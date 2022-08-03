The 20 Best Camisoles to Wear for Every Season and Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The hot days and nights of summer may leave you wanting to wear the least amount of clothes you can manage. But there’s one piece that’s a necessity in your closet this time of year: The camisole. This humble, strappy top is versatile and also happens to be easy to pack away in a suitcase (which is always a plus when vacations are looming). But, while you may have heard the term before, what you may not know is how many iterations exist.

What is a Camisole?

Some may attribute camisoles to sleepwear or lingerie-inspired pajamas, but in truth, there are many iterations of camis, all with many different uses. “Camisoles are more delicate and flowy tank tops,” explains designer Anine Bing. “My collection has beautiful silk and lace camisoles, perfect on their own or for layering.” When figuring out what style of camisole is best for you, consider how you want to use it. Will it be your go-to summer going out top, replacing summer dresses? Or is it more intended to be worn under a button-down or sheer top as a piece of underwear? Each scenario requires a different type of cami.

The Different Types of Camisoles

Lace: Lace detailing is quite common in many camisoles. It can be featured on both silk and cotton iterations. But, for camisoles intended to serve more as lingerie, you can also find styles made entirely of lace. The sheer, breathable fabric can serve as a great base layer, but also may be a cool option to layer over another bright tank or a dress.

Lace detailing is quite common in many camisoles. It can be featured on both silk and cotton iterations. But, for camisoles intended to serve more as lingerie, you can also find styles made entirely of lace. The sheer, breathable fabric can serve as a great base layer, but also may be a cool option to layer over another bright tank or a dress. Silk : Soft silk is the ideal choice if you want to wear a camisole for fancier occasions. The sleek feel and slight sheen to the fabric add luxurious touches that are perfect for pairing with glittery accessories, heels or cute summer sandals. If you’re a fan of practical pieces, keep an eye out for washable silk, which is easier to care for than options that need to be dry cleaned.

Soft silk is the ideal choice if you want to wear a camisole for fancier occasions. The sleek feel and slight sheen to the fabric add luxurious touches that are perfect for pairing with glittery accessories, heels or cute summer sandals. If you’re a fan of practical pieces, keep an eye out for washable silk, which is easier to care for than options that need to be dry cleaned. Cotton: Often, cotton camis make for the ideal bottom layer. They’re breathable, fitted, and usually also come with a built-in bra, but if not, wear it with a T-shirt bra for maximum comfort. Many cotton camisoles come in neutrals and skin-tones to prevent them from taking away from the rest of your outfit.

Top Camisoles for Women for 2022

How to Wear a Camisole

Depending on the type of camisole that you choose, they can be great for layering — especially as a bottom layer or in place of a bra. For layering options, choose more fitted silhouettes and keep an eye out for materials that are breathable and will be comfortable on the skin. Camisoles can also be worn on their own as a stylish tank — a favorite styling option of Bella Hadid — for either daytime or for a night out. If you’re planning to wear one as a top, opt for delicate design details, like ruching or lace, that will make the top feel especially distinct. “Camis are a very versatile top, and are really easy to dress up or down,” says Bing. “I think they’re super cute with shorts for the day, or with jeans or pants for night. You can throw a blazer or jacket on for either time of day if it gets a bit breezy or chilly.” For work, look to styling ideas from The Row or Jil Sander, which often will layer a cami under an oversized button-down or baggy top.

Ahead, shop the best camisoles on the market.

Anine Bing Remi Camisole

Sizes: XS-L

Colors: Black, beige

“I love silk camisoles with really thin straps and lace detailing,” explains Bing. Her namesake brand’s Remi style is made from 100% silk. The bias cut means that while the top is loose, it hangs elegantly on the body. The simple construction will work easily with a casual pair of jeans or summer pants. To finish the look, layer on gold jewelry and add a statement designer handbag.

Anine Bing Remi Camisole $179 $125 Buy Now

Hanes Stretch Camisole

Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: Black, red, purple, teal, gray, navy, pink, white

“The elusive, perfect, bra-shelf cami is so hard to find,” explains one reviewer of this Hanes cami. But, according to her, this “comfortable, cozy cami” fits the bill. The built-in bra helps to offer added support to those who may not want to wear an underwire bra, but still want a little bit more coverage than just a tank alone. The wide range of colors make this option terrific for layering under a number of outfits. Meanwhile, the cotton and spandex fabric is stretchy and fitted without being too clingy or tight.

