The 20 Best Bras for Large Busts That Ensure You Feel Supported

It’s no secret that shopping for the best bra can be a challenge, especially when you have a larger bust. Not only can finding your proper fit and preferred style be tricky, but finding a bra that’s supportive, comfortable and available in your cup size can feel practically like its own installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Luckily, there’s a growing number of lingerie and underwear brands expanding their size offering and introducing buttery soft, stretch-friendly fabrics that provide all the support and won’t have you counting down to the moment you can finally take off your bra at the end of a long day.

How to find the best bras for large busts

Susan Moses, celebrity stylist and author of The Art of Dressing Curves, recommends a capsule collection of bras for all your wardrobe needs. “For your T-shirts, fitted tops and blouses made in thin fabrics, you’ll need a full-coverage seamless bra with a plunging neckline,” she says. “When you’re wearing dresses or tops that are strapless, one-shouldered or racerback, you’ll need a bra with convertible straps. If your desire is to reduce your bust for a very fitted blouse or top, the minimizer is designed to decrease your bust by 1.4 inches and more.”

Stylist Kat Eves adds, “The elements you want to look for in a bra for a larger bust all come down to your goals and the amount of support you want.” Depending on your ideal fit and the occasion you’re shopping for, you may want to stock up on a few key styles. “If you’re looking for serious lift, you’re going to want to choose a balconette bra that has real structure, not stretch, in the cup to support your breasts over the day.” If you prefer a wire-free bra, you may want to try a seamless style that still offers support throughout the day. Rising brands like Knix and Honeylove specialize in those innovative styles that balance comfort and support for cup sizes up to HH. Brands like ThirdLove, Cuup and Soma have been go-tos for supportive T-shirt bras that also cater to women with large bust sizes, but there are some rising favorites to watch like AnaOno, Curvy Couture, BloomBras and Enell that both stylists count as some of their clients’ essentials.

Ultimately, how to choose the best bras for big bust comes down to two key things: personal preference and finding your proper size.

Top Bras for Large Busts

How to find your perfect bra size

Whether shopping in-store or online, finding your perfect bra size can be challenging, no matter what size your bust. Tania Garcia, Cuup’s director of fit, says the key is first learning about bra sizing. “Most of the bra’s support comes from the band, so we like to educate around measurements for the band and bust to inform sizing,” she explains. “Your bra size is a ratio based on the combination of measurements for band and cup.”

If you’re not sure of your bra size at first, Garcia advises trying more than one size. “We recommend picking your ‘true’ size and also your sister size,” she says. “Sister sizes are a collection of sizes that share the same cup volume but different band sizes. If you go up a band size, then you’ll want to go down a cup size — and vice versa. For example, if you measure at 34B, you can try sister sizes 36A or 32C. If you prefer a more snug band, then go for 32C. If you prefer a looser fit around the band with nothing too snug, then the 34B or 36A may be the way to go.”

Not sure if your new bra fits you properly? ​​Garcia advises first trying on a bra with a t-shirt. “The band should lay nice and low on your back and fit snug on the loosest hook without feeling suffocating. The center gore should lay flat against your sternum, not stick out or dig in. You shouldn’t have spillage out of the cups, nor should you have any excessive gapping or wrinkling in the cups.”

And one final note to keep in mind? “One very important thing to consider is that almost everyone has one breast that’s bigger than the other,” Garcia says. “For our ladies who have a big difference between cups, we recommend accommodating your larger side, as it can be uncomfortable and unflattering to have the bra cutting in.

To find the best of the best bras for large busts, we consulted industry experts and scoured the internet for top-notch customer reviews. From everyday T-shirt bras to wireless designs, bralettes, sports bras and even nursing bras, these are the 20 best bras for large breasts to shop now.

