 2022 is rapidly approaching. Now that temperatures are finally turning up, it’s time to assess how prepared you are for your first sunny excursion. Stock up with a high-SPF sunscreen, make sure you have a hat and a great beach read, and most importantly, find yourself the best bikini for your impending day tanning, relaxing, and splashing.

Bikinis, unlike a one-piece swimsuit, are a two-piece swimsuit that comes in any variety of cuts — from solely for skin-baring, to something sporty made for doing laps in your local pool. “Styles have definitely become more revealing,” explains Shea Marie, the founder of Same Swim. “When I was younger seeing a thong bottom on the beach felt inappropriate, now it’s commonplace.” She adds that an industry shift towards more inclusive sizing and imagery has led to positive change (and growth) in the swimwear space — meaning that many more brands offer sizes that go beyond an XL.

Over the last few years there has also been an influx of new brands approaching swimwear in creative and exciting ways. While classic brands like Nike and Roxy offer suits that are both functional and trendy, a new class of swimwear designers are bringing out-of-the-box ideas into the swim category — and gaining major attention for doing so. Louisa Ballou’s colorful suits and coverups have attracted fans like Bella Hadid and Sza. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata Swim has earned buzz for its playful designs. Then there are major fashion brands that are pairing bold swim looks alongside their ready-to-wear. Take Australian label Christopher Esber as an example, as it helped to pioneer the super strappy bikini trend on the runway.

What To Look For In The Most Flattering Bikinis

“There is no ‘one style fits all perfectly’ type of suit,” says Marie. “Even for me, I have very long legs and a shorter torso, so a lot of high waisted bottoms don’t look good on me, whereas they look incredible on someone with a longer torso. Outside of body type, a lot of it has to do with what you are looking for, are you looking for a tanning suit? Are you looking for support? Are you looking for something active for surfing? And so on.” If you’re looking for a suit that will flatter your body, there are a few important things to keep in mind.

Style: As Marie suggests, make sure that you have a suit that fits the activity you need. If you’re constantly fussing or fidgeting with a suit, you’ll be uncomfortable throughout the day. Brittany Kozerski-Freeney, founder of Jade Swim , suggests seeking a suit that focuses on the body part you most want to show off. For example, if it’s your waist, consider something with ties around the torso. If you’d like to focus on the butt, choose a cheekier cut.

Fit: “ The most important thing to look for is versatility and multi-function wear,” says Kozerski-Freeney. Do a few stretches when first trying on a suit to make sure that each piece stays in place and won’t ride up once you hit the beach. Then, make sure it can be multi-functional, meaning you can easily throw pieces over it or move the straps around for tanning.

Material: “ Look for suits made from high-quality fabrics that sculpt to the body and feature 4-way stretch, these are the most flattering,” says Kozerski-Freeney. You don’t want to risk a sheer suit, so always check that your swimwear is lined. “Stretch for swimwear is so important and also making sure the fabric is not transparent when it gets wet,” says Marie.

Cut: Since bikinis can come in so many different cuts, look for a style that best befits your needs and body type. A strapless top is great for smaller busts and minimizing tan lines. A triangle bikini is minimal and classic. Meanwhile, underwire styles offer support for women with bigger busts. On the bottom, you can opt for a level of coverage that makes you most comfortable. Double check your suit for where it’s cut across your butt. If you prefer more coverage, look for a wide cut, if you want to show a bit more skin, you can opt for something cheekier. You can also look for a higher rise if you want more tummy coverage, while a high cut through the leg lengthens the hip.

Below, shop the best bikini styles to help you get started in style this summer.

Top Bikinis of 2022

Solid & Striped Daphne Top And Bottom

Best Ribbed Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Pink

Solid and Striped is a swimwear brand much beloved for its modern interpretations of retro suits. The brand has amassed a large celebrity following with everyone from Emma Watson, to Gigi Hadid, to Rihanna selecting styles from the label. This ‘90s-inspired suit has an underwire top with adjustable straps, with the tops and bottoms sold separately. The ribbed fabric is comfy and will keep you feeling covered through a full day of swimming or laying out. The added bow and ric rac details add a sweet touch that sets the suit apart.