Hanes Stretch Camisole $10 Buy Now

Loveshackfancy Sobia Camisole

Sizes: XS-XL

Color: White

For a delicate, cottagecore-inspired camisole, look to Loveshackfancy. This cotton-voile and crochet top is detailed with delicate flowers and bows that add romantic touches to the cropped silhouette. The fabric is cool and breathable for summer, while still keeping a touch of structure. If you’re planning to attend any festive picnics this season, this is just the top for the occasion. Finish with a ribbon in your hair and you’re ready to go.

Loveshackfancy Sobia Camisole $295 Buy Now

Gimaguas Green Mole Top

Sizes: S-L

Color: Green

Spanish label Gimaguas is known for its carefree, cool designs. And, this cami surely fits the bill. If you love a teeny tank with a bit of stretch, this is for you. The nylon and viscose fabric is forgiving without being overly slouchy. The contrasting brown stitch details help to ground the bold green hue. Try it with the matching skirt for a playful going out look.

Gimaguas Green Mole Top $120 $98 Buy Now

Skims Cotton Rib Cami

Sizes: XS-4X

Colors: Umber, sedona, chocolate, bone, soot

A cami doesn’t have to stand alone. It can also make for a great base layer — that’s where this option from Skims will come in handy. This fitted top is made of cotton and spandex, so it’s both breathable and stretchy. The scoop neckline and tight feel make for ideal design features for keeping a low profile under a dress or tee. Adjustable straps also add an extra touch of versatility for your styling needs.

Skims Cotton Rib Cami $34 Buy Now

Frame Ruched Tank

Sizes: XXS-XL

Color: White

If you’re looking for a camisole with a bit more structure to it than your standard undershirts, this is the option for you. Frame’s ruched top has the look of a fancier going out top, while still providing the comfort afforded by a cami. The tied-up cutout back is a design feature that makes this fab for a night out look. And, the ruching across the front helps to accentuate the waist without pinching too tight. To style the top, wear it with trousers or a pair of denim cutoffs.

Frame Ruched Tank $290 Buy Now

Zara Satin Camisole

Sizes: XS-L

Colors: Green, white, pink

A great camisole can be a simple as basic design with a shock of color. This $36 option from Zara features a ‘90s-inspired cowl neck and a cropped silhouette that both are trendy and minimal. The bright green and pink iterations are a welcome pop of color during summer. The white option, meanwhile, is a simple, understated option if you want something not quite so bright. The thin, adjustable straps mean that you don’t have to worry about this top sitting too high or low, you can choose what length works best for you.

Zara Satin Camisole $36 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Natural Camisole

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Umber, cedar, spruce, sandalwood

On the hunt for a tank that feels like a second skin? This camisole from American label Calvin Klein is focused on comfort. The nylon and lycra fabrication is breathable and stretchy. If you want a top that can be tucked unnoticed beneath a t-shirt, the scoop neck and thin straps will help to keep this option hidden. Plus, the neutral color range works with a variety of skin tones.

Calvin Klein Natural Camisole $24 Buy Now

A.L.C. Hannah Tank

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Black, white

Calling all ‘90s style fanatics! This sleek, simple tank from L.A. label A.L.C. embraces the aesthetic of the era with a minimalist feel. The high, square neckline and fitted silhouette are simple yet sophisticated. Plus, the addition of elastane makes this cotton tank a bit more comfortable than options of the previous era. Style back to white trousers and a button-down for a sleek, all white look — very Mary-Kate and Ashley.

A.L.C. Hannah Tank $98 Buy Now

Thakoon V-Neck Camisole

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colors: Black

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is to keep it simple. This black v-neck option from Thakoon is basic at its best. “The quality of fabrication and the cloth itself is outstanding,” writes one reviewer. The top is designed with wrinkle-resistant fabric, so if you wear it on a night out or even to the office, you don’t have to worry about it getting mussed as time goes on. The relaxed fit is comfortable, but still looks great for dressier occasions.​​

Thakoon V-Neck Camisole $42 Buy Now

J.Crew Silk Charmeuse Camisole Top

Sizes: XXS-3X

Colors: Ivory, warm taupe, black

Sleek, silk charmeuse is the fabric of choice for this sleek ’90s-inspired option from J.Crew. Though the brand is known for its traditionally preppy designs, this option has plenty of versatility, so no matter how you’d describe your personal style, it will work. For an extra perk, this design is also machine washable. And while the sheen works elegantly for dressier occasions, it’s also great to pair with jeans. Throw a blazer over the top for a more dressed up look.