Natori Pure Luxe Contour Bra

Best Everyday Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 32-38, and cup sizes B-G

Buttery soft fabric that stretches

Full-coverage with support

This super-soft Natori bra is a tried-and-true favorite amongst thousands of reviewers who say it’s “flattering,” offers “a great fit” and is “the most comfortable bra [they’ve] ever owned.” Its full coverage with stretch fabric is ideal for fuller chests, offering support that still boasts a comfortable fit. The luxe lace straps offer a chic design element, though some reviewers note they can be visible through certain tops.

Wacoal Red Carpet Full-Busted Underwire Bra

Best Strapless Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 30-44 and cup sizes B-I

Features a top and bottom silicone strip to keep the bra in place

Convertible to traditional, halter, crisscross and one-shoulder bra styles with a three hook-and-eye closures on the back

Finding a strapless bra that actually stays in place is no easy feat, especially if you have a larger bust size. Wacoal’s full-coverage underwire strapless bra, however has silicone strips along both the top and bottom edges to ensure this bra stays put and doesn’t slip down throughout the day. The best part? This strapless style comes with removable, fully adjustable straps that can be converted into traditional, halter, crisscross and one-shoulder styles for more versatile wear. Reviewers rave that it’s the “best strapless bra” they’ve ever owned and swear it stays in place without any adjusting required.

Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Bra

Cutest Bra for Large Busts

Available in regular and curvy, with band sizes 32-46, and cup sizes A-DDD

Made with stretch floral lace

Underwire for support

Unlined balconette style

Leave it to Rihanna to master the art of playful and sexy bras for all size busts. This floral lace balconette bra comes in a pretty lavender and hot pink flash color for when you need a break from your go-to neutral bras. The thick, adjustable straps offer extra support along with a flexible underwire. It’s also unlined, making it a sleek and sheer minimal choice for larger breast sizes.

Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Bralette

Best Lace Bralette for Large Busts

Available in sizes XS-XL, which includes band sizes 28-40 and cup sizes DD-H

Specifically designed for larger busts DD cup and above

Made of soft Italian floral lace that offers stretch

Lined with power mesh for additional support

For those with larger bust sizes, finding a lace bralette that’s both supportive and comfortable can feel impossible at times. But Cosabella’s Never Say Never Curvy bralettes are designed specifically for cup sizes DD and above. The ultra-soft Italian floral lace has just the right amount of stretch and features a power mesh lining for added support. Available in a wide range of colors, this is a good comfy style to stock up on.

Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau

Best Bandeau for Large Busts

Available in sizes XXS-4X

Made with buttery soft smoothing fabric that molds to your body with Max-Stretch technology

No-cut, seamless design offering support

Pull-over style

Machine washable

If you’re looking for a bandeau bra with a sleek but subtly supportive fit, Skims’ Fits Everybody bandeau has an expansive size offering up to 4X. The seamless and strapless design is made with a smoothing fabric and Max-Stretch technology for a comfortable and stretchy fit. Reviewers with large bust sizes love this one for its surprising support, with one customer writing, “I am a 40DD and my boobs fit into this bandeau. My boobs don’t weigh it down, and it fits better than a strapless underwire bra does, which is a really strong statement. I don’t have to pull it up constantly; it keeps my girls high and dry. I literally can’t wait till it restocks so I can buy one in ever freaking color.”

Playtex Nursing Shaping Foam Bra

Best Nursing Bra for Large Busts

Available in sizes XS-3XL ​​ (sizes 32B-46DD)

Adjustable front straps with Quickstrap clips for ease while nursing

Smooth, wirefree design that flexes and stretches during body changes

Affordable, under-$35 option

Finding a nursing bra that’s supportive and easy to adjust while nursing is never easy, especially for those with larger bust sizes. Playtex’s nursing shaping bra offers a flexible wrap design with easy-to-use front straps and closures. The wirefree, stretch fabric is designed to form to a mom’s body as it changes while nursing and post-partum. At under $35, it’s one of the more affordable options on the market, and available for quick and easy shipping on Amazon.

