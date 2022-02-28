The 23 Best Bralettes for Every Bust Size

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all bralettes are created equal — some are meant to support, others to flaunt. But, they all hold space smack dab in between the traditional underwire and, well, no bra at all. As dressing habits have shifted amidst the pandemic (more sweatpants, less high heels), the necessary undergarments have shifted as well. Comfort is a priority, which is where the bralette excels.

If you’ve ever wondered what exactly differentiates a bralette from other styles on the market — say a sports bra or a more traditional underwire, below you’ll find expert tips on what makes the bralette a must-own in 2022.

What is a bralette?

In the simplest terms, “a bra is made with an underwire, while a bralette is not,” says Araks Yeramyan, the designer of luxury lingerie brand Araks. That being said, bralettes can range in their appearance, from triangle shapes similar to what you might find in a bikini, to a banded style much like a sports bra. “While bralettes were once made exclusively for cute and comfy moments, the technology enhancements within this category allow for endless use,” adds Abby Vernon, SVP of offline brand merchandising at intimates and apparel label Aerie.

Bralette types

“We intentionally don’t differentiate between everyday and occasion bralettes,” Araks explains of her goal when designing bralette silhouettes. “We encourage women to wear something that makes them feel beautiful every day.” Still, there are a few different styles to consider based on your needs.

If comfort is a priority, look for bralettes that are seamless and include design details like adjustable straps, a thick band at the bottom and stretchy materials such as nylon. The best everyday bralettes, often designed to be worn underneath a top or sweater, often come in neutral colors and can include removable pads.

“This year, we are most excited about the emerging trend of the bra top — a bralette that is designed with the versatile end use to wear layered or proudly on its own,” Vernon says. “Imagine a crop top that offers enough support to make the bra truly optional.” This hybrid style has been adopted by many luxury brands, who prioritize aesthetics and can be relied upon to offer creations that could just as easily be styled back to a pair of high-rise jeans and a leather jacket as they could under a sheer shirt.

Lastly, there are cute bralettes that may not offer the same level of comfort or practicality as a support-focused style, but instead are meant to be a less constrictive alternative to lacy, strappy and silky lingerie.

Ahead, shop the best bralettes for your needs.

Top Bralettes

Calvin Klein Bralette

Most Popular

With over 21,000 reviews on Amazon and an average 4.5-star rating, Calvin Klein’s cotton bralette is a sure winner. The cotton material and elastic sport band are a combination that will stay put and keep you comfortable throughout a busy day. “This is the most comfortable bralette in the world,” one user writes. This style is also a celebrity favorite, having been worn by stars like Gigi Hadid and Solange Knowles.

Available sizes: XS-3XL

Calvin Klein Bralette $12-$71 Buy Now

Araks Willow Bralette

Best Color Options

Not all your undergarments have to be done in a subtle neutral hue. In fact, it can be fun to play with color — allowing a small hint of green or pink peek through a white tee or simple tank. Araks’ silk charmeuse and cotton crepe bra is comfortable but doesn’t feel like a basic undergarment. Also, consider wearing this bralette to bed if you’re a fan of fancy sleepwear. “Right now, I’m loving the bralette and boxer combo,” Yeraman says.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Araks Willow Bralette $145 Buy Now

Aerie Padded Bralette

Best Bralette With Padding

Backed by 189 five-star reviews, this Aerie silhouette is one of the best everyday padded bralettes for lounging at home. It’s constructed from a seamless ribbed fabric made from nylon and elastane that allows for maximum movement. And although it’s padded, the pads are removable to give you the coverage you desire, making it the best padded bralette option for those seeking versatility. It comes in 11 pastel hues, and there’s underwear to match if you prefer a full coordinated set.

Available sizes: XXS-XXL

Aerie Padded Bralette $29 $17 Buy Now

Skims Plunge Bralette

Best for Low-Cut Tops

Dealing with a low-cut tee or top can make finding the right bra tricky. Skims’ low-cut bralette, with triangle cups and a thick underband, will help you feel supported while also comfortable. “My boobs are a 36D, and I never have any faith in bralettes having any support,” writes one reviewer. “But not only is this one of the best bralettes with support, it also makes my boobs look amazing and is incredibly comfortable.” The cotton style also comes in a range of core and seasonal colors so you can match it to your mood or outfit.

Available sizes: XXS-4X

Skims Plunge Bralette $36 Buy Now

Fruit Of The Loom Spaghetti Strap Bralette

Most Affordable

If you’re looking for the best affordable bralette, this pull-on option from Fruit Of The Loom is a great pick. It’s made of cotton and lycra, meaning it’s both breathable and stretchy. And since its silhouette is similar to that of a sports bra, it offers more support than a triangle-shaped bralette. If you’re a fan of soft bras for hanging around the house or going to yoga class, this is the style for you.