J.Crew Silk Charmeuse Camisole Top $98 Buy Now

Matteau Floral Camisole

Sizes: 1-5

Color: Black

Beachy is the best word to describe this shirred camisole from Australian label Matteau. The cotton poplin fabric blend is light, which makes this a great piece to wear to the beach. The floral print is delicate and understated, nothing too girly or fussy. Plus, the ruffled hemline adds a romantic design detail that’s often not found on camisoles. Try styling back to the matching skirt.

Matteau Floral Camisole $120 Buy Now

The Row Conny Top

Sizes: XS-XL

Color: Black

The Row is known for creating luxurious, wear-forever basics. The Conny camisole is made from a stretch-scuba material that is comfortable and sleek — read: wrinkle free. The straight neckline and extra-thin straps have a ‘90s feel to them. And, the silhouette is a bit looser, meaning that it won’t get sweaty or uncomfortably clingy when you wear it. In this, you’ll feel sophisticated and sleek all at once.

The Row Conny Top $450 Buy Now

Khaite Kelly Top

Sizes: XS-L

Color: Black

Ruching takes center stage on this playful top from New York label Khaite. This style is made from a stretchy cotton jersey, though it still holds structure and has a distinctive neckline. The fitted silhouette is slip on, and the flexible material makes for maximum comfort. But, don’t write this piece off as a boring basic. Wear this top as a statement piece and pair with sparkly jewelry and a bold shoe.

Khaite Kelly Top $380 Buy Now

Re/Done Ribbed Cotton Camisole

Sizes: XS-L

Colors: Black, white, olive, beige

Ribbed cotton is a summer classic. So, when building your everyday wardrobe, you’ll want to consider adding one of these simple tops into your collection. The thin racerback straps are easy to wear and won’t dig into your shoulders or slip off. The fitted silhouette is great for layering or tucking into your jeans. In addition, the heft of the fabric means that you can wear it with a bra or without — if you’re more comfortable that way.

Re/Done Ribbed Cotton Camisole $85 Buy Now

Araks Georgia Camisole

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Blue, black, red

Camisoles can also be work as an option for sleepwear or in place of a bra as a simple undergarment. This top from Araks has matching underwear and is a pretty bottom layer for an everyday look. It’s made of stretchy French silk, so you don’t have to worry about it tugging or gaping. Plus, the built-in seaming around the breast will help you to feel supported. Adjustable straps add a final element of comfort.

Araks Georgia Camisole $175 Buy Now

Lunya Washable Silk Tank

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Navy, white, black, gold, apricot, pink, brown

Another chic multipurpose camisole is this silk option from Lunya. “Great for bed and easy to dress up/ down for out of the house,” writes one reviewer. The washable silk fabric makes caring for this top super easy. Additionally, the relaxed fit and wide straps mean that this top will stay on without constricting you as you sleep. Try pairing it with matching boxers for your evening in.

Lunya Washable Silk Tank $98 Buy Now

Cuyana Silk Camisole

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Black, white, blush, mushroom, navy

This standout silk cami is designed with function in mind. Side slits are easy for tucking and allow the top to fit comfortably without tugging at the hips. The low back has a handy strap across it to keep the skinny shoulder straps from slipping. It’s made of 100% silk and has a light, airy feel to it. If you tend to get overheated during the summer, this top will surely keep you cool.

Cuyana Silk Camisole $118 Buy Now

Everlane Perform Camisole

Sizes: XXS-XL

Colors: Black, gray

Camisoles can also be worn for working out, especially when they’re constructed in a stretchy material, like this Everlane number. “Cropped perfectly and good thickness,” writes one reviewer. “It’s flattering and easy. Wear in and out of yoga class. I like the built-in bra because I don’t need a bra for low impact workouts.” Try pairing back to a pair of fitted leggings, or opt for bike shorts if it’s warm out. The light compression and built-in bra will help you to feel supported as you move.

Everlane Perform Camisole $40 $10 Buy Now

Lacausa Maya Tank

SIzes: XS-XL

Colors: White, black, gray, artichoke, slate, shroom, sea salt, seaweed, pink lemonade

Would you describe your style as L.A. cool? Then Lacausa’s Maya tank is worth having on your radar. The vintage undershirt-inspired design is a solid under-piece, but can also hold its own solo. Since it comes in an array of neutral-adjacent colors, you can stock up on multiples to wear at home or out running errands. The breathable, cotton fabric will keep you from feeling constricted. Plus, it’s perfect for California days when you may be pulling on or off layers as temperatures are in flux.

Lacausa Maya Tank $40 Buy Now

Meet the Expert

Anine Bing is a Los Angeles-based designer known for her downtown cool styles.