Enell High-Impact Sports Bra

Best Exercise Bra for Large Busts

Available in sizes 00-8 (band sizes 32-50 abd cup sizes C-DDD)

Wire-free, compression fit

Moisture-wicking fabric

Designed for high-impact workouts such as cardio

Moses cites this high-impact sports bra from Enell as a top contender for workouts. Featuring front hook-and-eye closures, this easy-to-put-on sports bra is made for high-impact exercises and activities. The moisture-wicking fabric is breathable and helps prevent sweating, while the compression fit ensures breasts are held in and supported. This one is wirefree and features double-layered cups for support.

Freya Underwire Balconette Bra

Best Balconette Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 28-38 and cup sizes B-HH (UK sizes)

Molded cup underwire bra

Smoothing and enhancing fabric

Designed specifically for large bust sizes

Known and loved for its extended cup size offering, Freya’s selection of bras is a favorite for those with large busts. The underwire balconette bra features molded cups with underwire for soft but substantial support. Made with a smoothing and enhancing fabric, this bra is designed for a snug fit with a touch of retro style thanks to the chic tonal pinstripes. This brand runs in UK sizing, so be sure to consult Nordstrom’s size guide fit videos if ordering online.

Cuup The Demi Bra

Best Non-Padded, Full-Coverage Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 30-44 and cup sizes A-H

Completely padding and foam-free

Made with 3D spacer fabric, a more breathable material that’s long-lasting

Seamless with flexible underwires

Virtual fittings and fit quiz available for online bra shopping

If you prefer a T-shirt bra with no foam or padding, Cuup’s The Demi bra is a great supportive option for large busts. This seamless, full-coverage style features cups that are molded with a 3D spacer fabric, a more breathable, lightweight fabric that lasts longer and doesn’t crease. For those with larger breasts, the support from the thin cups without any added padding or memory foam is a game-changer. Garcia counts this style as one of the brand’s best for those with larger busts. As one reviewer puts it, “This style fits perfectly, and I get all the support yet don’t even feel like I’m wearing a bra if that makes sense, which is huge for us bigger-chested girls who already struggle to find a good fit.”

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

Best T-Shirt Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 32-44 and cup sizes A-H, including half cup sizes

Made with ultra-thin memory foam that comfortably forms to your body

Pleated straps to avoid slippage

Super-soft micro jersey fabric

A bra with 100,000 five-star reviews may sound too good to be true, but ThirdLove’s best-selling 24/7 Classic T-Shirt bra checks all the boxes. Made with memory foam cups, this ultra-soft bra is designed to form to your body for a more comfortable fit. The flexible wires offer support without sacrificing any comfort, and the pleated straps ensure you won’t have to worry about slippage. ThirdLove is known for its size inclusivity and half-cup size offerings, which makes it easier to find the perfect fit for every breast size — and this style a clear winner.

Knix Wingwoman Contour Bra

Best Plunge Bra for Large Busts

Available in 14 sizes options that span band sizes 32-42 and cup sizes A-H

Completely wireless

Extra side coverage to avoid overspill and side boob

Molded foam cups for support

Virtual bra fittings available

Though Knix may be best known for its leakproof period underwear, the brand also offers an expansive size collection of bras. A completely wire-free design, the Wingwoman Contour bra features a plunging neckline for ease in styling lower-cut tops and dresses. The added side coverage eliminates any overspill or side boob for a sleek, supportive fit. Knix’s sizing system includes 14 sizes ranging from Size 1 to Size 8++, and the brand offers online fittings if you have any hesitation about which size is best for you. As one reviewer wrote, “I am a large-chested and plus-size woman. During the pandemic, I’ve tried several wireless bras, and I swear this bra gives me an additional four to five inches of lift and is more comfortable.”