THE DAPHNE TOP SOLID RIB COTTON CANDY $90 Buy Now

THE DAPHNE BOTTOM SOLID RIB COTTON CANDY $90 Buy Now

Cupshe Sexy Triangle Two Piece

Best Bikini on Amazon

Sizes : XS-XXL

Colors: Black, grass green, army green, navy, brick red, brown, blue, green

If you’ve waited until the last minute to snap up a new suit for your upcoming beach vacation, Amazon’s two day shipping just might be the thing that saves you. The website has a wide range of bikini options, but Cupshe’s bikini set has over 2000 reviews, meaning you can trust that it’s going to be great. “I bought a ton of suits on Amazon to try on at home,” writes one reviewer. “This by far was one of the winners.” The mid-rise bottom and triangle top with a wide waistband mean that you’ll feel supported from the moment you put this suit on.

Cupshe Sexy Triangle Two Piece $29 Buy Now

Louisa Ballou Scoop Bikini

Best Trendy Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color : Red

Material: Made from 78% recycled nylon

You may have already spotted Louisa Ballou’s bold suits splashed across Instagram, but if not you’ll want to have the bold brand on your radar. This season, skip the traditional florals for the brand’s bolder iteration in black, green, and red. The scoop-neck top has thick straps that provide a bit more support for those with larger bust sizes. Additionally, the high-cut bottoms will instantly lengthen your legs. Style this suit with a pair of distressed cutoffs and a netted top for a cool beach-to-drinks look.

Louisa Ballou Black & Red Scoop Bikini $260 Buy Now

Christopher Esber Tie Detail Triangle Top and Briefs

Best String Bikini

Sizes : UK4-12

Color: Bright green

Leave it to Australian label Christoper Esber to offer the coolest take on the flossing trend for summer. This twisted and tied bikini is a swimsuit interpretation of similar strappy designs found in the brand’s ready-to-wear collection. The apple green suit ties criss-crossed across the waist which while perhaps not the most practical design, is great for making a statement when you hit the pool. Pair with a sheer sarong and a pair of kitten heeled sandals for a polished ensemble. The strappy top and striking bottom are sold separately.

Christopher Esber Triangle halterneck bikini top $200 Buy Now

Christopher Esber Tie-detailed bikini briefs $170 Buy Now

Mirror Palais Classic Bikini

Best White Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: White

Emerging New York label Mirror Palais has built a cult following on social media thanks to founder Marcelo Gaia’s eye for flattering, form-fitting pieces. His swimsuits have a slight retro twist, but still feel modern. This combination of classic triangle top and high-cut bottom is a must-own if you’re building out your swimwear collection. The sweet floral print takes the suit beyond a classic white style, without feeling too busy. Style with a floaty white dress for a romantic combination.

MIRROR PALAIS SSENSE Exclusive White Classic Bikini $200 Buy Now

Cuup The Scoop Top And High Waist Bottom

Best Bikini for Bigger Chests

Sizes : 30A-42H, XS-XXXL

Colors: Earth, orchid, fern, black

If you’re in need of a bikini that offers a bit more support than a triangle of fabric, this is the style for you. With a wide range of cup sizes available, know that you’ll be able to find one that’s the right fit for you. The underwire and adjustable straps will help the top to stay snug even if your day at the beach involves a game of volleyball. The high waist bottoms offer a bit more coverage for those who prefer a suit that hugs snugly above the belly button.

