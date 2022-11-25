Best Black Friday Home Deals 2022: Save Over 40% Off Casper, Le Creuset, Our Place, Nest and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Colder, shorter days have us spending more time cozied up indoors. Black Friday home deals are your ticket to sprucing up your space for the New Year: There’s no better time to shop for upgraded home essentials. Make cooking fun with a pretty pan that does it all, transform your bedroom into a five-star hotel with pure cotton sheets and a cloud-like duvet, or curl up with a blanket so soft you won’t want to leave your couch.

Black Friday beauty sales and Black Friday fashion specials are in full swing, and you can also shop major discounts on items for your kitchen, living room, and bedroom. Score amazing discounts on essentials and little luxuries: You can get percentages off full price, gifts with purchase, and free shipping. The best places to shop for Black Friday home deals are major retailers like Nordstrom and Amazon, and some brands also have specials on their websites (brands like Parachute Home are offering 40% off sitewide right now). While you may not be able to get a discount on the Dyson Airwrap, you can shop the brand’s bestselling vacuums and air purifiers for up to $220 off.

To take full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, stock up on staples like high-quality sheets. Home items make great gifts for women, too, so cross-check your holiday gift list while you’re browsing the best deals. A pretty pitcher, comfy slippers, or a portable speaker are shoo-in’s for the ones that are tricky to surprise.

The Best Black Friday 2022 Home Deals:

Our Place Always Pan Set You can grab the much beloved, do-it-all Our Place Always Pan Set for under $100 right now. The pan is smartly designed to include a steamer basket, spoon rest, and pour spout that lets you steam, sauté, and fry. Courtesy of Our Place Our Place Always Pan Set $145 $95 Buy Now

Parachute Home Shearling Wool Clogs Parachute Home is known for amazingly soft robes and bedding, so it’s no surprise their Shearling Wool Clogs are like walking on clouds. Courtesy of Parachute Parachute Home Shearling Wool Clogs $99 $79.20 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket Curl up with an ultra-soft microfiber Barefoot Dreams throw — you can choose from five colorways for 25% off right now. Courtesy of Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw Blanket $180 $135 Buy Now

Dyson V15 Detect Smart Vacuum Before you balk at the price, hear us out: If you have a Dyson Airwrap, you know that everything the brand makes is magic. This smart vacuum is cordless so you can cover the whole house without feeling tethered to the outlet. It’s equipped with a laser to help you get every bit of dust off the floor, and you can toggle between different attachments to clean every nook and cranny. Courtesy of Dyson Dyson V15 Detect $749.99 $649.99 Buy Now

Sonos Roam SL Waterproof and portable, the Sonos Roam SL lets you take the brand’s peerless sound quality wherever you want. If you’re on the hunt for a gift for dad, look no further. Courtesy of Sonos Sonos Roam SL $159 $127 Buy Now

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven Your Sunday roast is about to get an upgrade: Le Creuset’s 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven transitions from the stove to the table seamlessly. And it’s nearly 50% off right now. Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven $380 $199.95 Buy Now

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your bedding, now’s the time to jump on a fresh comforter. The Brooklinen Down Comforter has a cotton-sateen shell that’s both lightweight and warm, so you’ll sleep comfortably during any season.

Brooklinen Down Comforter $359 $287.20 Buy Now

Nest New York Grapefruit Classic Candle Nest candles have a way of flooding the whole room with fragrance: This one has a fresh, citrusy scent that smells clean in the kitchen. Courtesy of Amazon Nest New York Grapefruit Classic Candle $70 $56.03 Buy Now

These crisp, 100% cotton sheets have a special weaving that allows for breathability. You’ll get an extra 25% off applied to your purchase once you add the set to your cart, so all together, you can score an impressive 32% off full price.

Boll & Branch Percale Banded Duvet Set, Queen $298 $201.75 Buy Now

Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror This viral floor mirror is a gorgeous solution to that empty wall you can’t decide how to decorate — the gold detailing and expansive size bounces light beautifully. (The 30% discount is applied once you add it to your cart.) Courtesy of Anthropologie Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror $1,198 $838.60 Buy Now

Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket Cocoon yourself in a downy soft blanket that’s faux fur on one side and cozy fleece on the other. Shoppers love it: The throw has racked up over 23,000 five-star reviews. Courtesy of Amazon Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket $29.99 $22.99 Buy Now

Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System Wine lovers will appreciate the Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System. The device is designed to let you dip into a vintage without uncorking it, so you can enjoy a bottle on your own time. Courtesy of Nordstrom Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System $429 $214.50 Buy Now

Missoni Home William Throw Blanket Bring Missoni’s signature knitwear into your home with this luxury throw. It’s 100% cotton and cozy, and your fashion-forward friends will love it. Courtesy of Shopbop

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle You can shop this ultra absorbent, Oprah-approved bath, hand, and face towel set in three neutral colors: charcoal, light grey, and white. Right now, all three colorways are 20% off. Courtesy of Amazon Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle $299 $239 Buy Now

Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer There’s never been a better time to replace your leaky plastic steamer: The sleek, easy-to-use Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer is available at an ultra-low price on Amazon. It emits a steady stream of vapor without clunky droplets, so you can quickly smooth wrinkles on clothes and linens. Courtesy of Amazon Steamery Cirrus No. 2 Steamer $130 $104.99 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress If you’ve been putting off buying a new mattress, consider this discount on Casper’s bestselling mattress your sign to go all in. Over 3,600 shoppers award it five stars on Amazon. Courtesy of Amazon Casper Sleep Element Mattress $695 $625 Buy Now

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher Like a piece of art for your kitchen, the Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher functions as serveware and also makes a beautiful vase. Courtesy of Shopbop Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher $225 $168.75 Buy Now

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl A good metallic decorative bowl makes styling your shelves, coffee table, or entryway table a breeze. This one has over 1,300 five-star reviews. Courtesy of Amazon Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl $48.99 $24.98 Buy Now

Hay Pao Portable Lamp Mushroom lamps are having a moment on TikTok: This rechargeable Hay Pao Portable Lamp lights up your space without the clutter of cords. All four colors are 20% off right now, but we predict they’ll sell out soon; grab one while you can. Courtesy of Design Within Reach Hay Pao Portable Lamp $195 $156 Buy Now