Available sizes: 32-44

Fruit Of The Loom Spaghetti Strap Bralette $6-$35 Buy Now

True & Co. True Body Lift Bralette

Best Bralette for D Cups and Above

Finding the best bralette for D cups and above can be difficult as the market offers limited options. But, this nylon and elastane bralette by True & Co. is made to remain tight to your body and offer support even after many wears. It’s seamless, without any elastic or wires to ensure that it’s comfortable against your body. It’s designed to fit women with busts from a 30DD up to 40DD. In addition, it’s made with removable pads so that you can have additional coverage if needed.

Courtesy of Amazon

Available sizes: XS-XL

True & Co. True Body Lift Bralette $20-$65 Buy Now

La Perla Triangle No Wire Bra

Best Triangle Bralette for Small Busts

This simple, refined option from luxury lingerie label La Perla is perfect for anyone seeking a more traditional bra shape without the wires. The triangle cups and thin band are best for smaller busts, allowing the style to sit comfortably under tees or a snug top. The body of the bra is made from 100% modal and is soft and silky to the touch. Choose between black and white colorways, both key looks to have in your rotation.

Available sizes: XS-L

La Perla Triangle No Wire Bra $198 Buy Now

Fenty Floral Lace Bralette

Best Lace Triangle Bralette

Calling all Rihanna fans: This Savage x Fenty lace bralette is one to have on your radar as one of the best affordable bralette options on the market. It’s a pull-on style with an adjustable elastic strap to help ensure it fits snugly. It also comes in a range of neutral hues, including black, gray, navy and ivory. Try layering this lacy option underneath a low-cut top and let it peek out from underneath.

Available sizes: XS-2XL

Fenty Floral Lace Bralette $24-$39 Buy Now

Outdoor Voices Seamless Longline Bra

Best Longline Bralette

Outdoor Voices is a beloved activewear brand known specifically for its playful colors and technical fabrics. The ribbed seamless bralette has a longer cut, meaning it can easily double as a top styled back to leggings or jeans. “It’s perfect for wearing around the house or any low-impact activities,” one reviewer writes. Constructed of nylon, recycled polyester and elastane, it’s stretchy enough to move with you through the day.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Outdoor Voices Seamless Longline Bra $48 Buy Now

Khaite Vara Bralette

Best Silk

This light, silk bralette is a comfortable option for those with smaller busts seeking something easy to slip on under a tee. The pull-on silhouette means you don’t need to worry about fussing with clasps or buckles. Additionally, the bralette comes in neutral options like navy and cream as well as more playful patterns that make the style a stunning option to wear solo. As Khaite is a brand known for its luxe basics, consider this the perfect first piece of a sophisticated wardrobe.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Khaite Vara Bralette $480 Buy Now

Thirdlove Modern Mesh Scoop Bralette

Best Mesh

This sheer mesh scoop bralette by Thirdlove is a comfortable option if you want something that skews a bit sexier. The see-through material is still supportive thanks to a thick bottom band and wide straps. It’s also designed with darting under the breast to ensure that it fits you snugly without any gaping or pulling. If you’re looking for a sheer style to add to your rotation, this one is an easy choice.

Available sizes: XS-3X

Thirdlove Modern Mesh Scoop Bralette $49 Buy Now

Cosabella Soire Confidence Extended Bralette

Best Bralette for Big Busts

If you’re on the hunt for the best bralette with support for larger chests, try this option from Cosabella, specifically designed for fuller busts. Its wide band, adjustable shoulder straps and back straps allow for versatility and flexibility. The power mesh material is sturdy and supportive. Reviewers describe this bralette as a worthy alternative to traditional underwire styles.

Available sizes: 1X-3X

Cosabella Soire Confidence Extended Bralette $75 Buy Now

Parade Triangle Bralette

Best Triangle Bralette for All Cup Sizes

For fans of Parade’s colorful underwear options, consider testing out its triangle bralette as well. The style uses the brand’s signature Re:Play fabric made of recycled nylon and spandex to create a snug yet light fit. “The most comfortable bralette I’ve ever worn,” writes one reviewer.

Available sizes: XS – 2XL, Cup Sizes A-F

Parade Triangle Bralette $28 Buy Now

Fleur du Mal Charlotte Bralette

This silk mesh and lace bralette offers more coverage than your standard style thanks to special crossover detailing under the bust. While it doesn’t have boning or underwire, it’s designed in a way to offer additional support with wide straps and a hook-and-eye closure at the back. Courtesy of elegant-meets-sexy lingerie brand Fleur du Mal, this option adds just the right amount of intrigue as a bottom layer. Try styling it with a white blouse for a night out.

Available sizes: 32B-36D

Fleur du Mal Charlotte Bralette $128 Buy Now

Hanro Touch Feeling Bralette

Best T-shirt Bralette

If you’re in need of a cute bralette that can be layered under a fitted tee, Hanro’s bralette is your best option. It’s made of microfiber and elastane so it has plenty of stretch, and since it’s seamless, it will sit smoothly. Wide straps offer extra support along with hemmed edges. Buy in a bright blood orange color or range of neutral tones, including nudes, for whatever your needs.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Hanro Touch Feeling Bralette $90 $67 Buy Now

Eres Divine Bralette

Best Cashmere

If you’re looking for a bralette that will keep you extra cozy, look no further than Eres’ luxurious cashmere option. Though it’s knit with 100% cashmere, the elastic waistband ensures that it will still have a snug fit. It’s a great option for winter, as it will keep you warm when layered under a sweater or sweatshirt, but doesn’t add any extra bulk to your ensemble. For care, be sure to hand wash it to prevent it from stretching out over time.