Cuup The Scoop Top $98 Buy Now

Cuup The Highwaist $98 Buy Now

Roxy Printed Beach Classics Rashguard And Bottoms

Best Surf Bikini

Sizes : XS-XXL

Color: Pastel rose swept up flower

The word bikini is not one you might associate with maximal coverage. But, if you’re looking to do a little surfing in your suit, you’ll want to consider an option with a rashguard top to help protect you from any uncomfortable rubbing against the sandy board and excessive sun exposure. Roxy’s floral printed combination isn’t too sporty, but it does offer coverage that will keep you comfortable. The snug bottoms will stay put even if you happen to fall into the ocean. If the weather is warm, leave your wetsuit at home, and spring for this stylish swimsuit.

Roxy Printed Beach Classics Rashguard $56 Buy Now

Roxy Printed Beach Classics Hipster Bikini Bottoms $46 Buy Now

L*Space Jess Bikini Top And Desi Bottoms

Best Bikini for Mature Women

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Sky blue, bougainvillea

If you’re looking for a bikini with a bit more coverage that focuses on feel, then this is the one. L*Space’s bralette top and high-waisted bottoms are made of a grid-textured fabric that will grasp securely onto your skin, without riding or rubbing. “I love L*Space and the comfort and style did not disappoint with this top,” one reviewer writes of the Jess top. “This, matched with the Desi bottom is a win!” One note: this suit tends to run small, so be sure to size up when ordering.

L Space Jess Bikini Top $106 Buy Now

L Space Desi High Waist Bikini Bottoms $106 Buy Now

Lisa Marie Fernandez Striped Seersucker Bikini

Best Seersucker Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Pink

Lisa Marie Fernandez launched her eponymous swimwear line in 2009, and since then has helped set the seasonal trends with her colorful and carefree designs. This pink seersucker bikini is a pretty take on the classic string bikini that you’ll want to show off every weekend of summer. The vintage-inspired cut and playful print are inspired by the ‘60s. The stretchy seersucker is a bit more forgiving than other iterations of the fabric, so you don’t have to worry about it getting loose or baggy over time. Try styling with other summery vintage-inspired pieces for a full-on retro look.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Striped Seersucker Bikini $295 Buy Now

Akoia Lubang Bikini

Best Crochet Swimsuit

Sizes : XS-L

Color : Black

Material: Plastic-free and zero waste

If you’re looking for a swimsuit that both looks great and is good for the planet, you’ll want to consider Akoia’s crochet bikini. The brand employs artisans to create handmade crocheted swimsuits that are plastic-free and are made with zero waste. The cotton bikini is on the more minimal side, with an especially cheeky bottom, so if you’re looking to reduce your tan lines, this is the suit to invest in. And while, it may not be the most suitable option for swimming laps, it’s a great swimsuit option for lounging poolside or for styling with summery separates while you grab a beachside snack. Style with gold jewelry and a sheer tank and you’re good to go.

Lisa Marie Fernandez $140 Buy Now

Same Swim Pierced Top And Bottom

Best High-Cut Bikini

Sizes : XS-XXL

Colors: Faux suede black, faux suede cream, zebra, cream retro

Sometimes a great swimsuit is all about the details. This suit’s simple bandeau top and high-cut bottom get an instant sartorial boost thanks to a piercing-inspired ring detail. The top includes side boning to ensure that the bandeau shape will stay stiff and won’t slip over the course of an afternoon outdoors. And, the high-rise V-shaped bikini bottom will instantly elongate the legs. Plus, the suit’s 4-way stretch ensures you’ll be comfortable all day long.

Same Swim Pierced Top $130 Buy Now

Same Swim Pierced Bottom $110 Buy Now

Onia Liana Top And Kate Bottom

Best Minimal Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Sea blue

Minimalist doesn’t have to mean boring. This simple bikini combination from Onia comes in a soft, shimmery blue hue that’s neutral and playful all at once. The simple underwire top has adjustable straps that allow for maximum comfort. The string bikini bottom has tie sides that allow you to easily adjust the suit to a comfortable level of tightness. To play into the minimal look, pair with a pair of white linen pants and a floaty blouse.