Soma Smooth Full-Coverage Bra

Best Full-Coverage Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 32-44 and cup sizes B-G

Features wide padded straps to prevent shoulder pain

Full-coverage design with a C-shaped underwire for lifting and shaping

Smooth satin fabric

Soma’s full-coverage bra is a favorite amongst those with larger bra sizes. “I wear a 42G, and not only are there limited choices in the world of bras, but more importantly, there is very limited comfort!” one reviewer writes. “This Soma bra is by far the most comfortable and supportive bra I’ve ever worn.” The smooth satin fabric features a unique C-shaped underwire that expands around the sides to help lift and shape. Plus, the padded wide straps help relieve any shoulder pain that may occur after a full day of wear.

Lively Comfort Minimizer Bra

Best Minimizer Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 32-40 and cup sizes C-G

Unpadded, double-layered fabric cups

Convertible racerback straps for additional support and styling versatility

Plush straps for extra comfort

Moses says minimizer bras are a great option for those with larger busts. Lively’s Comfort minimizer bra is a fan-favorite for its supportive design made with those who require D to G cups in mind. It features unpadded, stretch fabric cups and adjustable, plush shoulder straps that can converted into a racerback style. One reviewer says, “​​I always struggle with wearing professional dress for my job because button-ups don’t work and many clothes just don’t look right with a larger chest. I wear a 34G and it’s so hard to make clothes look cute because bras just don’t fit and aren’t comfortable. At least that was the case until I got this bra. It’s so comfortable but fully contains my chest, so there is no spillage and it stays in place, which makes wearing work clothes so much easier.”

Kindred Bravely Seamless Nursing Bra

Softest Nursing Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 30-42 and cup sizes B-I

Ultra-soft blend of nylon and spandex

Seamless design that’s underwire-free with soft padding for added support

Adjustable clip-down cups for quick and easy access while breastfeeding

For new moms who want a softer, seamless nursing bra option, this one from Kindred has nearly 2,000 glowing reviews. The seamless stretch material molds to your body, providing a comfortable fit for larger bust sizes while nursing. Its easy clip-down cups allow for easy, one-handed access while breastfeeding or providing skin-to-skin contact with newborn babies. A favorite amongst Amazon shoppers, one reviewer writes, “I was desperately searching for a good nursing bra in my size, 42DDD, and my options were limited. It is by far the most comfortable nursing bra I have ever worn. I love that it has some lining (which can be removed) but I prefer it for modesty purposes.”

Curvy Kate Daily Balcony Bra

Best Lifting Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 30-38 and cup sizes DD-HH

Made with Up-Front technology for better lift and forward projection

Unlined cups

A favorite of Eves for large bust sizes, Curvy Kate’s Daily Balcony bra prioritizes a natural-looking lift. The sheer mesh panel at the top of the cups offers sexy detailing with support. Made using Up-Front technology fabric, this style provides forward projection and natural lift for those with fuller breasts. Make sure to consult the brand’s size guide, as sizing is listed in UK sizes.

Elomi Full Figure Underwire Plunge Bra

Best Underwire Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 32-46 and cup sizes up to K

Back J-hook converts straps to racerback style

Leotard back for smooth, bulge-free fit

Underwire design

Elomi’s Full Figure underwire Plunge bra offers sexy sheer mesh paneling and romantic embroidery that make this pick a standout. Along with being a stylish, this option is versatile, complete with a J-hook in the back so you can easily convert the straps into a racerback or leotard back design for a smooth fit. With an underwire and supportive cups, this style offers a nice lift to those with large busts. Note that this bra is sold in UK sizes, so consult the website’s size guide before adding one to your cart.

AnaOno Pocketed Front-Closure Bra

Best Front-Closure Bra for Large Busts

Available in sizes XS-3X (30-42 band sizes)

Easy front closure

Irritation-free design, made with breast cancer patients and survivors in mind

Site offers fit quiz so you can find the best fit online

AnaOno was founded to create bras specifically for women with breast cancer or who have had breast surgery, and beyond. The brand’s unique offerings include options for those with two breasts, one breast, implants and no breasts post-maschetomy, making them inclusive for breasts of all sizes and shapes. Whether you’re recovering from surgery or simply looking for a supportive bra with easy front closures, the brand’s Rora Bra offers a comfortable fit with a touch of compression. The bra includes pockets that can accommodate modesty pads, prosthesis or lightweight breast forms if needed.