Available sizes: 2-8

Eres Divine Bralette $219 Buy Now

Marine Serre Ribbed-Knit Bralette

Best Trendy

Parisian label Marine Serre is beloved by fashion insiders who love to show off its signature half-moon print. This cotton bralette is great for layering under sheer tops as the brand’s logo will subtly show through. Adjustable straps also allow for comfort and a snug fit. And, with a hook fastener similar to a traditional bra, you won’t have to worry about pulling it on or off when getting ready.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Marine Serre Ribbed-Knit Bralette $165 Buy Now

Alexander McQueen Denim Bralette

Best to Wear as a Top

If you’re on the hunt for the best designer bralette to double as a going-out top, Alexander McQueen’s denim option should be a top contender. It’s stretchy with a back zipper, meaning it’s comfortable to get into and wear throughout the night. But, unlike a bralette meant to be worn as an undergarment, this style boasts design details like structured darts that make it feel more unique and worth showing off. To finish the look, style the piece with jeans in a similar wash.

Available sizes: 2-14

Alexander McQueen Denim Bralette $790 Buy Now

Adore Me Fatima Unlined Bra

This no-wire bralette from Adore Me is made of recycled polyamide and elastane features double-layered cups and a band for comfort and coverage without feeling constricting. The keyhole cutout serves as an unexpected detail that adds an elevated touch to the staple. Reviewers recommend this bra for yoga or while hanging out at home, though you can also wear it out under a classic tee or button-down. Don’t forget to style it with coordinated underwear if you want a full look.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Adore Me Fatima Unlined Bra $49 $24 Buy Now

Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette

Also Consider Best for Big Busts

For a wireless soft-cup bra that best fits larger busts, try this everyday option from Curvy Couture. It’s constructed of 95% nylon and is both smooth and stretchy, making it ideal as a nude layer under a sheer top or dress. The convertible straps allow for versatility and ensure the bra can be worn with trickier top styles. Also, the brown, black, and pink colors are staple looks necessary in every collection of undergarments.

Available sizes: M-3XL

Curvy Couture Smooth Seamless Comfort Bralette $38 Buy Now

Paco Rabanne Ruched Bralette

Best Knitted Bralette

As warm weather approaches, Paco Rabanne’s lurex-trimmed bralette is a playful piece you can break out with jeans or a high-waisted skirt. The black knit upper has a wide band and full cups that make this option feel more appropriate as outerwear than other more practical options. It also features thin straps and ribbed detailing you might expect to see in a crop top. Paco Rabanne is a brand known for its standout metallic pieces, so the hint of gold is a nod to the fashion house’s signature aesthetic.

Available sizes: XS-L

Paco Rabanne Ruched Bralette $260 Buy Now

Leset Knit Bralette

Also Consider Best Knitted Bralette

This comfy Leset bralette is designed as part of a three-piece set, with a cardigan and pants to match. You can wear all three together to lounge at home or run errands, or just opt for the bralette on its own. The thin straps and low scoop neckline make this a particularly comfy everyday option. In addition, the rust red hue is an alternative to the more traditional soft tones you might typically find in bralettes.

Available sizes: XS-XL

Leset Knit Bralette $68 Buy Now

Anine Bing Lace Bra

Best Lace Bralette for Small Busts

A minimalist lace bralette is a great option for women with small busts who don’t require the support of a more structured style. This nylon and elastane design by Anine Bing is romantic and minimal, which makes it an ideal choice for a night out look, perhaps layered with a simple tank. While the bralette itself is fairly light, boning along the sides ensures that it will stay up as needed so you won’t have to worry about it falling all night through wear.

Available sizes: XS-L

Anine Bing Lace Bra $89 Buy Now

How to find a bralette that fits

Finding the right size bralette can be tricky, as many brands eschew traditional cup sizing for the simpler Alpha sizing (XS to XL). Reading reviews or visiting a brand’s website for specifics on measurements can help to ease the process — something that both Araks’ and Aerie’s websites offer. “In 2018. we introduced our Best Fit Finder (BFF) to improve the bra fitting process, reimagining the traditional measuring tape with a simple tool that is less invasive and helps you find your best fit,” Vernon explains. “It’s not about measurements; it’s about how you feel in the bra.”

For banded bralettes, which typically come in Alpha sizing, this tool may be easier to use, but for triangle or cup styles, you may want to have a tape measure handy when determining what is right for you. When trying on a bralette, make sure to move around in it to confirm it fits snugly without feeling constricting. Also, keep an eye out for any gaping around the breast area, which might suggest the style is too big.