Onia Liana Bikini Top $95 Buy Now

Onia Kate Bikini Bottom $95 Buy Now

Collina Strada Pink ‘90s Bikini

Best ‘90s Bikini

Sizes : XS-L

Color: Pink

If you were a ‘90s child, odds are you at one point owned a sporty two piece embellished with rhinestones or playful graphics. Well, the look is back thanks to NYC label Collina Strada. This punchy pink bikini features white contrast piping that pops against the swirling pattern. The silhouette includes a bandeau-style top and mid-rise bottoms that offer more coverage than a string bikini. If you’re ready to embrace the Spice Girls era all over again, this suit is the palace to start.

Collina Strada Pink 90s Bikini $260 Buy Now

Inamorata Orpheus Top And Bottom

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Autumn swirl, bay blue rhinestone, black, black rhinestone, caramel, fuchsia, kiwi rhinestone, lilac breeze rhinestone, brown check, mauve sand figure stripe, mustard mosaic, pink mosaic, rust figure stripe, sage mauve floating figure

Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear brand Inamorata is an extension of the model and author’s eclectic personal style. The suits are colorful and trend-forward, but don’t feel overly complicated. This triangle top is adjustable across the bottom, allowing you to make it as wide or slim as you need to feel comfortable. Of the bottom, “this cut is super flattering if you’re looking to show it all. Makes me feel confident,” writes one reviewer. So, if you like to show a little skin, here’s a great way to go for it.

Inamorata Orpheus Top $75 Buy Now

Inamorata Orpheus Bottom $75 Buy Now

Isa Boulder Sculpture Top And Jessie Bottom

Best Non-Traditional Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Pink

Craving an out of the box bikini? Isa Boulder’s suit has a shiny satin finish that’s usually better associated with lingerie than beachwear. The ruched separates — both top and bottom — are flattering, but have a distinctly elevated feel. The bottom line: This is a suit that’s meant to be show off. To style, layer under a gauzy or mesh dress.

Isa Boulder Sculpture Top $140 Buy Now

Isa Boulder Jessie Bottom $130 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Seersucker Bikini

Best Halter Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Color: Chartreuse

Don’t underestimate the appeal of a halter top bikini. This style, which offers a bit more coverage than many others on this list, will offer support in the chest and can also double as a crop top when worn away from the water. This seersucker suit comes in Bottega’s signature woven check — most often seen on the brand’s leather accessories. A designer swimsuit is undoubtedly a major investment, but if you hand wash this suit and are careful to care for it between wears, it will remain a favorite for years to come. Style with a raffia beach bag and your favorite comfy slides to finish.

Bottega Veneta Seersucker Bikini $650 Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Raina Top And Lydia Bottom

Best Bikini for Curvy Bodies

Sizes : XS-3X

Color : Multi

Material: Made from 78% recycled polyester

Mara Hoffman is a designer known for both her inclusive sizing and her commitment to sustainable practices in her clothes making. This suit is produced in California with material from a mill in Italy. It’s digitally printed to reduce waste during the production process. The design is created with support in mind. The top’s thick straps and a square neck are ideal for those with larger busts looking for a suit that doesn’t risk slipping or tugging over the course of the day.

Mara Hoffman Raina Top $165 Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Lydia Bottom $155 Buy Now

Oseree Lumiere Microkini

Best Low-Coverage Bikini

Sizes : S-XL

Color: Blue

Is a teeny-weeny bikini on your must-have list this summer? This playful multi-color design from Oseree deserves consideration. The adjustable bottoms can offer you the coverage of a thong or of a cheeky bikini depending on your preference. The triangle top is minimal as well, with a slim tie across the back and at the neck. Rest assured, the shimmery fabric will be sure to turn heads, too.