Curvy Couture Tulip Bra

Best Push-Up Bra for Large Busts

Available in band sizes 34-46 and cup sizes B-H

Soft push-up pads for a natural-looking lift

Cage-strap accents for a sexy cut

Power mesh wings for back-smoothing effects and breathability

Convertible back straps

Both Moses and Eves count this brand as a favorite for themselves and clients with larger bust sizes. “If you’re looking for an everyday bra that is both comfortable and sexy, I’ll forever be a fan of Curvy Couture’s strappy Tulip bra,” Eves says. The soft push-up pads create a natural-looking lift that’s supportive for large busts. The Tulip bra features power mesh wings that offer back-smoothing and breathability, along with convertible back straps so you can wear it as a classic or racerback style. The sheer, scallop lace detail and cage-strap accents make this a sexy choice for date nights or special occasions, too.

Honeylove Crossover Bra

Best Wireless Support Bra for Large Busts

Available in sizes XS-3X

Includes a bonded cradle that offers support and lift without any wires

Crossover-style bra for maximum support

Comfortable stretch blend of nylon and spandex

If you’re looking for a wireless bra that still offers the utmost support, Honeylove’s Crossover bra is a must. Its crisscross design lends added support for large bust sizes, done in a stretch fabric that ensures comfort for all-day wear. Replacing an underwire, this bra is made with a bonded cradle design for natural support and lift. One reviewer wrote, “I didn’t expect this to support my DDD chest, but it totally gets the job done. And, it’s super cute, which is a major plus.”

Signature Bloom Bra

Also Consider Best Workout Bra

Incredibly inclusive size range, available in sizes 28C-56L

Easy front zipper closure

Designed by women at NASA to redistribute weight for better posture and back support

Features cinching cups, adjustable lifting straps and underwire-free support

“If you’re looking for a sports bra that actually holds up to its end of the bargain, this one genuinely lives up to its name,” Eves says. “This isn’t a stretchy bra that you just pull on like a tank top, but a smartly structured (but comfortable) bra that you zip up in front. Whereas a lot of sports bras simply offer a little compression (and usually require a second bra underneath for real support), Bloom bras deliver lift over compression, and I can personally attest that no bouncing will take place during your workout.” Designed to create a natural lift while helping with posture and back pain, this ultra-supportive bra manages to be completely underwire-free for a comfortable fit. Durable for exercise, this one raises the bar on sports bras for bigger bust sizes.

Meet the Experts

Kat Eves is a Los Angeles-based stylist and size-inclusive consultant. In addition to her independent styling work, she’s also a senior marketing strategist at Mto agency, where she provides creative direction and consulting to ethical and sustainable brands. Additionally, Eves has her own fashion blog called the Style Ethic, which highlights ethical brands and shopping tips, and co-hosts a podcast with comedian Jenny Zigrino titled Gaudy Positive, which celebrates “the misfits of the world” and people of all shapes and sizes, according to Eves’ website.

Susan Moses is a New York-based stylist, designer and author of The Art of Dressing Curves. Her clients have included Britney Spears, Queen Latifah, Brandy and Kathy Bates, among others. She is a former stylist for Mode magazine and has appeared on HSN to help dress plus-size audiences. She was also named one of the “Six Plus Fashion Power Players on the Rise” in Ebony in 2014.

Tania Garcia is the director of fit at size-inclusive bra brand CUUP. She was formerly a Fit Therapist for the brand, a role that involves guiding customers through online video sessions on how find their perfect-fitting bra. According to the brand’s e-commerce site, Garcia has been fitting bras since her early twenties.