Oseree Lumiere Microkini $269 Buy Now

Nike Racerback Bikini

Best Sport Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors : Red, black, navy, blue, pink

Material: Made with 83% recycled polyester

For those that love hitting the pool for some laps, this is the comfortable, sporty bikini that you need. The racerback silhouette is tight to the body without being constricting, allowing you to move through the water with ease. An interior drawstring on the bottom also ensures your suit won’t slip. The range of colors also includes both bright and neutral options so you can stand out as much as you want as you work on your freestyle. Nike is a brand beloved for its sportswear, so know you’ll be ready to focus on your form and not what your suit is doing while you move.

Nike Racerback Bikini $66 Buy Now

Sir. New Dawn Top And Bottom

Best Mix And Match Bikini

Sizes : 0-3

Colors: Orange, yellow, blue, purple

Sir. is an Australian ready-to-wear label known for its offering of simple, elegant summer staples. Unsurprisingly, their swimwear nails both fit and design. With a range of cheerful color combinations, you can choose matching or contrasting tops and bottoms that will boost your mood with a shot of color. The scoop neckline and low-rise bottom silhouette have a touch of sportiness, but also feel worthy of a stylish Instagram shot. Try throwing a silky minidress over the top and you’ll be ready to hit the town.

Sir. New Dawn Top $160 Buy Now

Sir. New Dawn Bottom $120 Buy Now

Jade Swim Livi Top and Lana Bottom

Best String Bikini

Sizes : XS-XL

Colors: Black, white, nude, navy, olive, royal, terracotta

Tan lines be damned. Sometimes, a strappy string bikini is just the thing for a trip to the beach. This simple bottom and top combination from Jade Swim is one you’ll want to wear over and over again. The brand was founded by Kozerski-Freeney to fill a gap in the market for minimalist yet trend-forward swimwear. The suits are designed in New York and made in L.A., so they work with the style sensibilities of both coasts.

Jade Swim Livi Top $120 Buy Now

Jade Swim Lana Bottom $96 Buy Now

Bikini Outfit Ideas

As the weather heats up and you find yourself spending more time by the pool or visiting the ocean, you’ll want to make sure that you have some versatile outfit ideas in mind to help you wear your bikini beyond the beach. “I love styling a bikini for wear day to night,” says Kozerski-Freeney. “All of our bikini tops have necklines that can easily be styled with cover ups or even more RTW looks. Pack a wrap skirt for an easy beach cover up and that same bikini top can seamlessly transition to wear with a high waisted pants look for an easy evening look.

For a Beach Party: Try skipping your usual top and letting your bikini serve as the upper half of your outfit. On the bottom, try styling your suit with a denim skirt a la Paloma Elsesser . Then, try adding colorful jewelry like beaded stomach chains or bright earrings to punch up your look even more.

For a Boat Day : Dua Lipa has plenty of inspirational bikini content on her Instagram, but one particularly notable look is her flirty boat attire . To channel her look, style a tight, printed minidress over your go-to suit. Add lots of jewelry, including stacked rings and hoop earrings, and a pair of oversized sunglasses for a chic twist. Finish with a coordinated clutch bag.

For a Day At The Pool: First things first, always make sure your skin is protected when lounging by the pool. Start with sunscreen, and then take your cues from Kendall Jenner and add a playful bucket hat to your ensemble. Add a pair of sunglasses, and when you get up from your sunbathing spot, try throwing an oversized tee on to keep your skin out of the sun.

For a Night Out: if you’re wanting to head somewhere formal while still wearing your suit, consider layering your go-to bikini under a floaty maxi dress like Sofia Richie . Layer on a handful of your favorite necklaces, and finish with a pair of heels.

Meet the Experts

Shea Marie is and influencer and the founder of Los Angeles-based swim brand, Same Swim. Inspired by Marie’s love of fashion and the city Los Angeles, her collection of swimwear is handmade in LA from the highest quality Italian fabrics.

Before founding Jade Swim, Brittany Kozerski-Freeney, was a sought-after stylist and fashion editor at popular magazines, like GQ, Marie Claire and Elle, displaying her elevated, striking and straight-up fun taste and aesthetic.